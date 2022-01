The LA Kings outscored their opponents 12-4, won all three games on their schedule last week and find themselves in 2nd place in the Pacific Division. Varty and Karo from The Bannermen Podcast join host Jesse Cohen to crown a King of the Week and celebrate the Kings strong play. Olympian and California native Cayla Barnes (Boston College/Team USA) also joins us to talk about preparation for the 2022 games in Beijing. Barnes was part of the gold medal winning team at the 2018 games and is a former Jr. King. Finally, we take a look at who’s playing with whom as we track some time on ice numbers with Route.com.

