ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Icon of French left Taubira joins crowded presidential race

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IwCz0_0dmmxjRC00
France Presidential Election Former left-wing socialist minister Christiane Taubira delivers a speech to announce that she is candidate for the French presidential election 2022 during a visit in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) (Laurent Cipriani)

LYON, France — (AP) — A progressive icon from the South American territory of French Guiana on Saturday joined the race for France’s presidential election in April, promising to push back against the “discourse of hate” that has stained the campaign and seeking to unite France's long-fractured left wing.

Christine Taubira has only marginal support in the polls but is admired by many for her work for social justice and for championing a French law that recognizes the slave trade as a crime against humanity. She last ran for president in 2002, the first Black woman to do so in France, and garnered just 2.3% of the vote.

“I want to play my part against ... the discourse of hate and confront new challenges together,” she said in declaring her candidacy to supporters in the city of Lyon. “I hear the anger in the face of discrimination.”

Taubira, a former justice minister and former member of the European Parliament, is promising 800 euros ($913) a month to all young people for five years, a hike in the minimum wage and zero taxes on organic goods, among other measures.

France's presidential campaign ahead of the April 10 vote has been largely dominated by two figures on the far right: populist pundit Eric Zemmour and Marine Le Pen, the runner-up in the last vote in 2017, who have pushed immigration and security high up the agenda.

Zemmour faces a verdict Monday in a trial where he is accused of inciting racial hatred for calling underage migrants thieves, murderers and rapists.

French President Emmanuel Macron, a centrist, is widely expected to run for re-election and polls suggest he currently is the front-runner, though many voters remain undecided.

Taubira wants the once-powerful French left to join forces. But with several left-wing presidential candidates already running, her candidacy could further splinter it.

Other presidential contenders include far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, Socialist Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Greens party candidate Yannick Jadot and the conservative Republicans candidate Valérie Pécresse.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EU chief scraps meetings because driver is COVID-19 positive

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.Von der Leyen said she was already in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters in Brussels She faced a heavy program in Strasbourg over the next three days, including attending a solemn remembrance for David Sassoli the European Parliament president, who died last week. She was also scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and preside over the College of EU Commissioners for their weekly meeting. “Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation” to the legislative session, she tweeted.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More EU flag drapes coffin of Sassoli, head of bloc's parliamentFrance takes EU reins with push for more sovereigntyWhy are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

French presidential contenders adapt campaign to pandemic

PARIS (AP) — The conservative candidate in France’s presidential election said on Tuesday she will adapt her campaign to pandemic conditions, focusing on social media and shunning large voter rallies in favor of small gatherings. Like Republicans Party candidate Valérie Pécresse, other contenders running in April’s election are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bulletin-news.com

French Far-Left Presidential Candidate Tries to Secure Votes with Promise of Jobs

Far-left With an unprecedented “immersive and olfactory” gathering, French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon hailed migrants and Russia while mocking campaign opponents on Sunday, hoping to resuscitate his failing campaign for April’s election. Yes, olfactory: the marketing team employed screens and speakers to surround attendees in the Nantes...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Hidalgo
Person
Valérie Pécresse
Person
Marine Le Pen
Person
Yannick Jadot
Person
Emmanuel Macron
AFP

France's Taubira hopes to rally divided left against Macron

France's well-liked former justice minister Christiane Taubira on Saturday launched her bid to unify the floundering French left and challenge President Emmanuel Macron at April presidential elections, but faces a slew of competing candidates reluctant to cede the limelight. The former minister "wants to be the antidote to the weariness among left voters, who can't stand any more fragmentation," said Christian Paul, a Taubira supporter and mayor of the small town of Lormes in central France.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Leaders of Germany, Spain meet to align progressive agendas

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met Monday in the Spanish capital to align their left-wing governments' agendas and plan how to boost progressive policies in the 27-nation European Union After taking over last month from Angela Merkel as leader of the EU’s most populous nation and its largest economy, Scholz joined Sánchez in the selected group of progressive EU politicians holding office. Both leaders also head unprecedented coalition governments in their respective countries.Sánchez greeted Scholz at the stairs of the Moncloa Palace in the outskirts of Madrid which hosts the Spanish prime minister’s...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Left#Presidential Race#French Guiana#Lyon#Ap#South American#The European Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
AFP

A year after arrest, Navalny says no 'regret' about return to Russia

The Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny said Monday he did not regret returning to Russia a year ago, despite his jailing and a historic crackdown on the opposition. On his return to Russia, Navalny was jailed for more than two years on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.
EUROPE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy