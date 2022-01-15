23 Madrona Lane

Welcome home! Proudly presenting this 1900 built, renovated farm home with 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, which are situated on approximately 6.19 acres of serene privacy, and surrounded by nature's beauty. This home boasts the ultimate farmhouse style living. As you walk around the property, you'll notice how quiet and beautiful the scenery truly is. Between the horses, 66'x110' riding ring, 36'x60' barn (complete with 8 total stalls, one being a wash stall with hot/cold water, and another stall as the tack room with electricity!), 24'x36' three car detached garage (includes door openers), larger center garage door with roll up in rear to the barn, open flat land, chicken coop, whole house diesel generator, and so much more, you'll truly appreciate all this property has to offer. Through the entry and in, you will be delighted by the impressive kitchen, spiral staircase, and open desired concept living spaces. The recently renovated open kitchen includes all SS appliances for a family feast and friends to gather around. Newer Fiorente granite countertops make the recently updated hickory cabinets really shine! On the main level, is a separate laundry room with ample amount of space. With two main level bedrooms and the rest of the bedrooms upstairs, take in all of the natural light and the new double hung insulated windows all over the home. The bright and warm living spaces are endless! Only to look out into the outdoor entertainers area with the new large composite deck, and hot tub as you look onto the beautiful pasture setting, which will absolutely take your breath away. All flower beds and walkways are surrounded by Belgard landscaping pavers. Additional upgrades include the shed being installed in 2015, driveway paved in 2019, new boiler/furnace for heat installed in May 2018. This home has so much quality as well as so many features and benefits that the details are endless! Your private oasis is waiting for you! Far enough away for peace and tranquility but close enough for convenience to shopping, restaurants, and events. Just minutes from Culpeper, Warrenton, and major access routes!

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO