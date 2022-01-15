Brandon Royval Net Worth, MMA Career, Assets, Endorsements, Parents, Girlfriend, And More

At UFC 273, Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight championship belt against Chan Sung Jung. The fight was originally going to take place at UFC 272 as the trilogy fight between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. Unfortunately, Holloway had pulled out his name from the fight after an old injury of his started creating problems for the fighters. The UFC then chose Sung Jung as a replacement fighter as the featherweight contender. The Korean Zombie defeated Dan Ige in his last octagon appearance and is currently #4 in the featherweight rankings. It was pretty obvious for the promotion to go for the fighter as he was next in the line.

