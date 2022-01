When modern all-electric vehicles (EV) were introduced in model year (MY) 2011, there were four models available with ranges spanning from 63 to 94 miles, with a median range of 68 miles. Over time, the number of models and the ranges of EVs have increased. By MY 2021 the maximum range of an EV had more than quadrupled to 405 miles on a single charge, while the median range was 234.

