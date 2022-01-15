ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Juwan Staten Gets NBA G-League Opportunity with Maine Celtics

By Ethan Bock
wvsportsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday afternoon, it was announced that former WVU guard Juwan Staten signed an NBA G-League deal with the Maine Celtics. Staten will be joining former Mountaineers Jaysean Paige (player) and Joe Mazzulla (coach) on the Celtics. Staten served as a graduate assistant...

wvsportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

Celtics Notebook: Nesmith seizes his opportunity

The numbers game generally hasn’t worked in Aaron Nesmith’s favor this season, as Ime Udoka has gone more in the direction of veterans where playing time is concerned. But with Marcus Smart (health and safety protocol) and Rob Williams (birth of a child) both on ice during the Celtics’ 104-92 win over New Orleans on Monday, when the coach searched for a way to shake up his lineup down the stretch, he turned to the second-year wing.
NBA
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
West Virginia State
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Ben Simmons News

Several months into the 2021-22 NBA season, Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and hasn’t played a single minute. According to a new report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, he might not suit up at all this season. “I think the sense is, if it takes the entire season to trade him, if it takes all year for the Sixers to find a trade that’s acceptable for them, he’s prepared for that,” Shelburne said on ESPN’s NBA Today.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaysean Paige
Person
Bob Huggins
Person
Paige
Person
Juwan Staten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba G League#Nba G League Opportunity#Wvu#The Maine Celtics#Mountaineers#G League#The All Big 12 First Team#The G League
projectspurs.com

With G-League Assignment, Zach Collins Gets Closer to Return

San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins is getting closer to his return from his left ankle stress fracture, with the Spurs listing Collins as out for Monday’s game against Phoenix and on G-League assignment with the Austin Spurs. Collins hasn’t played in a game this season, and he had...
NBA
On3.com

Ashton Hagans has career night in G-League

Ashton Hagans left Kentucky for the NBA at the end of the 2019-2020 season. Since then, he has yet to find himself a permanent home. In his latest stop with Raptors 905, the G-League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, he had one of the best games of his young basketball career.
NBA
thestreamable.com

DEAL ALERT: Get NBA League Pass + NBA TV For JUST $49.99 For Rest of 2022 Season (80% OFF)

If you’ve been waiting to sign-up for NBA League Pass, they are making it awfully temping with this special deal. For a limited time, you can get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for only $49.99 (normally $230), after a 7-Day Free Trial. This is the biggest discount they’ve ever offered on NBA League Pass, even bigger than Black Friday when it was $99.99.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NBA
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Kalob Ledoux, Santa Cruz stomp Stockton on MLK Day | NBA G League

SANTA CRUZ — The Santa Cruz Warriors woke up on the right side of the bed Monday and dominated in a rare afternoon game on Martin Luther King Day. After enduring overtime in three of their previous four games, the Warriors played like they never wanted to see an OT period again. They trounced the Stockton Kings 124-91 in the teams’ NBA G League game at Kaiser Permanente Arena.
NBA
wvsportsnow.com

Bock: What’s the Rush on Isaiah Cottrell?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For WVU forward Isaiah Cottrell, to be in the position he’s in now is incredible to think about after what he’s been through. Everyone knows the story. In December of 2020, Cottrell ruptured his Achilles during a game against Northeastern. Cottrell got surgery, busted his ass in the recovery process and was cleared to return to the court by August. But an Achilles injury is no joke. For athletes, it has been researched that it takes a couple of years for players to return to their former selves if they even return to the court. Kobe Bryant, DeMarcus Cousins and Brandon Jennings are just some of the few basketball players to sustain the injury and never return to what they were before the injury.
BASKETBALL
wvsportsnow.com

Former WVU QB Jarret Doege Commits to Western Kentucky

Jarret Doege has a new home. The former West Virginia quarterback announced on Sunday morning that he will be finishing his eligibility at Western Kentucky. In 2019, Doege transferred from Bowling Green to West Virginia to join newly hired head coach Neal Brown. Doege played three seasons at West Virginia, starting for the entirety of his junior and senior seasons. The Lubbock, Texas, native threw for 6,453 passing yards and 40 touchdowns in 27 career games for the Mountaineers. Doege was second in the Big 12 Conference in passing completions in 2020 and 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Clayton News Daily

College Spark Skyhawks to host NBA G League Ignite in Friday home game

The College Park Skyhawks will return to Gateway Center Arena on Friday to host NBA G League Ignite, the G League’s official development team, at 7 p.m. The game will be part of the NBA G League Ignite Tour, where NBA G League Ignite take on different teams in the G League outside of the regular season schedule.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy