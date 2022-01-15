ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
02 Traford Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBY APPOINTMENT ONLY - SAMPLE LISTING AT BASEMENT BASE PRICE - ELEVATION - F*** This 55+ community, Four Seasons at The Villas at Virginia Crossing, offers resort-style living in a picturesque...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1001 Bryant Street NE , #10

1001 Bryant is a new boutique condo building that has been expertly redesigned to be an urban sanctuary just steps to all of the Brookland and Rhode Island fun! Unit #10 a 2 bedroom , 2 full bathroom condo that features spectacular finishes, great natural light and designer upgrades including hardwood floors, top-of-the-line kitchen with stainless steel appliances. With living and dining areas that are great for entertaining, the condo has great natural light! Waiting just outside the door, is one of Washington, DC's most vibrant neighborhoods! Parking available for sale.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1732 N Wolfe Street

Tons of opportunity! This two unit property is full of potential and many updates have been made! Could be great with one unit to live in and the other to rent. 1st unit - Studio apartment with kitchen, bedroom & bathroom. 2nd unit - Kitchen, living room, Laundry room, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Beautiful Turret and ample windows providing lots of natural light. Features Include: Central A/C, Vinyl Floors, Mosaic Tile Backsplash in Kitchen, Washer & Dryer in 2nd unit. Buyer to do due diligence on zoning. Sold strictly AS-IS.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

23237 Meetinghouse Lane

This is rear Mix Zone commercial and residential the single family with 4 bedroom and 2 full bath is residential and the garage side is a commercial - w/ a 2 car garage and small apartment over the garage spaces & more on the side. Listing courtesy of The Vasquez...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18587 Split Rock Lane

End unit town house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths above ground, basement fully finished with 1 half bath, 2 fireplaces, fully fenced yard, walking distance to community pool close to all amenities and bus stop, plenty of parking spaces. Listing courtesy of Metropol Realty. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

618 Deer Path Rd

Amazing and Private Log Cabin Home that has been fully renovated from top to bottom, including every door hinge to the all-new engineered hardwood floors, to the all new luxury bathrooms, and the chef's kitchen! Conveniently located just 20 minutes to anything one may need on Route 29 and only 10 miles to the entrance of the Shenandoah National Park Swift Run Gap Entrance. This home has it all. If you are searching for that perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of life, this is the perfect home for you. The cabin has beautiful views and plenty of hiking trails to find and make of your own. Cell phone and internet service is great at the cabin. The new owner may want to consider it as an Air Bnb when they aren't enjoying the home, or it is clearly the perfect primary residence for one that desires an extremely peaceful setting.,Formica Counter,White Cabinets,Fireplace in Basement.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4701 Old Soper Road , #559

Tony Williams Presents this Beautiful 1BD with Den /1.5BA Luxury Condo /w Gorgeous View of Gated Pool and Walking Distance To Branch Avenue Metro Station and i495. Features Include; Full Gym & Yoga Room, Pool Table & Lounge Bar Area for Entertaining, Secured Access and 24 Hour Security, Private Garage Parking, Open Floor Plan, Granite CounterTops, Recess Lighting with Plenti of Natural Light Throughout, Hardwood Floors, Washer & Dryer In-Unit, Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances, DishWasher and Microwave, Large Master Bedroom, Large Walk-In Closet, His & Her Sink, Deep Soak Tub and Stand-Up Shower. 2 Min Walk To Branch Avenue Metro Station, Restaurant Row, and New Immigration Building, 7 Minute Drive from MGM, Tanger Outlet, New Top Golf, National Harbor! Easy Accessible to i495, Branch Ave, Suitland Parkways, and other Main Highways.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6214 Flamingo Drive

Don+GGt miss your opportunity to own this three level colonial situated on just over a 1/4 acre lot! Features laminate wood flooring throughout main level, a ship lap accent wall in living area, a guest half bath, along with arched doorway entry to kitchen, boasting stainless appliances and dining area with sliding glass door access to composite wood planked deck. The upper level features a spacious owner+GGs suite with loads of natural light, full bath with corner soaking tub and separate shower, and a oversized walk-in closet with custom wood closet organizer system. Two additional large bedrooms, full bath, and laundry closet complete the upper level. Full, unfinished basement awaits new owner+GGs completion and finishing touches, and includes a stairwell exit to the expansive backyard, fully fenced with white vinyl privacy fencing.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2 Fowler Cir

Introducing the Bainbridge. This spacious 3BR, 2.5 bath townhome w/ front load garage in Belvedere features an entry level rec-room that can function as a home office w/ available basement bath. The main level boasts a light filled great room, kitchen, powder room, dining. An 8X20 Trex deck off of the great room is included in price. Upstairs, enjoy a spacious primary suite with walk-in closet, optional vaulted ceiling and luxurious dual vanity bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath w/ dual vanity sinks, & side-by-side laundry complete this 3-level contemporary townhome. Conveniently located to downtown shops & dining, the 29 corridor, pools, Rivanna trail & golf course. Every home is Pearl Gold Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Available 4th bed and 3rd full bath. Customize your interior finishes at our professionally managed 3,000 sq ft Design Center. Similar photos, other homesites and spec homes available.,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13512 Elaines Way

MAUGANS MEADOWS is a lovely community of single-family homes located near I-81 in the North end of Hagerstown. This is a four-bedroom 3 1/2 bath home with a master bedroom bath, separate shower with a soaking tub. The garage is a large 2 car garage with an automatic door opener. You enter a mud room that leads to a separate laundry room with washer and dryer. The washer was purchased in Nov. 2019. The spacious kitchen has room for a table and chairs, the family room adjoins the kitchen. The deck is located off the kitchen. Formal dining room with Hard wood floors. ALL NEW Carpet throughout the house. The lower level is finished with a separate entrance, perfect in-law suite. The back yard has an area for basketball, a shed and the lot is nearly 1/2 acre. The HVAC system was installed in Oct 2019. The house needs paint and some repairs but is a great buy.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11183 Big Pool Road

Wont last long!! An acre in Big Pool with septic already in place. Nice lot for your future forever home. Electric available. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Premier Realty. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10613 Montrose Avenue , #102

NEWLY RENOVATED... KITCHEN WITH WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, NEW APPLIANCE INCLUDE MICROWAVE OVER GAS STOVE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. NEW BATHROOMS WITH TILE FLOORS AND WALLS. NEW FIXTURES. REFINISHED WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FRESHLY PAINTED. SPACIOUS, 1425 SQ.FT. . 3 BEDROOMS. 2 FULL BATHROOMS. BALCONY. RARELY AVAILABLE. QUIET SETTING OVERLOOKS WOODS. THE SPACE YOU NEED. A 3 TIME NATIONAL AWARD WINNING BETHESDA COMMUNITY. STEPS TO GROSVENOR METRO ON THE RED LINE. WALK TO STRATHMORE MUSIC AND ART CENTERS. NEAR NIH AND WALTER REED BETHESDA MEDICAL CENTER. HOP DOWNTOWN BY METRO OR MARC TRAIN. EASY ACCESS TO THE BELTWAY OR I-270. CLOSE TO WHOLE FOODS AND PIKE AND ROSE.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

206 Riverthorn Road

Newly renovated gem!! Make this your new home. This home features a new roof, new flooring, new electrical, new plumbing, new deck, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, gorgeous granite countertops, exquisite tile work in kitchen and bathrooms, updated HVAC, new furnace & new carpet!! Backs to beautiful recreation park- like area and even has water views of Middle River! Hurry before this one is gone!
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2928 Herb Garden Drive

Welcome home to the Griffin Hall located in the Woodlands, Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult community! This END UNIT stylish villa floorplan offers you everything. You won't have to give up special features just to down size. This Griffin Hall boasts over 3,300 sq. feet of living space! Vaulted Ceilings with an Upstairs Loft. The dual level foyer frames the view into the formal dining room and inviting great room . The gourmet kitchen is a cook's delight with abundant counterspace, breakfast bar, gas cooking . Customize this space with optional additional cabinetry or built in appliance options ! We've extended the great room to give you more natural light. Finish it off with an optional fireplace. Your luxurious primary suite features a huge walk-in closet and dual vanity bath. Upstairs, enjoy a loft, full bath and 2 extra bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet. Now including the finished recreation room, You can turn this space into a movie room, or use it as a place to store all your treasures! The Griffin Hall has it all. The Woodlands Community features tons of amenities including a heated pool/clubhouse, fitness center, putting green, pickleball/bocceball courts, trails, and much more. And another perk-- enjoy never having to mow your grass or shovel snow again! Photos are representative only. Premiums may apply.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6383 Avington Place

Heritage Hunt 55+* GORGEOUS remodeled 2-level 'Lakemont' with charming stone front!* STUNNING golf course views!* Open floor plan* Custom remodeled Gourmet Kitchen with Maple cabinets and pan drawers* Stone counters* Tiled backsplash* Large island with pendant lights* Stainless steel appliances include: Fisher Paykel 2-drawer dishwasher, GE Cafe 5-burner Gas Cooktop - pan drawers under, Extractor Hood, large Kitchen Aid Refrigerator, Kitchen Aid Wall Oven and Microwave/Convection oven, Wine Refrigerator* Wall of cabinets with desk* Hardwood floors* Recessed lights* Family room with built-in & updated 2-sided Gas Fireplace* Main level Primary Bedroom suite with 2 custom-fitted walk-in closets* Remodeled Primary Bathroom with frame-less glass shower, spa tub, two vanities & linen tower* Hallway on, opposite side of the house, leads to Bedrooms 2 and 3, and remodeled Bathroom 2* 6 Ceiling Fans* Duet Shades* Custom Drapes* Dining room with Gas Fireplace (2-sided with Family room)* Living room and Dining room have vaulted ceiling with attractive custom wood beams* Laundry has front load Washer & Dryer, built-in cabinets and hanging rails, sink* Loft with half wall overlooks the Family room* Bedroom 3 & Bathroom 3 complete the upper level* Replacement windows with UV protection* Whole-house surge protector* Tank-less Hot Water Heater (Fall 2021)* HVAC replaced approx 5 years ago* Roof replaced (approx 2016/7)* Gutters with leaf protection* Landscaped yard with flowering trees and shrubs* In-ground irrigation system* Spacious back Porch with ceiling fans* 2 car Garage with metal door* Cul-de-sac location* MOVE IN READY!
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7218 Bodkin Way

--To be built-- Mendelssohn at Lake Linganore Hamptons, Luxury finishes included. Lake Linganore's newest section. You will love the modern townhomes with spacious yards nestled in a wooded enclave backing to Lake Merle. True community feel!! Enjoy resort style amenities, top ranked schools, and a convenient location! The spectacular wide partial brick Mendelssohn offers the convenience of townhome living with the size, functionality of a single family home- just not the price of one! The main living level is bright and airy, perfect for entertaining. Home comes complete with an expansive kitchen island, stainless appliances and a huge dining area. Select your desired kitchen counter and cabinetry options from our hand-picked on-trend design interior selections. Upstairs are two spacious secondary bedrooms both with ample closet space and a hall bath complete with a linen closet. Plus a generous primary bedroom that features a tray ceiling with a huge walk-in closet. A separate ensuite primary Bath features a dual vanity and oversized shower with another linen closet. You'll also love your convenient 2nd floor laundry room with enough space for full size side-by-side washer and dryer. Finished lower level recreation room on a walk out homesite with a front 2 car garage and driveway. Enjoy living the lake lifestyle while walking to the lakes to kayak, fish, hike or jump in the car for a quick trip to lounge at the beach. Within 10 minutes from numerous shopping centers, 7 minutes to major commuting routes and mapped to top ranked schools. Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6123 Aster View Lane

--IMMEDIATE MOVE IN-- 3 Story McPherson at Harrington Terrace. This modern town home has all the luxuries you want and need. You have to come to the model to see how open, airy and spacious this 24 foot wide townhome with 9 foot ceilings on every level truly is! This home is situated on a walk out lot so you will get tons of natural light throughout the lower level and the entire home. The McPherson comes complete with a true to size 2-car garage and rear yard- a rare find for townhomes in Frederick County. A spacious fully finished recreation room perfect for entertaining is included. The main level of this home is incredible. It truly is the heart of the home. It features a gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops and an expansive kitchen island you wont want to miss- included. Stainless steel appliances, an outside venting microwave and pendant lighting are included with the base price of the home. Just off of the kitchen is the huge great room with a large half bath in the perfect location- tucked away from guests in the great room and far away from the kitchen! The dining area is spacious and airy and leads to your 10x20 ft deck on the rear of your home. Upstairs, the 2 secondary bedrooms are the largest you will find in a townhome and both feature 8 foot closets. The primary bedroom is gorgeous with the walk in closet of your dreams and a spa-like primary ensuite that features a double bowl vanity and the oversized dual headed Roman Shower- included! You will love the McPherson!! It offers the perfect mix of luxurious, yet low maintenance living with the square footage of single family homes. Other floor plans and home sites available.Photos are representative.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9701 Fields Road , #303

Washingtonian Tower, Beautiful, bright and sunny one bedroom apartment - utilities included. Excellent location. High rise building between Rio and Crown. Convenient access to 270 and ICC 200. Great school district. The current condo fee includes all utilities, electric submetering is in process. This will greatly reduce your monthly condo fee.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

935 E 41ST Street

Located in Baltimore neighborhood of Pen Lucy, nestled between Original Northwood and Waverly, this home is at a great price point to make your own with some work or a great investment property. Original hardwoods in living room and dining room. Porch front and fenced backyard. 3 beds and 1 bath upstairs. Basement has laundry, a finished room which could be potential 4th bed or family room, half bath, and steps to outside. Heat and radiators recently serviced. Needs some work to make it your own. Recently rented for $1500.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

675 President Street , #2305

Spectacular views from the truly luxurious 2 BR/2BA in the famous "The Vue" condominium building in the heart of Inner Harbor East. Oversized glass slider to the balcony with sweeping views of the downtown skyline and the Inner Harbor water ways... This model offers an open kitchen concept, family room open to an elegant dining area, making it ideal for entertaining. Your guests will be in awe of the lighted downtown skyline as your dinner party backdrop! Enjoy your after-dinner coffee or cocktail from the balcony off the dining room/ family room with breathtaking views! The kitchen with some updates in 2021 is an absolute joy to cook in, with an impressive 12+GG center island fully equipped with granite counters, custom tile backsplash, stainless appliances, built-in microwave and deep pot drawers for easy storage and retrieval. All new upgraded engineering Herringbone flooring. Both bedrooms feature premium carpet, walk-in closets, and yes, more spectacular views. The principal bedroom with a wall of windows also has a luxury bathroom with a granite topped double vanity, a large walk-in shower, and easy access to the washer and dryer. Given the number of large windows in the residence, you+GGll come to really appreciate the motorized shades throughout. There is also an outdoor space on the 8th floor for getting some fresh air or walking the dog without leaving the security of the building grounds. (Yes, dogs are allowed here; up to two with a combined weight of 60 pounds.) Best of all, you are in the heart of Baltimore's hottest neighborhood, Harbor East, where Charm City's premier shopping, dining and entertainment is literally right outside your door! Experience the Ovenbird bakery in Little Italy 5 minutes away, Farmer's Market in Fells Point 10 minutes away, Harbor Point Festival, wine tastings, concerts- 5 minutes away, and a short stroll to both the Freedom and Carefree Boat clubs. Let's not forget the view of the fireworks from the 23 third floor is just amazing. **CONDO FEE **INCLUDES HEAT, AC, HOT WATER, WATER AND SEWER plus the additional luxury touches of front desk staff, package acceptance, building maintenance, management, and reserve fees. Welcome to +G+The Vue+G- where the living is easy! Come see for yourself!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10505 Pond Ct

Finally a gorgeous one level versatile flowing home that suits everyone! You will be amazed at this spacious, sunlit home nestled on a large gorgeous lot with Southwest mountain and pond views! Brand new flooring just installed through out. Open floor plan with designer, upgraded kitchen opens to the spacious great room and morning sunroom overlooking private yard and pond with wildlife! Split bedroom design, 2 bedrooms and full bath on one side and private owner's suite on the other! Basement is HUGE and finished with brand new carpet, high ceilings and a cozy, private bonus area with new barn doors! There are 2 huge storage areas. Walk out into the lovely yard and open common area! Located in quaint Gordonsville, easy commute to Charlottesville or Richmond. Call before it's gone!
REAL ESTATE

