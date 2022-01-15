John Sainsbury, shopkeeper ‘to his core’, dies aged 94

John Sainsbury, the chairman of the Sainsbury’s supermarket chain and a philanthropist whose patronage transformed London’s museums, died this past weekend, the Guardian reports.
Though Sainsbury was best known for his success in transforming the the family business into the most profitable supermarket chain in Britain, his influence on the arts in the United Kingdom was nearly unparalleled.
He and his wife Anya Linden, a former ballet dancer, began the Linbury Trust together in 1963. Since its founding, the Trust has granted more than $200 million in funds for the arts and social endeavors. Through this trust, Sainsbury donated $17 million to...
Comments / 0