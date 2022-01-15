ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch “Men in Suits,” an Ode to Creature Suit Actors

By PhilB
adafruit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor several years, one of my favorite films could only be found as a rare independent DVD release. I was thrilled to learn that director Frank Woodward has since made this documentary available on YouTube (legitimately and in 720P). Men in Suits features behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with legendary...

blog.adafruit.com

Making Wall Displays for Your Miniatures

Now that I’m in a new home and have a new studio/workshop, I’m finally going to break down and build some of this type of display shelf to show off all of the hundreds of minis I’ve painted over the years that no one ever gets to see.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Why was the Amiga so awesome? #VintageComputing #RetroComputing

Dave Poo 2 on YouTube takes a look at why the Commodore Amiga was just an awesome computer. This is from a hardware perspective and includes quotes from the designer, Jay Miner. The Jay Miner quotes are taken from 2 videos, listed below:. The History of the Commodore Amiga –...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

The Lawnmower Man, and Vintage CGI #Graphics #History

The 1992 CGI-fest movie The Lawnmower Man is supposedly about a guy who killed people using a lawnmower. Based on a book of the same name by Stephen King, King sued to have his name removed from the movie as it bore – barring one minor scene – absolutely no connection to the book. Rather, the movie was used as a vehicle to show off what the state of CGI, or Computer Generated Imagery, was at the time.
MOVIES
adafruit.com

The Great Search: Small ‘cap-less’ headphone driver #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey @adafruit @DigiKey

(Video) For our tiny handheld gamer board, we want to have a headphone driver that does not require a lot of board space. Even if the chip is small, most simple amplifiers require output blocking capacitors to avoid DC bias on the speakers. But, now-a-days, you can get ‘cap-less’ drivers that generate a faux-ground. This makes for a very tiny board.
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Sweeps VOD Charts as ‘Don’t Look Up’ Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller ‘Brazen’

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three. The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a...
MOVIES
adafruit.com

New Guide! QT Py Snap Fit Case #3DPrinting #AdafruitIO #WipperSnapper

Wipper Snapper now supports the Adafruit QT PY ESP32-S2! 3D Print a snap fit case for the QT Py and a STEMMA QT breakout board. 3D print yourself a snap fit case to house a QT Py and a STEMMA QT breakout board. The bottom cover has built-in holder for the QT Py that can be secured without any screws!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

CircuitPython 7.1.1 Released! @circuitpython

This is CircuitPython 7.1.1, the latest bugfix revision of CircuitPython, and is a new stable release. It has fixes for RGBMatrix on RP2040 and PDMIn (microphone input) on SAMx boards, such as Circuit Playground Express. There are no other changes; unless you are affected by these problems, you do not need to upgrade from 7.1.0.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

5.25″ floppy reading with fluxengine

OK after much fluxengine hacking (wherein we wrote a bunch of code, then ended up deleting all but like 4 lines) we have it successfully interfacing with the adafruit_floppy ‘greaseweazle compatible mode’. we can now use both tools to read and parse flux data which is great as fluxengine has a bunch of formats it supports. we did find one MFM 360K DOS disk in our collection – so we are able to verify that chunky floppies work just as well as 3.5″s. this is one good example of why we cant ‘just use a USB floppy drive’ – there is no 5.25″ usb floppy drives (yet). after imaging this disk we found some classic mouse driver content – including an exciting new concept in Mouse control!
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

5.25 inch 360K DOS Floppy drive as a USB key

With fluxengine support out of the way, we’re on to refactoring our adafruit_floppy library code to support this old-fangled 360K double-density disk http://fileformats.archiveteam.org/wiki/PC-DOS_360K_format this format was pretty common back in ze day. it’s not too different from our more common 3.5″ 1.44MB in that it has MFM encoding, two sides and FAT12 formatted. but it does have a quarter of the capacity as it has half the tracks (40 not 80) and half the sectors (9 not 18). so, a little refactoring this afternoon and now our USB mass storage example is happy to make this drive appear as a 360KB USB drive. we can access the files just fine – this may be the first time someone’s developed a USB MSD controller for these older disks, it’s like a really really heavy usb key 🙂 – video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

💾 Real time MFM floppy decoding in arduino 💾

OK more floppy fun, this time with jepler helping out – we’re doing some cross-platform code sharing where the mfm decoding C code is going to be the same for arduino and circuitpython. jepler wrote up the mfm-decoding-and-crc-verifying for circuitpython and it was pretty easy to integrate it into arduino so that we can not just read flux data but the actual binary data! here we’ve got a simple floppy track dumper that goes from track 0 to 80, alternating sides, and prints the hex and ascii output. and, now you can see why we went with text files as a test bed – its very easy to see that our cross-sector reading is correct because the text continues smoothly from one to the other. this means we’re getting close to being able to access the file system in arduino which means we are ONE STEP CLOSER to building a project ladyada has wanted since she was a teenager (can you guess what it is?) anyways, code is here for the curious https://github.com/adafruit/Adafruit_Floppy/blob/main/examples/mfm_test/mfm_test.ino & video.
COMPUTERS

