MLS

2752 Brier Pond Circle E

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome Sweet Home!! Crisp, Clean Renovated 3 Level Townhouse with Inviting Fire Place perfect for entertaining.Fully Finished Basement and Rec Room. Peaceful Neighborhood.New Windows, New HVAC System, Roof 2 Years old, Hot-Water Heater 3 Years Old....

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1001 Bryant Street NE , #10

1001 Bryant is a new boutique condo building that has been expertly redesigned to be an urban sanctuary just steps to all of the Brookland and Rhode Island fun! Unit #10 a 2 bedroom , 2 full bathroom condo that features spectacular finishes, great natural light and designer upgrades including hardwood floors, top-of-the-line kitchen with stainless steel appliances. With living and dining areas that are great for entertaining, the condo has great natural light! Waiting just outside the door, is one of Washington, DC's most vibrant neighborhoods! Parking available for sale.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1732 N Wolfe Street

Tons of opportunity! This two unit property is full of potential and many updates have been made! Could be great with one unit to live in and the other to rent. 1st unit - Studio apartment with kitchen, bedroom & bathroom. 2nd unit - Kitchen, living room, Laundry room, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Beautiful Turret and ample windows providing lots of natural light. Features Include: Central A/C, Vinyl Floors, Mosaic Tile Backsplash in Kitchen, Washer & Dryer in 2nd unit. Buyer to do due diligence on zoning. Sold strictly AS-IS.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6214 Flamingo Drive

Don+GGt miss your opportunity to own this three level colonial situated on just over a 1/4 acre lot! Features laminate wood flooring throughout main level, a ship lap accent wall in living area, a guest half bath, along with arched doorway entry to kitchen, boasting stainless appliances and dining area with sliding glass door access to composite wood planked deck. The upper level features a spacious owner+GGs suite with loads of natural light, full bath with corner soaking tub and separate shower, and a oversized walk-in closet with custom wood closet organizer system. Two additional large bedrooms, full bath, and laundry closet complete the upper level. Full, unfinished basement awaits new owner+GGs completion and finishing touches, and includes a stairwell exit to the expansive backyard, fully fenced with white vinyl privacy fencing.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2 Fowler Cir

Introducing the Bainbridge. This spacious 3BR, 2.5 bath townhome w/ front load garage in Belvedere features an entry level rec-room that can function as a home office w/ available basement bath. The main level boasts a light filled great room, kitchen, powder room, dining. An 8X20 Trex deck off of the great room is included in price. Upstairs, enjoy a spacious primary suite with walk-in closet, optional vaulted ceiling and luxurious dual vanity bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath w/ dual vanity sinks, & side-by-side laundry complete this 3-level contemporary townhome. Conveniently located to downtown shops & dining, the 29 corridor, pools, Rivanna trail & golf course. Every home is Pearl Gold Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Available 4th bed and 3rd full bath. Customize your interior finishes at our professionally managed 3,000 sq ft Design Center. Similar photos, other homesites and spec homes available.,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

618 Deer Path Rd

Amazing and Private Log Cabin Home that has been fully renovated from top to bottom, including every door hinge to the all-new engineered hardwood floors, to the all new luxury bathrooms, and the chef's kitchen! Conveniently located just 20 minutes to anything one may need on Route 29 and only 10 miles to the entrance of the Shenandoah National Park Swift Run Gap Entrance. This home has it all. If you are searching for that perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of life, this is the perfect home for you. The cabin has beautiful views and plenty of hiking trails to find and make of your own. Cell phone and internet service is great at the cabin. The new owner may want to consider it as an Air Bnb when they aren't enjoying the home, or it is clearly the perfect primary residence for one that desires an extremely peaceful setting.,Formica Counter,White Cabinets,Fireplace in Basement.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

23237 Meetinghouse Lane

This is rear Mix Zone commercial and residential the single family with 4 bedroom and 2 full bath is residential and the garage side is a commercial - w/ a 2 car garage and small apartment over the garage spaces & more on the side. Listing courtesy of The Vasquez...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

29981 Donnybrook Lane

Move-in ready, new construction Freeport model home in the Somerset Landing community! This inviting 1,497 square foot ranch home on a corner homesite offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage and custom paint. As you enter the welcoming foyer the convenient coat closet is close by. Two secondary roomy bedrooms are located off the foyer and share a full bathroom. The owner's suite is privately tucked away from the great room and features a walk-in closet and a private, full bathroom. The oversized great room with an abundance of natural light is open to the kitchen making an ideal space to entertain or spend time together with family. The functional kitchen offers plenty of beautiful white cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, a sizeable island with room for seating and a pantry closet. The homes' fourth bedroom is positioned away from the other bedrooms providing the opportunity for a home office, hobby room or playroom. The laundry room, complete with a washer and dryer, is nestled near the garage. The model window treatments, white blinds and the exclusive D.R. Horton Smart-Home Package+- through ADT included with this home will give you complete peace of mind. This is not a lease back. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3509 Starlight Street , #103

Welcome to Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult elevator condo's community! This to be built Chambord at the Woodlands by Ryan Homes. Embrace the convenience of a condo with all the comforts of home! Enjoy your own private 1 car garage & driveway, 1-level living with open design, gourmet kitchen w/ 2-tier island, private covered porch, panoramic views in the primary suite, and so much more! Built with upgraded 5 inch engineered hardwood, luxury tile, granite in kitchen and both baths, 42 inch kitchen cabinets. Community features endless amenities truly resort-style living! Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
MLS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1114 Ashby Street.

Built 2010- Ranch 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar, laundry room, front porch, back patio concrete,hardwood floors except laundry room and baths . HOA is not active at this time but will be , HOA fees subject to change. Listing courtesy of Royal Oak...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11183 Big Pool Road

Wont last long!! An acre in Big Pool with septic already in place. Nice lot for your future forever home. Electric available. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Premier Realty. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10613 Montrose Avenue , #102

NEWLY RENOVATED... KITCHEN WITH WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, NEW APPLIANCE INCLUDE MICROWAVE OVER GAS STOVE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. NEW BATHROOMS WITH TILE FLOORS AND WALLS. NEW FIXTURES. REFINISHED WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FRESHLY PAINTED. SPACIOUS, 1425 SQ.FT. . 3 BEDROOMS. 2 FULL BATHROOMS. BALCONY. RARELY AVAILABLE. QUIET SETTING OVERLOOKS WOODS. THE SPACE YOU NEED. A 3 TIME NATIONAL AWARD WINNING BETHESDA COMMUNITY. STEPS TO GROSVENOR METRO ON THE RED LINE. WALK TO STRATHMORE MUSIC AND ART CENTERS. NEAR NIH AND WALTER REED BETHESDA MEDICAL CENTER. HOP DOWNTOWN BY METRO OR MARC TRAIN. EASY ACCESS TO THE BELTWAY OR I-270. CLOSE TO WHOLE FOODS AND PIKE AND ROSE.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4701 Old Soper Road , #559

Tony Williams Presents this Beautiful 1BD with Den /1.5BA Luxury Condo /w Gorgeous View of Gated Pool and Walking Distance To Branch Avenue Metro Station and i495. Features Include; Full Gym & Yoga Room, Pool Table & Lounge Bar Area for Entertaining, Secured Access and 24 Hour Security, Private Garage Parking, Open Floor Plan, Granite CounterTops, Recess Lighting with Plenti of Natural Light Throughout, Hardwood Floors, Washer & Dryer In-Unit, Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances, DishWasher and Microwave, Large Master Bedroom, Large Walk-In Closet, His & Her Sink, Deep Soak Tub and Stand-Up Shower. 2 Min Walk To Branch Avenue Metro Station, Restaurant Row, and New Immigration Building, 7 Minute Drive from MGM, Tanger Outlet, New Top Golf, National Harbor! Easy Accessible to i495, Branch Ave, Suitland Parkways, and other Main Highways.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3637 Dahlgren Place

Property under lease until Feb 28th.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

206 Riverthorn Road

Newly renovated gem!! Make this your new home. This home features a new roof, new flooring, new electrical, new plumbing, new deck, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, gorgeous granite countertops, exquisite tile work in kitchen and bathrooms, updated HVAC, new furnace & new carpet!! Backs to beautiful recreation park- like area and even has water views of Middle River! Hurry before this one is gone!
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4615 Allens Mill Boulevard

You will fall in love with this special home the minute you see it. The curb appeal is accentuated by the double front porches - perfect for relaxing, reading or talking to your neighbors as they walk by. A true hometown feel is what makes this one hard to resist. The home has been recently updated with new kitchen cabinets, carpeting and fresh paint. Ready for the new owners to move right in. A bonus is the main level office that could be used as a 5th bedroom as there is also a full bath on this level. Bright open floor plan, hardwood floors and so much more including the gated golf course community with 24 hour security, indoor/outdoor pools, fitness facility and it is super convenient to major commuter routes and shopping. Seeing is believing!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1261 Owen Place NE

Unique opportunity to purchase newly constructed two-unit building. Recently finished and with CofO for two total units, each unit is two levels, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and with their own kitchens and laundry. All six bedrooms have a bathroom en suite, which makes this the perfect investment for your rental portfolio. Bring in a potential $8,000/mo in rental income. Seven total outdoor spaces, including a roofdeck with views all the way down to Old Town Alexandria. One first-come parking space, electrical setup for easy EV upgrade, green roof, and more. Can settle immediately.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2928 Herb Garden Drive

Welcome home to the Griffin Hall located in the Woodlands, Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult community! This END UNIT stylish villa floorplan offers you everything. You won't have to give up special features just to down size. This Griffin Hall boasts over 3,300 sq. feet of living space! Vaulted Ceilings with an Upstairs Loft. The dual level foyer frames the view into the formal dining room and inviting great room . The gourmet kitchen is a cook's delight with abundant counterspace, breakfast bar, gas cooking . Customize this space with optional additional cabinetry or built in appliance options ! We've extended the great room to give you more natural light. Finish it off with an optional fireplace. Your luxurious primary suite features a huge walk-in closet and dual vanity bath. Upstairs, enjoy a loft, full bath and 2 extra bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet. Now including the finished recreation room, You can turn this space into a movie room, or use it as a place to store all your treasures! The Griffin Hall has it all. The Woodlands Community features tons of amenities including a heated pool/clubhouse, fitness center, putting green, pickleball/bocceball courts, trails, and much more. And another perk-- enjoy never having to mow your grass or shovel snow again! Photos are representative only. Premiums may apply.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5416 Joshua Tree Circle

Beautiful single family home in sought after neighborhood- Features gorgeous brick front, 2-story foyer with double stair case, Gourmet kitchen displays large island, plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, spacious family room w/fireplace. Hardwoods, marble and ceramic tile flooring make this house spectacular! Come and see! Beautiful all throughout!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9701 Fields Road , #303

Washingtonian Tower, Beautiful, bright and sunny one bedroom apartment - utilities included. Excellent location. High rise building between Rio and Crown. Convenient access to 270 and ICC 200. Great school district. The current condo fee includes all utilities, electric submetering is in process. This will greatly reduce your monthly condo fee.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6123 Aster View Lane

--IMMEDIATE MOVE IN-- 3 Story McPherson at Harrington Terrace. This modern town home has all the luxuries you want and need. You have to come to the model to see how open, airy and spacious this 24 foot wide townhome with 9 foot ceilings on every level truly is! This home is situated on a walk out lot so you will get tons of natural light throughout the lower level and the entire home. The McPherson comes complete with a true to size 2-car garage and rear yard- a rare find for townhomes in Frederick County. A spacious fully finished recreation room perfect for entertaining is included. The main level of this home is incredible. It truly is the heart of the home. It features a gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops and an expansive kitchen island you wont want to miss- included. Stainless steel appliances, an outside venting microwave and pendant lighting are included with the base price of the home. Just off of the kitchen is the huge great room with a large half bath in the perfect location- tucked away from guests in the great room and far away from the kitchen! The dining area is spacious and airy and leads to your 10x20 ft deck on the rear of your home. Upstairs, the 2 secondary bedrooms are the largest you will find in a townhome and both feature 8 foot closets. The primary bedroom is gorgeous with the walk in closet of your dreams and a spa-like primary ensuite that features a double bowl vanity and the oversized dual headed Roman Shower- included! You will love the McPherson!! It offers the perfect mix of luxurious, yet low maintenance living with the square footage of single family homes. Other floor plans and home sites available.Photos are representative.
REAL ESTATE

