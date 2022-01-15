ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Opened About Keeping Date Nights Interesting

By Amy Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2se1lE_0dmmmTaT00

Lately, Wilmer Valdrarrama’s life has been a juggling act. When he’s not on the NCIS set, he’s at home caring for his new baby, Nakano. And in those rare moments when his sweet daughter is asleep, he finds time to dedicate to his future wife, Amanda Pacheco.

Valderrama and Pacheco originally had wedding plans set in 2020, but the pandemic forced the two to postpone. In the meantime, though, they welcomed baby Nakano to the world in February 2021. The inspiration for their daughter’s name came from the Japanese city, where they first professed their love to each other.

Now that their little girl is almost a year old, the NCIS star and his wife have become pros at keeping the romance alive.

“As soon as the baby goes down, we hop on our Vespa and just cruise around the neighborhood. You find new ways to do date night,” Valderrama told Parents magazine.

Luckily, for the couple, all three of Nakano’s living grandparents live in the same home with the growing family. So, when they need to step away for some alone time, they have plenty of willing babysitters.

But at first, when the NCIS actor and his wife brought Nakano home from the hospital, they overestimated just how frequently these date nights would happen.

“The first few nights after Nakano came home, we were like, ‘Oh, we can do this! No problem!’ ” Valderrama admitted. “But by the sixth day, that sleep deprivation gets tough.”

‘NCIS’ Star Says Wife and Baby Are His Priorities

Nakano’s birthday, February 15, is a special time for the new parents for a couple of reasons. Not only does the special day occur on the heels of Valentine’s Day, but it’s also Pacheco’s mother’s birthday. Sadly, Pacheco’s mother passed away from cancer before little Nakano came along. Needless to say, the NCIS star and his wife have much to honor and celebrate in February.

According to Pacheco, her NCIS husband is more than happy to spoil her on these occassions as well as every day in between.

“Wilmer is always doing sweet, loving things for me,” Pacheco shared. “Nakano was born the day after Valentine’s Day, so we’ll have the 14th for us and the next day for her.”

The NCIS star takes his role as a father and husband very seriously and devotes much of his attention to the women in his life.

“They tell you, ‘It’s all about the baby,’ but when you’re both with the baby, you can forget about each other. The baby is our priority,” he says. “But,” he adds, turning toward Pacheco, “you are mine too.”

Check out the young parents’ interview below.

‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Is ‘Feelin It’ in New Beachside Pics

“NCIS” actress Katrina Law is sharing her beach adventures with fans on Instagram. The views are beautiful. Katrina Law is enjoying some much-deserved time off. The woman behind Jessica Knight is sharing images and videos with her husband at Leo Carillo State Beach. The spot is on the coast of Los Angeles and is known for its long stretch of caves and tide pools.
‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Shares a Glimpse Behind-the-Scenes With Wilmer Valderrama and Brian Dietzen

One of the things that makes NCIS the most-watched program on CBS is the fact that the cast seems to have such great chemistry. Katrina Law, star of the show who plays Jessica Knight, posted a quirky selfie she took with some costars. Brian Dietzen has been with the show for quite some time as Dr. Jimmy Palmer. Of course, Law was hanging close to Wilmer Valderrama as well. Nick Torres and Knight are a fun duo on the show.
‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Reveals Behind the Scenes Collaboration in Hilarious Photos

The folks over at NCIS are always sharing new and exciting teasers and moments from behind-the-scenes each week. Earlier today, Brian Dietzen shared some great photos from the filming of the next new episode of the show. Dietzen of course plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the series. While the actor has been with the cast for quite some time now, he has also dipped his toes into writing.
Parents Magazine

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco Share Why Sleep Training Their Baby Worked for Them: 'It Allows You to Focus On Your Partner'

It was just supposed to be coffee. NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama, 42, who rose to fame as a teenager on That '70s Show and now voices the dad, Agustín, in Disney's animated hit Encanto, made plans to meet model Amanda Pacheco, 31, at a Los Angeles café three years ago. Neither thought much of it. He was killing time before a flight. Pacheco, a certified divemaster and ocean lover, wanted advice about Miami, where Valderrama was born and where she was hoping to move. A friend connected them. But then something surprising happened: Their quick, casual coffee turned into a four-hour heart-to-heart. "The energy was just so right," says Valderrama. "We ended up telling each other our deepest secrets."
RELATIONSHIPS
Parents Magazine

Actor Wilmer Valderrama and Model Amanda Pacheco Talk About Honoring their Roots and Making Multigenerational Living Work for Their Familia

When actor Wilmer Valderrama, 42, and model and scuba divemaster Amanda Pacheco, 31, met through a mutual friend almost three years ago, neither was looking for a relationship. He was pulling long hours on the set of the CBS drama NCIS, and she was in the throes of planning a cross-country move from Los Angeles to Miami. The stars, it seemed, were not aligned to bring the pair together, and yet Valderrama recalls feeling "a gravitational pull" toward Pacheco. "There was just something about her that told me I needed to know this person," he says.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Wilmer Valderrama On How Sleep Training His Daughter Helped Him Be A Better Partner

The club of parents who truly understand the absolute hell of infant-related sleep deprivation is large and ever-growing. Apparently, we veterans can welcome actor Wilmer Valderrama (That ‘70s Show, NCIS, and most recently as the voice of Mirabel’s dad in Encanto) and his fiancée, model Amanda Pacheco, to that club. The pair appeared with their almost-1-year-old daughter Nakano on the January/February cover of Parents, where they talked about their unexpected romance and how sleep training has better enabled them to “stay connected” in the first year.
RELATIONSHIPS
‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Teases a ‘Fun’ Episode with Tense Shootout Scene

NCIS is gearing up for another episode with a tense shootout scene. But Katrina Law promises the episode is going to be “fun” in a new post. Katrina Law just joined the series as Special Agent Jessica Knight. She had a couple of guest appearances ins season 18 and is now a full-fledged regular in season 19. And it seems she’s particularly excited for this episode.
‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Welcomes First Son

Just in time to celebrate the New Year, NCIS alum Emily Wickersham announces that she has given birth to a healthy, happy baby boy. Wickersham, who played NCIS Special Agent Eleanor Bishop from Seasons 11-18, went on Instagram on Friday. Why? She wanted to tell the world about this news.
