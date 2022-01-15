Winter Storm Izzy Could Hit NYC With Major Rain, Snow And Ice This Weekend

Though most New Yorkers seemed to rejoice in the season’s first major snowfall , this incoming storm might not be so pleasant…

Another winter storm may be on it’s way just shortly after the city’s first major snowfall of the year.

Winter storm Izzy has been ravaging the country, specifically parts of the Midwest, and forecasters believe it will only continue East as the weekend goes on. According to the Weather Channel, 56 million Americans are under a winter weather alert as of Friday, January 14th.

Already 8 to 12 inches of snow have blanketed parts of the country including North Dakota and Minnesota, with 14 inches already accumulated in Iowa, reported Weather.com .

Though the forecasted impact on NYC is still uncertain, snow, strong winds and freezing rain are most expected to hit areas of the Northeast including NYC by Sunday night.

Weather.com warns major travel disruptions and potential flight cancellations for the Northeast from Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures this weekend have already been dropping rapidly from Friday’s 43°F to Saturday morning’s 13°F with a wind chill of 1°F.

Snow is forecasted to hit NYC Sunday night at 7 p.m. and transition into rain by midnight. According to the official website of NYC , totals are expected to reach 1-1.5 inches of rainfall, 0.5-1 inch of snowfall, and up to 50mph winds.

Roads may become very slippery during times of snowfall and a Coastal Flood Watch is in effect from Sunday night into Monday, citywide.

New Yorkers are advised to minimize travel, dress warm, and to raise their cars to higher ground in preparation for potential flooding.

Stay warm and stay safe NYC!