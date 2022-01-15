7-Eleven in San Ysidro Robbed at Gunpoint Early Saturday Morning

A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man robbed a convenience store Saturday in the San Ysidro neighborhood of San Diego.

The suspect entered a 7-Eleven store at 1:22 a.m. on 191 W. San Ysidro Blvd., pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Police say the suspect took the money and left the store northbound on Cottonwood Road.

He is described as being 35-40 years old with a medium build, wearing a black hat and black clothes.

Anyone with information related to this robbery is asked to call 619- 531-2299 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.