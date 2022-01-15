ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joao Pedro leveller stuns Newcastle to earn Watford last-gasp point

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoao Pedro snatched a priceless victory from Newcastle’s grasp as Watford struck late to...

www.fourfourtwo.com

The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
Tribal Football

Watford boss Ranieri: Look for me, Joao Pedro is a crack

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri is delighted with the form of Joao Pedro. The 20-year-old has begun to find his feet under Ranieri and he scored a late equaliser on Saturday to earn Watford a point at Newcastle. Ranieri, speaking ahead of Tuesday's crunch game with Burnley, has been impressed with...
Tribal Football

Watford keeper Foster happy with role for Newcastle draw

Ben Foster was delighted to help Watford 'stop the rot' against Newcastle United on Saturday. The Hornets finally ended a run of seven defeats in all competitions with a 1-1 draw at St. James' Park. "I'm glad I could help the team a little bit today," Watford keeper Foster told...
fourfourtwo.com

Burnley request postponement of Watford game

Burnley have asked the Premier League to postpone Tuesday’s fixture against Watford due to coronavirus and injury issues. The Premier League board is due to meet later on Monday to review the application, which comes after the Clarets’ fixture against Leicester on Saturday was called off at Burnley’s request.
fourfourtwo.com

New owners and Eddie Howe have plenty of work to do – state of play at Newcastle

Newcastle once again find themselves pitched into the thick of a battle for Premier League survival despite their new-found status as one of football’s richest clubs. With 18 games to play and having won only one of their 20 league fixtures to date, the Magpies remain entrenched in the drop zone and although they have not been cut adrift, a continuation of their current form could prove fatal.
The Independent

Burnley vs Watford postponed after Clarets depleted by injuries, Afcon and Covid

Burnley’s home match against Watford on Tuesday night has been postponed after the Premier League accepted that the Clarets do not have enough players available to field a team.Earlier on Monday the Burnley manager Sean Dyche revealed only 10 first-team players had taken part in training, forcing the club to apply for a second successive postponement after Saturday’s match against Leicester was also called off. “We’re at such a stretched moment in time that it’s very difficult all round,” Dyche said. “At training today there were 10 recognised first-team players. That’s where we’re at.”The Premier League stipulates clubs can apply...
The Independent

Everton must take opportunity for a complete cultural reset after Rafa Benitez sacking

When it comes to news like Rafa Benitez’s sacking at Everton, much of the story usually centres on how “upbeat” the players now are, and how they felt he was taking them down.That is true, but this whole episode is really about something so much bigger. If the football side of the club finally sees sense, it should be the start of something new; a proper fresh start. It kind of has to be, since the hierarchy of the club has been hollowed out as a consequence of Benitez.That is his “legacy”.Benitez’s entire reign was really the end result of...
The Independent

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within reach of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as, ahead of the encounter, he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the...
The Independent

Who could succeed Rafael Benitez as Everton manager?

Rafael Benitez’s departure from Everton has thrown open another managerial vacancy and some interesting names are already being lined up to replace the 61-year-old Spaniard.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the potential contenders to replace him.Wayne RooneyEngland and Manchester United’s leading goalscorer has endured a baptism of fire in his first managerial job at Derby and the temptation to return to his boyhood club could prove too strong to turn down should the call come. Everton have prised managers away from Premier League rivals in the past – Ronald Koeman from Southampton and Marco Silva...
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
fourfourtwo.com

Last-gasp header from Kate Longhurst earns West Ham draw with Tottenham

Kate Longhurst’s last-gasp looping header earned West Ham a fighting draw with Tottenham to prevent their London rivals from moving up to second in the Women’s Super League. Spurs had looked set to move within two points of the WSL summit after Rosella Ayane’s penalty had set them...
