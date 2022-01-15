Winter storm system

Winter Storm Alerts from the NWS

No major changes yet from my last couple blogs. A lot of cold rain, then a transition to a wintry mix. The ice storm looks to be in South Carolina/NC and adjacent areas.

Many models overnight trended a bit farther North with the track of the surface low. Ideal track for a widespread nice Atlanta snow is along or South of the Gulf Coast, but that is still not expected.

Last nights models global and mesoscale valid 7am Sunday

CANADIAN RGEM 3PM SUNDAY:

RGEM model 3pm Sunday

AMERICAN HRRR MODEL 3PM SUNDAY:

HRRR MODEL 3PM SUNDAY

Different strokes for different folks North GA This storm in 1996 shows North Georgia snow amounts and locations can and do vary greatly over short distances! Hence no such thing as backyard weather forecasts.

Ice accumulation for most of Metro Atlanta is expected to range from only a tenth to a quarter of an inch or less.

Ice guideline Weather channel

A reminder that computer models show what falls from the clouds, they can not and do not show how much on your deck or driveway or on the highway at mile marker X.

Many models lump snow, sleet and freezing rain together in those maps people look at and share (people don’t know what they’re looking at because they understandably don’t have the training to know what’s under the hood).

Keep in mind, that with the rain and soggy soils the strong gusty winds forecast can cause POWER OUTAGES in some spots even without ice on trees or power lines. Ice is expected to be minimal in most of West Georgia, NW Georgia and most South suburbs. The areas in the CORE of the CAD/WEDGE (East and NE suburbs into South Carolina) have the greatest risk of significant ice accumulation. Heavy snow North of the icy area, especially the Northeast Georgia mountains for heaviest.

As always the devil is in the details and new data and new models coming in today and tonight can and will adjust the forecast that is out now.

Part of this system is a closed upper “bowling ball” low. Long-time followers/blog readers know I’ve said before “upper level lows, weatherman’s woes” due to their erratic and abnormal weather effects, they often bring unforecast surprises. The upper low is expected to move over AL to Atlanta then on NE.

Closed low aloft 7am Sunday

Closed low aloft 5pm Sunday ECMWF model

MODEL PROJECTED TEMP 7AM SUNDAY:

Model forecast temps 7am Sunday

2PM SUNDAY TEMP:

Model forecast temps 2pm Sunday

7pm SUNDAY TEMPS ECMWF MODEL:

ECMWF model temps 7pm Sunday Map from Pivotal Weather

3PM SUNDAY:

Model 3pm Sunday mix transitioning to snow

MULTI-MODEL ENSEMBLE MEAN:

Multi-model mean

ECMWF MODEL SNOW TOTAL ENDING LATE SUNDAY NIGHT:

ecmwf model snow output through Sunday night map from F5Weather

MULTI-MODEL BLEND AVERAGE SNOW ACCUMULATION:

Multi-model blend average snow thru Sunday night F5Weather map

Here is what the National Weather Service is forecasting:

National Weather Service forecast map

The forecast “bust” potential (estimated) i.e. the range of outcomes from this system according to models mean:

Model estimated range of outcomes for this system

Best estimate general idea

This map that I put out yesterday (above) still looks ballpark. Remember what I said in the Tweet about the lines. Rain first for all, then a transition. Because this is such a complex, disjointed, sloppy system the range for most of us in Metro Atlanta really is from just a dusting to 3″ for the lucky (depending on if you want it or not of course). As shown in the January 1996 example where close to zero happens and where a coating or more happens can and probably will be random and mixed even with nearby or adjacent areas. Remember, I don’t specifically forecast for the mountains or for Rome or Athens areas.

METRO ATLANTA MAP:

Metro Atlanta in yellow shade AND outline Google "Metro Atlanta" there are variations but also some consensus.

The only thing I can think of that would make snow or ice accumulation worse and more widespread is if either (A) models are way off on the low-level thermal profile way too warm OR (B) the dynamics of the upper-level low lifting produce heavy snow/sleet rates unexpectedly that provide more accumulation farther South than currently modeled.

CAN WE USE WEATHER HISTORY AS A GUIDE?

Below is the result of a computer trying to match this system to past similar systems and showing the top ten best matches (analogs). Notice the big range, including plenty that show a lot of nothing in terms of ice or snow:

Past analog matches to GFS model From CIPS

Past similar storms to NAM model

Past analogs for ice from GFS model CIPS

Past analogs for snow from GFS model

Past analogs for ice from NAM model

Past Analogs from NAM model CIPS guidance

As I mentioned in an earlier blog, more cold air to come later this month and the pattern remains favorable to at least keep the window of opportunity open for a couple more systems this month into early February. The next “signal” is next weekend. You miss a Tweet or a blog you miss a lot.

This will probably be my last blog on the system as I am after all retired and going to watch football the rest of the weekend next to a nice fire in the fireplace.

