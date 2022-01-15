ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

7-Eleven in San Ysidro Robbed at Gunpoint Early Saturday Morning

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVgrL_0dmmtQBl00
A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man robbed a convenience store Saturday in the San Ysidro neighborhood of San Diego.

The suspect entered a 7-Eleven store at 1:22 a.m. on 191 W. San Ysidro Blvd., pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Police say the suspect took the money and left the store northbound on Cottonwood Road.

He is described as being 35-40 years old with a medium build, wearing a black hat and black clothes.

Anyone with information related to this robbery is asked to call 619- 531-2299 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Comments / 3

Related
Times of San Diego

One Person Arrested After Fire at Motel Near Stockton Neighborhood

One person was taken into custody Tuesday after a firefighters quickly put out a blaze at a two-story motel near the Stockton neighborhood. The unidentified person was removed by San Diego Police officers after a fire with heavy smoke broke out early Tuesday morning on the first floor at the Lodge at 32nd, located at 740 32nd St., according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Ejected Patron Dies During Fight with Guards at South Bay Casino

The death of a trespasser during a fight with security guards at a Chula Vista casino was under investigation Tuesday. The man, whose name has been withheld pending family notification, got into a struggle with security workers who forcibly removed him from Seven Mile Casino on Bay Boulevard about 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Appeals Court Upholds Murder Conviction in South Bay Road Rage Stabbing

An appeals court panel Tuesday upheld the murder conviction of a motorist who stabbed another driver seven times on a South Bay street following a road rage dispute. Rickey Vernon Smith was convicted by a Chula Vista jury and sentenced to 16 years to life in state prison for the Nov. 27, 2018, slaying of 36-year- old Horace Williams Jr., a father of five. The jury found Smith not guilty of first-degree murder, but convicted him of second-degree murder, plus an allegation of using a knife in the killing.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Poway Man Charged with Attack at Clinic When Asked to Wear Mask in Orange County

A Poway man was charged Tuesday with an attack on healthcare workers at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Orange County after they asked him to don a mask. Thomas Apollo, 44, was told to leave Families Together clinic in Tustin just before 10 a.m. Dec. 30 when he refused to wear a mask, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and police. He allegedly called the clinic workers “murderers” and cursed at them as they told him to don a mask or go outside, prosecutors said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Eleven#Robbery#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Man Who Opened Fire on Hillcrest Restaurant Sentenced to 49 Years in Prison

A man who opened fire into a Hillcrest restaurant with an assault rifle, but missed about a dozen people inside the eatery, was sentenced Friday to 49 years in state prison. Stefano Markell Parker, 32, pleaded guilty last year to five counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm in connection with the Feb. 12, 2019, shooting at The Asian Bistro on University Avenue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy