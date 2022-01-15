SDSU Finishes in AP Top 25 for Season, As 4 Aztecs Honored for Bowl Performances

San Diego State’s football team in their Nov 26 win over Boise State. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan, via goaztecs.com

San Diego State squeaked into the final Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for the season, released this week.

SDSU holds the No. 25 position in the poll, issued following Georgia’s win in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

It is the third time in program history that the Aztecs (12-2) made the season-ending AP Top 25 poll, joining the 2016 team, which also placed 25th.

The 1977 squad finished the season at No. 16.

SDSU also extended a program record by being ranked eight times in the AP Top 25 in 2021.

In addition, four Aztecs were named to All-Bowl teams following their Dec. 21 victory over UTSA in the Frisco Bowl.

Wide receiver Jesse Matthews and right guard William Dunkle each made ESPN’s all-bowl team (paywall), while safety C.J. Baskerville made the USA TODAY team (paywall) and defensive tackle Jonah Tavai found a spot on Bleacher Report’s team.

Matthews, named the Frisco Bowl’s Most Valuable Player on offense, logged 11 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns. The 11 receptions were the most by an Aztec since DeMarco Sampson had 12 vs. Utah in 2010, while the 175 yards were the most by a SDSU player since Fred Trevillion had 189 at Fresno State in 2018.

ESPN noted that Matthews joined Alabama’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the only players to generate top 158.3 passer ratings.

Dunkle, a first-team all-Mountain West selection, played all 80 snaps on offense, dominating the line of scrimmage in the process. ESPN singled him out for wanting “to pancake defenders on every single rep.”

Baskerville, the Frisco Bowl’s Most Valuable Player on defense, recorded a career-high nine tackles, five solo, and his first career interception.

He also led the team in tackles for the second straight game in just his fourth start.

Tavai came up with six tackles, three solo, including a sack and two tackles for loss. He finished with five sacks and seven tackles for loss over his final three games.

Baskerville also joined Matthews on Bleacher Report’s All-Bowl second team.