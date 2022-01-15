Juwan Staten Gets NBA G-League Opportunity with Maine Celtics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For WVU forward Isaiah Cottrell, to be in the position he’s in now is incredible to think about after what he’s been through. Everyone knows the story. In December of 2020, Cottrell ruptured his Achilles during a game against Northeastern. Cottrell got surgery, busted his ass in the recovery process and was cleared to return to the court by August. But an Achilles injury is no joke. For athletes, it has been researched that it takes a couple of years for players to return to their former selves if they even return to the court. Kobe Bryant, DeMarcus Cousins and Brandon Jennings are just some of the few basketball players to sustain the injury and never return to what they were before the injury.

