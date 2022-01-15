2752 Brier Pond Circle E

--IMMEDIATE MOVE IN-- 3 Story McPherson at Harrington Terrace. This modern town home has all the luxuries you want and need. You have to come to the model to see how open, airy and spacious this 24 foot wide townhome with 9 foot ceilings on every level truly is! This home is situated on a walk out lot so you will get tons of natural light throughout the lower level and the entire home. The McPherson comes complete with a true to size 2-car garage and rear yard- a rare find for townhomes in Frederick County. A spacious fully finished recreation room perfect for entertaining is included. The main level of this home is incredible. It truly is the heart of the home. It features a gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops and an expansive kitchen island you wont want to miss- included. Stainless steel appliances, an outside venting microwave and pendant lighting are included with the base price of the home. Just off of the kitchen is the huge great room with a large half bath in the perfect location- tucked away from guests in the great room and far away from the kitchen! The dining area is spacious and airy and leads to your 10x20 ft deck on the rear of your home. Upstairs, the 2 secondary bedrooms are the largest you will find in a townhome and both feature 8 foot closets. The primary bedroom is gorgeous with the walk in closet of your dreams and a spa-like primary ensuite that features a double bowl vanity and the oversized dual headed Roman Shower- included! You will love the McPherson!! It offers the perfect mix of luxurious, yet low maintenance living with the square footage of single family homes. Other floor plans and home sites available.Photos are representative.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO