John Sainsbury, shopkeeper ‘to his core’, dies aged 94

INS News
 4 days ago

Tributes to Lord Sainsbury of Preston Candover, who joined family business in 1950 and ran chain from 1969 until his...

insnews.org

ARTnews

John Sainsbury, Supermarket Magnate Who Transformed London’s Museums, Dies at 94

John Sainsbury, the chairman of the Sainsbury’s supermarket chain and a philanthropist whose patronage transformed London’s museums, died this past weekend, the Guardian reports. Though Sainsbury was best known for his success in transforming the the family business into the most profitable supermarket chain in Britain, his influence on the arts in the United Kingdom was nearly unparalleled. He and his wife Anya Linden, a former ballet dancer, began the Linbury Trust together in 1963. Since its founding, the Trust has granted more than $200 million in funds for the arts and social endeavors. Through this trust, Sainsbury donated $17 million to...
BBC

Ex-supermarket boss Lord Sainsbury of Preston Candover dies at 94

The former chairman and chief executive of supermarket chain Sainsbury's, Lord Sainsbury of Preston Candover, has died aged 94, the company has announced. During his 40-year career with the firm he covered several roles, becoming a director in 1958 before being promoted to lead the business in 1969. Lord Sainsbury...
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
Kiplinger

Amazon Prime Membership Fee Is Due to Rise

Four years ago, online retail powerhouse Amazon.com raised its annual membership from $99 to $119 in the United States. That move raised howls from about-to-renew members and would-be members, some of whom sought alternative services for free shipping. But that blowback wasn’t enough to slow Amazon’s membership growth, which now tops approximately 150 million in the U.S.
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
The Independent

Johnson to face MPs as threat of no confidence vote looms

Boris Johnson is set to face an increasingly angry chorus of his own MPs amid reports the 54 letters which would launch a no confidence vote in the PM could be received on Wednesday.Reports on Tuesday night suggested MPs furious at the Prime Minister’s handling of the partygate scandal engulfing Westminster had been angered further by Mr Johnson’s insistence that nobody had told him a party at Downing Street would break rules he himself had set.And that especially those in the 2019 intake, many of whom have slim majorities after votes were “lent” to them during the last election, were...
The Independent

Stormont parties call on Boris Johnson to ditch ‘double jobbing’ plan

Six Stormont parties have written an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on him to ditch contentious plans to reintroduce dual mandates.The Government is seeking to amend legislation currently going through parliament to allow MPs to return to the Assembly without the need to immediately vacate their Westminster seat and trigger a by-election.Under the proposal set to be tabled in the Lords, MPs could be elected MLAs and remain as Members of Parliament until the next general election. Only at that point would they have to vacate their parliamentary seat.Critics of the move have accused the Government of trying...
The Independent

PM’s former top aide to give evidence to parties investigation

Boris Johnson’s former chief aide is expected to give evidence to an inquiry into alleged rule-busting parties held across Whitehall during coronavirus restrictions.Dominic Cummings who worked in Downing Street until November 2020, has alleged the Prime Minister knew about a “bring your own booze” gathering held in Downing Street in May 2020.And while Mr Johnson has insisted he was not warned the event would be against the rules, Mr Cummings is set to tell Sue Gray – the senior official whose report into a number of parties could determine the Prime Minister’s future – what he knows.In a major...
The Independent

No 10 staff would have been better off partying in a pub, says Wetherspoon

The Brexit-supporting boss of Wetherspoon who once called Boris Johnson a “winner”, has said that, if Downing Street staff had been able to attend pubs in May 2020, his employees would have dealt with their alleged “high jinks”.Tim Martin also said that the CCTV installed in the company’s central London pubs could have helped with inquiries into what happened.It came as Wetherspoon reported a 16.6% drop in sales over the 12 weeks to the middle of January, as the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus struck the hospitality industry.The business warned that it would make a loss in...
The Independent

Claim your own tax rebates, Which? warns, as payers lose thousands to refund firms

Taxpayers are being warned off using third parties to claim rebates, as they could forfeit up to half the money owed in fees.Consumers may be eligible for a tax rebate if they have paid too much tax, perhaps from current or previous jobs, on interest from savings or PPI, on foreign income or from pension payments.Tax refund companies typically take cuts of 25 per cent to 48 per cent, and when additional service costs are added, customers are sometimes left with less money than the firm which processed their rebate, with some even using HMRC styling, colours and fonts to entice...
The Independent

‘In the name of God, go’: Tory MP David Davis tells Boris Johnson to quit

David Davis has dramatically called on Boris Johnson to quit, telling him: ‘In the name of God, go’.The former cabinet minister became the most senior Conservative to demand his resignation over the ‘partygate’ scandal, intervening during prime minister’s questions.“You have sat there too long for all the good you have done,” Mr Davis said, reviving a quote first attributed to Oliver Cromwell.The direct attack on his former Brexit ally drew gasps in the Commons chamber, after Mr Johnson said questions about the 20 May 2020 party were “wasting people’s time”.Moments earlier, he had suffered the devastating blow of one...
newschain

Boris Johnson faces repeated calls to quit during bruising PMQs session

Boris Johnson endured repeated calls for him to quit during a bruising Prime Minister’s Questions, with one senior Tory MP urging: “In the name of God, go.”. The Prime Minister sought to dismiss the blow of his backbench MP Christian Wakeford defecting to Labour minutes before the session, and insisted the Tories will “win again in Bury South”.
The Independent

UK's Johnson faces Parliament as ouster bid gathers steam

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a grilling from opponents in Parliament on Wednesday — and a more worrying threat from his own party's restive lawmakers, dozens of whom are plotting to oust him over a string of lockdown-flouting government parties.Conservative legislators are judging whether to trigger a no-confidence vote in Johnson amid public anger over the “partygate” scandal. It’s a stunning reversal of fortune for a politician who just over two years ago led the Conservatives to their biggest election victory in almost 40 years.Johnson and loyal ministers were using a mix of pressure and promises in an...
The Independent

What is a no confidence motion and what could it mean for Boris Johnson?

Boris Johnson is facing growing pressure from many of his own MPs to resign after claiming that “nobody told me” that a boozy party held in the garden of Downing Street in May 2020 was against Covid lockdown rules.Some 20 mutinous MPs, many of them from the 2019 intake and occupying red wall seats in the north of England, met yesterday to discuss the prime minister’s future in a gathering that has been dubbed the “pork pie plot” because one of those in attendance represents the constituency containing Melton Mowbray – the Leicester town famous for baking the savoury food.Reports...
