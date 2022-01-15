ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

402 Macintosh Circle

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome see this beautiful townhome with a 2 level bumpout. 3 Beds with a possible 4th in the lower level, 1 1/2 bathrooms. Kitchen with a island that leads to a deck overlooking a fenced in yard. Sunroom located off the kitchen....

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1001 Bryant Street NE , #10

1001 Bryant is a new boutique condo building that has been expertly redesigned to be an urban sanctuary just steps to all of the Brookland and Rhode Island fun! Unit #10 a 2 bedroom , 2 full bathroom condo that features spectacular finishes, great natural light and designer upgrades including hardwood floors, top-of-the-line kitchen with stainless steel appliances. With living and dining areas that are great for entertaining, the condo has great natural light! Waiting just outside the door, is one of Washington, DC's most vibrant neighborhoods! Parking available for sale.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1732 N Wolfe Street

Tons of opportunity! This two unit property is full of potential and many updates have been made! Could be great with one unit to live in and the other to rent. 1st unit - Studio apartment with kitchen, bedroom & bathroom. 2nd unit - Kitchen, living room, Laundry room, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Beautiful Turret and ample windows providing lots of natural light. Features Include: Central A/C, Vinyl Floors, Mosaic Tile Backsplash in Kitchen, Washer & Dryer in 2nd unit. Buyer to do due diligence on zoning. Sold strictly AS-IS.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

29981 Donnybrook Lane

Move-in ready, new construction Freeport model home in the Somerset Landing community! This inviting 1,497 square foot ranch home on a corner homesite offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage and custom paint. As you enter the welcoming foyer the convenient coat closet is close by. Two secondary roomy bedrooms are located off the foyer and share a full bathroom. The owner's suite is privately tucked away from the great room and features a walk-in closet and a private, full bathroom. The oversized great room with an abundance of natural light is open to the kitchen making an ideal space to entertain or spend time together with family. The functional kitchen offers plenty of beautiful white cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, a sizeable island with room for seating and a pantry closet. The homes' fourth bedroom is positioned away from the other bedrooms providing the opportunity for a home office, hobby room or playroom. The laundry room, complete with a washer and dryer, is nestled near the garage. The model window treatments, white blinds and the exclusive D.R. Horton Smart-Home Package+- through ADT included with this home will give you complete peace of mind. This is not a lease back. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18587 Split Rock Lane

End unit town house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths above ground, basement fully finished with 1 half bath, 2 fireplaces, fully fenced yard, walking distance to community pool close to all amenities and bus stop, plenty of parking spaces. Listing courtesy of Metropol Realty. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12810 Babcock Lane

Cape Cod with approximately 1976 square feet of living space. Four bedrooms, two remodeled bathrooms, large addition with cathedral ceiling to be used as family room and dining room. Kitchen has long island and wood burning stove. Garage one half converted for office space with outside entrance. Upgrades during 2021 include roof, carpet, bathrooms, stainless steel stove, build in microwave, refrigerator with ice maker and some interior paint. Relax on the side patio and enjoy the private back yard. HVAC installed 2014. Make it your own by adding your personal touches. Home in good condition, however being sold "as is". Home inspection for information only.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

23237 Meetinghouse Lane

This is rear Mix Zone commercial and residential the single family with 4 bedroom and 2 full bath is residential and the garage side is a commercial - w/ a 2 car garage and small apartment over the garage spaces & more on the side. Listing courtesy of The Vasquez...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6214 Flamingo Drive

Don+GGt miss your opportunity to own this three level colonial situated on just over a 1/4 acre lot! Features laminate wood flooring throughout main level, a ship lap accent wall in living area, a guest half bath, along with arched doorway entry to kitchen, boasting stainless appliances and dining area with sliding glass door access to composite wood planked deck. The upper level features a spacious owner+GGs suite with loads of natural light, full bath with corner soaking tub and separate shower, and a oversized walk-in closet with custom wood closet organizer system. Two additional large bedrooms, full bath, and laundry closet complete the upper level. Full, unfinished basement awaits new owner+GGs completion and finishing touches, and includes a stairwell exit to the expansive backyard, fully fenced with white vinyl privacy fencing.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

618 Deer Path Rd

Amazing and Private Log Cabin Home that has been fully renovated from top to bottom, including every door hinge to the all-new engineered hardwood floors, to the all new luxury bathrooms, and the chef's kitchen! Conveniently located just 20 minutes to anything one may need on Route 29 and only 10 miles to the entrance of the Shenandoah National Park Swift Run Gap Entrance. This home has it all. If you are searching for that perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of life, this is the perfect home for you. The cabin has beautiful views and plenty of hiking trails to find and make of your own. Cell phone and internet service is great at the cabin. The new owner may want to consider it as an Air Bnb when they aren't enjoying the home, or it is clearly the perfect primary residence for one that desires an extremely peaceful setting.,Formica Counter,White Cabinets,Fireplace in Basement.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13512 Elaines Way

MAUGANS MEADOWS is a lovely community of single-family homes located near I-81 in the North end of Hagerstown. This is a four-bedroom 3 1/2 bath home with a master bedroom bath, separate shower with a soaking tub. The garage is a large 2 car garage with an automatic door opener. You enter a mud room that leads to a separate laundry room with washer and dryer. The washer was purchased in Nov. 2019. The spacious kitchen has room for a table and chairs, the family room adjoins the kitchen. The deck is located off the kitchen. Formal dining room with Hard wood floors. ALL NEW Carpet throughout the house. The lower level is finished with a separate entrance, perfect in-law suite. The back yard has an area for basketball, a shed and the lot is nearly 1/2 acre. The HVAC system was installed in Oct 2019. The house needs paint and some repairs but is a great buy.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11183 Big Pool Road

Wont last long!! An acre in Big Pool with septic already in place. Nice lot for your future forever home. Electric available. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Premier Realty. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4701 Old Soper Road , #559

Tony Williams Presents this Beautiful 1BD with Den /1.5BA Luxury Condo /w Gorgeous View of Gated Pool and Walking Distance To Branch Avenue Metro Station and i495. Features Include; Full Gym & Yoga Room, Pool Table & Lounge Bar Area for Entertaining, Secured Access and 24 Hour Security, Private Garage Parking, Open Floor Plan, Granite CounterTops, Recess Lighting with Plenti of Natural Light Throughout, Hardwood Floors, Washer & Dryer In-Unit, Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances, DishWasher and Microwave, Large Master Bedroom, Large Walk-In Closet, His & Her Sink, Deep Soak Tub and Stand-Up Shower. 2 Min Walk To Branch Avenue Metro Station, Restaurant Row, and New Immigration Building, 7 Minute Drive from MGM, Tanger Outlet, New Top Golf, National Harbor! Easy Accessible to i495, Branch Ave, Suitland Parkways, and other Main Highways.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3509 Starlight Street , #103

Welcome to Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult elevator condo's community! This to be built Chambord at the Woodlands by Ryan Homes. Embrace the convenience of a condo with all the comforts of home! Enjoy your own private 1 car garage & driveway, 1-level living with open design, gourmet kitchen w/ 2-tier island, private covered porch, panoramic views in the primary suite, and so much more! Built with upgraded 5 inch engineered hardwood, luxury tile, granite in kitchen and both baths, 42 inch kitchen cabinets. Community features endless amenities truly resort-style living! Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

135 Butterfield Avenue

Welcome to Meade's Townhomes, our newest Carroll County community. Own a brand new home featuring resort style amenities - just 10 minutes from Westminster. The TO BE BUILT JUNIPER end-of-group townhome combines all the amenities of single-family living and total convenience with 3BR/2BA/1-car garage, lawn maintenance, and a whole-home approach to performance and efficiency that provides the highest levels of comfort while lowering monthly energy costs by up to 30%. The main living level is open-space concept, bringing light throughout. The spacious great room has additional closet space, or choose the option of a powder room for added convenience, and it is open to the gourmet kitchen (with stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator) so that you'll never miss a moment. Choose the optional island for more workspace. A dining area provides room for entertaining or cozy evenings at home inside or out with sliding glass doors to an optional 10'X14' maintenance-free composite deck. Upstairs, three large bedrooms offer plenty of closet space and a generous hall bath. The luxury owner's suite is a quiet retreat with its own full bath and huge walk-in closet. In addition, enjoy having the laundry (washer/dryer included) on the bedroom level right where it is most convenient. On the entry level, enter through the foyer or private interior access from your garage keeping you protected from adverse weather. The entry level provides additional storage, and you can choose a finished living area - a great space for an office, TV room, playroom - what ever works best for you! Discover all The Juniper has to offer. Photos are representative only.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10613 Montrose Avenue , #102

NEWLY RENOVATED... KITCHEN WITH WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, NEW APPLIANCE INCLUDE MICROWAVE OVER GAS STOVE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. NEW BATHROOMS WITH TILE FLOORS AND WALLS. NEW FIXTURES. REFINISHED WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FRESHLY PAINTED. SPACIOUS, 1425 SQ.FT. . 3 BEDROOMS. 2 FULL BATHROOMS. BALCONY. RARELY AVAILABLE. QUIET SETTING OVERLOOKS WOODS. THE SPACE YOU NEED. A 3 TIME NATIONAL AWARD WINNING BETHESDA COMMUNITY. STEPS TO GROSVENOR METRO ON THE RED LINE. WALK TO STRATHMORE MUSIC AND ART CENTERS. NEAR NIH AND WALTER REED BETHESDA MEDICAL CENTER. HOP DOWNTOWN BY METRO OR MARC TRAIN. EASY ACCESS TO THE BELTWAY OR I-270. CLOSE TO WHOLE FOODS AND PIKE AND ROSE.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

White Pines Road

A Wooded Paradise! 14.87 mostly wooded acres. This acreage currently is in two separate parcels. Mature timber throughout property as the property has not been logged. Perk information on file and available upon request! Great development potential for a private residence and/or rental cabins! No restrictions. Listing courtesy of Bill...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1114 Ashby Street.

Built 2010- Ranch 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar, laundry room, front porch, back patio concrete,hardwood floors except laundry room and baths . HOA is not active at this time but will be , HOA fees subject to change. Listing courtesy of Royal Oak...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

206 Riverthorn Road

Newly renovated gem!! Make this your new home. This home features a new roof, new flooring, new electrical, new plumbing, new deck, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, gorgeous granite countertops, exquisite tile work in kitchen and bathrooms, updated HVAC, new furnace & new carpet!! Backs to beautiful recreation park- like area and even has water views of Middle River! Hurry before this one is gone!
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4615 Allens Mill Boulevard

You will fall in love with this special home the minute you see it. The curb appeal is accentuated by the double front porches - perfect for relaxing, reading or talking to your neighbors as they walk by. A true hometown feel is what makes this one hard to resist. The home has been recently updated with new kitchen cabinets, carpeting and fresh paint. Ready for the new owners to move right in. A bonus is the main level office that could be used as a 5th bedroom as there is also a full bath on this level. Bright open floor plan, hardwood floors and so much more including the gated golf course community with 24 hour security, indoor/outdoor pools, fitness facility and it is super convenient to major commuter routes and shopping. Seeing is believing!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1261 Owen Place NE

Unique opportunity to purchase newly constructed two-unit building. Recently finished and with CofO for two total units, each unit is two levels, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and with their own kitchens and laundry. All six bedrooms have a bathroom en suite, which makes this the perfect investment for your rental portfolio. Bring in a potential $8,000/mo in rental income. Seven total outdoor spaces, including a roofdeck with views all the way down to Old Town Alexandria. One first-come parking space, electrical setup for easy EV upgrade, green roof, and more. Can settle immediately.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6383 Avington Place

Heritage Hunt 55+* GORGEOUS remodeled 2-level 'Lakemont' with charming stone front!* STUNNING golf course views!* Open floor plan* Custom remodeled Gourmet Kitchen with Maple cabinets and pan drawers* Stone counters* Tiled backsplash* Large island with pendant lights* Stainless steel appliances include: Fisher Paykel 2-drawer dishwasher, GE Cafe 5-burner Gas Cooktop - pan drawers under, Extractor Hood, large Kitchen Aid Refrigerator, Kitchen Aid Wall Oven and Microwave/Convection oven, Wine Refrigerator* Wall of cabinets with desk* Hardwood floors* Recessed lights* Family room with built-in & updated 2-sided Gas Fireplace* Main level Primary Bedroom suite with 2 custom-fitted walk-in closets* Remodeled Primary Bathroom with frame-less glass shower, spa tub, two vanities & linen tower* Hallway on, opposite side of the house, leads to Bedrooms 2 and 3, and remodeled Bathroom 2* 6 Ceiling Fans* Duet Shades* Custom Drapes* Dining room with Gas Fireplace (2-sided with Family room)* Living room and Dining room have vaulted ceiling with attractive custom wood beams* Laundry has front load Washer & Dryer, built-in cabinets and hanging rails, sink* Loft with half wall overlooks the Family room* Bedroom 3 & Bathroom 3 complete the upper level* Replacement windows with UV protection* Whole-house surge protector* Tank-less Hot Water Heater (Fall 2021)* HVAC replaced approx 5 years ago* Roof replaced (approx 2016/7)* Gutters with leaf protection* Landscaped yard with flowering trees and shrubs* In-ground irrigation system* Spacious back Porch with ceiling fans* 2 car Garage with metal door* Cul-de-sac location* MOVE IN READY!
HOME & GARDEN

