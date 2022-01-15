ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pelicans shootaround update: Key midseason road trip begins in Brooklyn

By Jim Eichenhofer Facebook Twitter
NBA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly in the 2021-22 season, a road trip against three straight playoff contenders would’ve justifiably been viewed as an exceptionally formidable challenge for New Orleans. After all, the Pelicans started the campaign by going just 1-9 in away games, losing seven times by a double-digit margin. Since a Devonte’ Graham game-winning...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Utah State
NBA

Week 13 Rewind: 10 things to know from the past 7 days in the NBA

The 2021-22 regular season officially passed the midway point during Week 13 and Phoenix Suns are the only team in the league that has yet to reach double-digit losses. The Suns closed out Week 13 with a league-best 33-9 record; they rank sixth in offense (111.8), second in defense (104.1) and third in net rating (7.7).
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
NBA

Pistons lose to Suns as Cade’s ejection riles crowd

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 135-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena. WHAT’S THE POINT? – The Pistons were down 20 points to the juggernaut otherwise known as the Phoenix Suns when Cade Cunningham was ejected after a spectacular baseline drive and reverse dunk, so maybe the outcome of the game wasn’t altered by that decision. But it didn’t sit well with Dwane Casey, the Pistons bench or the Sunday matinee crowd to see the rookie slapped with a second technical and automatic ejection amid a thoroughly entertaining game with the No. 1 pick at the heart of it. Cunningham had picked up a technical earlier in the third quarter after he was called for fouling JaVale McGee while trying to defend a lob pass. Cunningham pointed back toward the Pistons bench or the basket after his dunk from his landing spot on the opposite sideline, but apparently it was perceived as taunting the two defenders Cunningham evaded to complete the dunk, Jalen Smith and Cameron Payne. Cunningham offered no apparent objection to the call, but his ejection darkened the mood of a Little Caesars Arena that otherwise enjoyed an often-remarkable display of shot-making from both teams but especially Phoenix and Devin Booker in particular. The Michigan native scored 30 points on 11 of 18 shooting in 30 minutes. Cunningham finished with 21 points on 9 of 15 shooting plus four assists in 24 minutes. The loss snapped a four-game Pistons home win streak. Phoenix, on pace to win 64 games, improved its NBA-best record to 32-10. Josh Jackson also picked up a second technical foul for a minor scuffle that also saw Phoenix’s Isaiah Wainwright assessed a technical foul in the game’s final minute to earn an ejection.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans#Brooklyn#Timberwolves#Clippers#Bally Sports#100 3 Fm Rrb#The Eastern Conference#Nets#Celtics
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shows His Love For Savannah James On Her Instagram Video: "When You Walked Downstairs I Said To Myself "Goddamn! That's Mine! Simply Beautiful Queen!"

LeBron James married his high-school girlfriend Savannah James and their relationship as well as their family is something that fans of the NBA admire greatly. The couple are known for supporting each other through the trials and tribulations that come with LeBron being one of the most popular players in the history of the game and someone that is constantly in the public eye.
NBA
NBA

Vinsanity Scale: Lakers' Russell Westbrook explodes for poster dunk vs. Jazz

Russell Westbrook threw down one of the dunks of the year, climbing Rudy Gobert for the highlight-reel play. Welcome to the Vinsanity Scale! In honour of one of the greatest in-game dunkers in NBA history, the Vinsanity Scale rates dunks on a scale of 1-4. Similar to the Horry Scale, the dunk in question is graded on the game situation, difficulty and celebration to answer one question: Would it make Half Man, Half Amazing proud?
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Ben Simmons News

Several months into the 2021-22 NBA season, Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and hasn’t played a single minute. According to a new report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, he might not suit up at all this season. “I think the sense is, if it takes the entire season to trade him, if it takes all year for the Sixers to find a trade that’s acceptable for them, he’s prepared for that,” Shelburne said on ESPN’s NBA Today.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy