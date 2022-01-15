ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Universal Champion Roman Reigns would’ve preferred a different Royal Rumble opponent

By Sanchit Chandalia
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoman Reigns has completed over 500 days as the Universal Champion. In his year and a half long reign, the Tribal Chief has emerged victorious in feuds against the likes of John Cena, Finn Balor, Edge, Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens among others. He has held the title since WWE Payback...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
Wrestling World

Ric Flair comments on Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe was released for the second time by WWE on January 6, seven months after returning to the company as an NXT superstar and talent scout. He won the NXT title for the third time in August 2021 but was forced to vacate his belt due to a serious injury.
WWE
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns reaches another impressive record

In the last year just ended, Roman Reigns was undoubtedly the most supported WWE athlete by the entire federation, both in terms of his character, and in terms of his titled reign, which went on undisturbed throughout 2021 and part of 2020, with the Tribal Chief who remained steadfast in command of Friday Night Smackdown, week after week, smashing all the opponents that stood in front of him.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Nikki Bella
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Daniel Bryan
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
John Cena
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (1/17/22): Bobby Lashley Takes On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Calls Out Doudrop + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring as we see a video package of last week, where Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to secure her shot at Lynch's title in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Back in the ring Lynch welcomes us to 'the big time'. Lynch says the RAW women's division has never been hotter and like it or not, she's the reason for it. Lynch says the division is so hot that there's stars from the past such as Lita, Mickie James and the Bella Twins, who all are hoping to win the Royal Rumble and challenge the 'Van GOAT' at WrestleMania. Lynch says she's kindly given Doudrop a 'taste at the big-time' and the fans weren't clamoring for Doudrop to get a title match and she's [Lynch] the only reason Doudrop's getting a shot for the title because that's what she does...she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch says she does respect Doudrop's tenacity and she made a name for herself...but actually she didn't make a name for herself, somebody else did and out comes the aforementioned number one contender, Doudrop, who makes her way down to the ring. Doudrop says Becky didn't get her anything, she earned it herself. Doudrop says if that was Becky's plan all along, it was the biggest mistake she's ever made. Becky says she'll make sure Doudrop wins a match tonight, when they face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag match. Bianca makes her way down to the ring and says she's the EST. of WWE and tells Doudrop that the only reason she has a title match is because Becky's so scared to give her a rematch, she cost her the number one contender's match last week. Bianca officially enters the Royal Rumble match and tells Becky that her time is coming because of it and she's going to main event WrestleMania...AGAIN and out comes Liv Morgan. Liv also officially enters the Royal Rumble match and says she's going to be the win the match and headline WrestleMania, not Bianca and she'll just be one of the 29 other women she will outlast in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop tells Bianca and Liv to Shutup and asks for a referee to start their tag match...which is up next after the break.
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bobby Lashley responds to Brock Lesnar

Last Monday, WWE champion Brock Lesnar took the opportunity to fire a few stinging shots at Royal Rumble opponent Bobby Lashley. Included in Lesnar's tirade was that Lashley was little more than a "Brock Lesnar wannabe." On this week's edition of Raw, Lashley will issue a response to Lesnar. Lesnar...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Royal Rumble#Combat#Tribal#The Usos#Fox#Raw Women
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Raw Review 1.17.22

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than two weeks away from the Royal Rumble and that means it is time for the card to be finalized. Last week saw Doudrop become the #1 contender for the Raw Women’s Title in what should at least be a fresh match. Other than that, we could use some more names being added to the namesake matches. Let’s get to it.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Kevin Owens Called Out For Stealing Hall Of Famer’s Promo

Kevin Owens hosted the Kevin Owens Show on WWE Raw this week, and his guest was none other than Seth Rollins. During the segment Seth Rollins and KO talked about Seth’s upcoming match with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, and Owens also used a familiar quote when he looked at Seth and said, “You look marvelous. That’s French for marvelous.”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Not Expected To Be A Champion vs. Champion Match

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was asked if Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar in a champion vs. champion match at WWE Wrestlemania 38 after it was recently teased on Smackdown. Here was Meltzer’s response:. “I was told no. That they just did it because those...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns related?

Former American professional wrestler Dwayne Douglas Johnson is famously known for his in-ring nickname ‘The Rock’ in the WWE universe. He has tried his luck both in acting and business and gained huge success in those fields. He is currently one of the most popular and highest-paid actors...
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

End to all rumours about Natalya and TJ’s divorce

Fans are worried that Natalya Neidhart’s marriage to former WWE superstar Tyson Kidd is in peril now that Season 7 of Total Divas has ended because TJ hasn’t been on an episode of her hit E! reality TV series in more than a couple of years. Is it true that Nattie and TJ are no longer together?
RELATIONSHIPS
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Why Bianca Belair is not a mom despite having children?

Bianca Belair is currently the top female wrestler among the Top 150 female wrestler’s list of American professional wrestling magazine Pro Wrestling Illustrated. In her 2 years short career in WWE, she has become a regular main-eventer. She has successfully put her hands on the SmackDown Women’s Championship title when she defeated Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor got destroyed so badly by Henry Cejudo he actually deleted his tweet

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight roost-ruler, Henry Cejudo, who also held gold at 125 pounds, was back in the headlines last week after petitioning promotion president, Dana White, for an opportunity to win yet another title, this time in the Featherweight division. White shut him down without remorse. “You...
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon – Mustafa Ali Argument Reportedly May Have Led To WWE Release Request

As noted earlier today, Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to request his release from WWE. “I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling,” Ali wrote. “Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy