Portions of the United States are preparing for a winter storm over this weekend with the threats of wind, some ice, and snow. This includes the Midwest, South, and East and could produce some “major travel headaches from North Dakota down to northern Georgia and up to Maine,” said the Weather Channel. Therefore, if you are traveling over the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, be sure to check ahead.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO