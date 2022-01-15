ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3612 N Rock Creek Drive

Cover picture for the articleBEAUTIFUL THREE-BEDROOM TWO-BATH HOME WITH AN INGROUND POOL. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO EVERYTHING ON ROUTE THREE, YET TUCKED AWAY FOR PRIVACY! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY. THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG. Listing courtesy of...

1001 Bryant Street NE , #10

1001 Bryant is a new boutique condo building that has been expertly redesigned to be an urban sanctuary just steps to all of the Brookland and Rhode Island fun! Unit #10 a 2 bedroom , 2 full bathroom condo that features spectacular finishes, great natural light and designer upgrades including hardwood floors, top-of-the-line kitchen with stainless steel appliances. With living and dining areas that are great for entertaining, the condo has great natural light! Waiting just outside the door, is one of Washington, DC's most vibrant neighborhoods! Parking available for sale.
18587 Split Rock Lane

End unit town house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths above ground, basement fully finished with 1 half bath, 2 fireplaces, fully fenced yard, walking distance to community pool close to all amenities and bus stop, plenty of parking spaces. Listing courtesy of Metropol Realty. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights...
1732 N Wolfe Street

Tons of opportunity! This two unit property is full of potential and many updates have been made! Could be great with one unit to live in and the other to rent. 1st unit - Studio apartment with kitchen, bedroom & bathroom. 2nd unit - Kitchen, living room, Laundry room, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Beautiful Turret and ample windows providing lots of natural light. Features Include: Central A/C, Vinyl Floors, Mosaic Tile Backsplash in Kitchen, Washer & Dryer in 2nd unit. Buyer to do due diligence on zoning. Sold strictly AS-IS.
23237 Meetinghouse Lane

This is rear Mix Zone commercial and residential the single family with 4 bedroom and 2 full bath is residential and the garage side is a commercial - w/ a 2 car garage and small apartment over the garage spaces & more on the side. Listing courtesy of The Vasquez...
3509 Starlight Street , #103

Welcome to Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult elevator condo's community! This to be built Chambord at the Woodlands by Ryan Homes. Embrace the convenience of a condo with all the comforts of home! Enjoy your own private 1 car garage & driveway, 1-level living with open design, gourmet kitchen w/ 2-tier island, private covered porch, panoramic views in the primary suite, and so much more! Built with upgraded 5 inch engineered hardwood, luxury tile, granite in kitchen and both baths, 42 inch kitchen cabinets. Community features endless amenities truly resort-style living! Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
2644 E Hoffman Street

Start the New Year in your New Home! This amazing 3BR, 3.5BA home has been meticulously designed with you in mind. You first enter into beautiful, coffered ceilings with plenty of lighting, brand new hardwood floors, brand new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and a half bath on the main level that walks out to a private backyard space. Upstairs includes two spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The Owner's Suite has own bathroom. The fully finished basement includes a third bedroom, finished laundry room and a full bathroom.
4701 Old Soper Road , #559

Tony Williams Presents this Beautiful 1BD with Den /1.5BA Luxury Condo /w Gorgeous View of Gated Pool and Walking Distance To Branch Avenue Metro Station and i495. Features Include; Full Gym & Yoga Room, Pool Table & Lounge Bar Area for Entertaining, Secured Access and 24 Hour Security, Private Garage Parking, Open Floor Plan, Granite CounterTops, Recess Lighting with Plenti of Natural Light Throughout, Hardwood Floors, Washer & Dryer In-Unit, Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances, DishWasher and Microwave, Large Master Bedroom, Large Walk-In Closet, His & Her Sink, Deep Soak Tub and Stand-Up Shower. 2 Min Walk To Branch Avenue Metro Station, Restaurant Row, and New Immigration Building, 7 Minute Drive from MGM, Tanger Outlet, New Top Golf, National Harbor! Easy Accessible to i495, Branch Ave, Suitland Parkways, and other Main Highways.
135 Butterfield Avenue

Welcome to Meade's Townhomes, our newest Carroll County community. Own a brand new home featuring resort style amenities - just 10 minutes from Westminster. The TO BE BUILT JUNIPER end-of-group townhome combines all the amenities of single-family living and total convenience with 3BR/2BA/1-car garage, lawn maintenance, and a whole-home approach to performance and efficiency that provides the highest levels of comfort while lowering monthly energy costs by up to 30%. The main living level is open-space concept, bringing light throughout. The spacious great room has additional closet space, or choose the option of a powder room for added convenience, and it is open to the gourmet kitchen (with stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator) so that you'll never miss a moment. Choose the optional island for more workspace. A dining area provides room for entertaining or cozy evenings at home inside or out with sliding glass doors to an optional 10'X14' maintenance-free composite deck. Upstairs, three large bedrooms offer plenty of closet space and a generous hall bath. The luxury owner's suite is a quiet retreat with its own full bath and huge walk-in closet. In addition, enjoy having the laundry (washer/dryer included) on the bedroom level right where it is most convenient. On the entry level, enter through the foyer or private interior access from your garage keeping you protected from adverse weather. The entry level provides additional storage, and you can choose a finished living area - a great space for an office, TV room, playroom - what ever works best for you! Discover all The Juniper has to offer. Photos are representative only.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
29981 Donnybrook Lane

Move-in ready, new construction Freeport model home in the Somerset Landing community! This inviting 1,497 square foot ranch home on a corner homesite offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage and custom paint. As you enter the welcoming foyer the convenient coat closet is close by. Two secondary roomy bedrooms are located off the foyer and share a full bathroom. The owner's suite is privately tucked away from the great room and features a walk-in closet and a private, full bathroom. The oversized great room with an abundance of natural light is open to the kitchen making an ideal space to entertain or spend time together with family. The functional kitchen offers plenty of beautiful white cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, a sizeable island with room for seating and a pantry closet. The homes' fourth bedroom is positioned away from the other bedrooms providing the opportunity for a home office, hobby room or playroom. The laundry room, complete with a washer and dryer, is nestled near the garage. The model window treatments, white blinds and the exclusive D.R. Horton Smart-Home Package+- through ADT included with this home will give you complete peace of mind. This is not a lease back. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.
REAL ESTATE
345 Collins Road

Connect to Nature on this partially wooded lot, with a small creek and access to The St Martins river. Located just outside of Ocean City MD this 1.38 acre buildable lot is already sited for Well and Septic. Just 15 minutes from the Beach, Boardwalk, Restaurants, and Attractions of OC, but a world away from everything. The building area is located in a stand of mature hardwood trees that is open with little underbrush. Just next to it is an open spacious yard ready for soccer games, a garden, or just room to move. At the back of the property is a small creek which leads out to the river, and gives a beautiful view with ducks and geese swimming by. The property also has a trail around the creek that provides access to a 15' wide easement to the St. Martins River, which is a navigable waterway leading to the Assawoman Bay, and the Atlantic Ocean beyond.
SOCCER
Sulphur Springs

Here it is 9+ unrestricted areas in Southern Berkley County. Just minutes away from Proctor & Gamble and Tabler Station Business Park area. Public water and sewer are available. , There is a 60' right away to the property. Listing courtesy of Touchstone Realty, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights...
1114 Ashby Street.

Built 2010- Ranch 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar, laundry room, front porch, back patio concrete,hardwood floors except laundry room and baths . HOA is not active at this time but will be , HOA fees subject to change. Listing courtesy of Royal Oak...
3637 Dahlgren Place

Property under lease until Feb 28th. Listing courtesy of M. O. Wilson Properties. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2022-01-18T22:49:46.957.
13512 Elaines Way

MAUGANS MEADOWS is a lovely community of single-family homes located near I-81 in the North end of Hagerstown. This is a four-bedroom 3 1/2 bath home with a master bedroom bath, separate shower with a soaking tub. The garage is a large 2 car garage with an automatic door opener. You enter a mud room that leads to a separate laundry room with washer and dryer. The washer was purchased in Nov. 2019. The spacious kitchen has room for a table and chairs, the family room adjoins the kitchen. The deck is located off the kitchen. Formal dining room with Hard wood floors. ALL NEW Carpet throughout the house. The lower level is finished with a separate entrance, perfect in-law suite. The back yard has an area for basketball, a shed and the lot is nearly 1/2 acre. The HVAC system was installed in Oct 2019. The house needs paint and some repairs but is a great buy.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
206 Riverthorn Road

Newly renovated gem!! Make this your new home. This home features a new roof, new flooring, new electrical, new plumbing, new deck, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, gorgeous granite countertops, exquisite tile work in kitchen and bathrooms, updated HVAC, new furnace & new carpet!! Backs to beautiful recreation park- like area and even has water views of Middle River! Hurry before this one is gone!
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
1261 Owen Place NE

Unique opportunity to purchase newly constructed two-unit building. Recently finished and with CofO for two total units, each unit is two levels, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and with their own kitchens and laundry. All six bedrooms have a bathroom en suite, which makes this the perfect investment for your rental portfolio. Bring in a potential $8,000/mo in rental income. Seven total outdoor spaces, including a roofdeck with views all the way down to Old Town Alexandria. One first-come parking space, electrical setup for easy EV upgrade, green roof, and more. Can settle immediately.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
2928 Herb Garden Drive

Welcome home to the Griffin Hall located in the Woodlands, Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult community! This END UNIT stylish villa floorplan offers you everything. You won't have to give up special features just to down size. This Griffin Hall boasts over 3,300 sq. feet of living space! Vaulted Ceilings with an Upstairs Loft. The dual level foyer frames the view into the formal dining room and inviting great room . The gourmet kitchen is a cook's delight with abundant counterspace, breakfast bar, gas cooking . Customize this space with optional additional cabinetry or built in appliance options ! We've extended the great room to give you more natural light. Finish it off with an optional fireplace. Your luxurious primary suite features a huge walk-in closet and dual vanity bath. Upstairs, enjoy a loft, full bath and 2 extra bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet. Now including the finished recreation room, You can turn this space into a movie room, or use it as a place to store all your treasures! The Griffin Hall has it all. The Woodlands Community features tons of amenities including a heated pool/clubhouse, fitness center, putting green, pickleball/bocceball courts, trails, and much more. And another perk-- enjoy never having to mow your grass or shovel snow again! Photos are representative only. Premiums may apply.
REAL ESTATE
4615 Allens Mill Boulevard

You will fall in love with this special home the minute you see it. The curb appeal is accentuated by the double front porches - perfect for relaxing, reading or talking to your neighbors as they walk by. A true hometown feel is what makes this one hard to resist. The home has been recently updated with new kitchen cabinets, carpeting and fresh paint. Ready for the new owners to move right in. A bonus is the main level office that could be used as a 5th bedroom as there is also a full bath on this level. Bright open floor plan, hardwood floors and so much more including the gated golf course community with 24 hour security, indoor/outdoor pools, fitness facility and it is super convenient to major commuter routes and shopping. Seeing is believing!
REAL ESTATE
12464 Hazel River Road

Welcome home! Proudly presenting this 1900 built, renovated farm home with 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, which are situated on approximately 6.19 acres of serene privacy, and surrounded by nature's beauty. This home boasts the ultimate farmhouse style living. As you walk around the property, you'll notice how quiet and beautiful the scenery truly is. Between the horses, 66'x110' riding ring, 36'x60' barn (complete with 8 total stalls, one being a wash stall with hot/cold water, and another stall as the tack room with electricity!), 24'x36' three car detached garage (includes door openers), larger center garage door with roll up in rear to the barn, open flat land, chicken coop, whole house diesel generator, and so much more, you'll truly appreciate all this property has to offer. Through the entry and in, you will be delighted by the impressive kitchen, spiral staircase, and open desired concept living spaces. The recently renovated open kitchen includes all SS appliances for a family feast and friends to gather around. Newer Fiorente granite countertops make the recently updated hickory cabinets really shine! On the main level, is a separate laundry room with ample amount of space. With two main level bedrooms and the rest of the bedrooms upstairs, take in all of the natural light and the new double hung insulated windows all over the home. The bright and warm living spaces are endless! Only to look out into the outdoor entertainers area with the new large composite deck, and hot tub as you look onto the beautiful pasture setting, which will absolutely take your breath away. All flower beds and walkways are surrounded by Belgard landscaping pavers. Additional upgrades include the shed being installed in 2015, driveway paved in 2019, new boiler/furnace for heat installed in May 2018. This home has so much quality as well as so many features and benefits that the details are endless! Your private oasis is waiting for you! Far enough away for peace and tranquility but close enough for convenience to shopping, restaurants, and events. Just minutes from Culpeper, Warrenton, and major access routes!
REAL ESTATE
935 E 41ST Street

Located in Baltimore neighborhood of Pen Lucy, nestled between Original Northwood and Waverly, this home is at a great price point to make your own with some work or a great investment property. Original hardwoods in living room and dining room. Porch front and fenced backyard. 3 beds and 1 bath upstairs. Basement has laundry, a finished room which could be potential 4th bed or family room, half bath, and steps to outside. Heat and radiators recently serviced. Needs some work to make it your own. Recently rented for $1500.
BALTIMORE, MD

