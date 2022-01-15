ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Talks Strategy With Amy Schneider

By Thad Mitchell
 3 days ago
As any fan of the hit game show will tell you, “Jeopardy!” is the ultimate game of intellect and it takes brains to win even one episode.

But “Jeopardy!” is also a game of strategy, especially with the game on the line in the “Final Jeopardy!” category. Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider continued her winning ways through the week, making history along the way.

While Schneider possesses superior intellect, she has also been great in the strategic department. She strategically uses daily doubles and other bonuses to build insurmountable leads over the competition. She is often well ahead of her competitors by the time Final “Jeopardy!” arrives. This allows her to bet big in the final “Jeopardy!” round in order to win more money. After Friday’s episode, Schneider and host Ken Jennings discuss this strategy and its pros and cons.

“Amy Schneider continues to win, even if today’s Final Jeopardy! was tough!” the post says.

Jennings was very complimentary to the reigning champion.

“You do what is strategically right,” he says. “And I think if you are Amy Schneider, big wagers are not strategically wrong.”

She has now won 33 straight wins and has eclipsed the $1 million mark through her historic streak. She is now behind only Matt Amodio and Ken Jennings in the record number of consecutive victories. Amodio won 38 straight episodes just last year and Jennings famously won 74 straight matches in 2004. Schneider, the only female to break $1 million in winnings can tie Amodio next week if she wins each episode. It will take a little longer to catch and pass Jennings, but some “Jeopardy!” fans believe Schneider has a legit chance to do so.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schnieder Continues Streak

Much like past “Jeopardy!” greats Matt Amodio, James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings, Schnieder has been dominant. Not only does she win often, but she often wins in a highly convincing manner. Through her 33-game winning streak, she’s rarely been challenged by other contestants.

A life-long “Jeopardy!” fan, Amy Schnieder says she’s living out a dream by competing on the hit game show.

“It was just kind of overwhelming,” she says. “It is just something I’ve been wanting my whole life and to get it so unexpectedly at the last second was just really a special feeling.”

The reigning “Jeopardy!” champs says she can’t remember a time that she didn’t what the game show dating back to her childhood.

“I can’t ever remember not watching ‘Jeopardy!’ she says. “It was one of the things that was just on every night, and I would watch with my parents.”

The upcoming week is a big one for Schnieder as she looks to continue her rise through the record books.

