As is the case with most posthumous albums, reactions to the news that a new Aaliyah record will drop later this month were mixed. That was particularly true on Twitter, where fans essentially divided into two camps: those who rejoiced in the promise of new music from the late singer, who died 20 years ago in a plane crash, and those who were far from happy with her uncle and former manager, Barry Hankerson, of editing Aaliyah’s music and arguably capitalizing off of her name. (Profits made off of Aaliyah’s music go to him rather than her estate.) The latter camp saw a boost in membership on Tuesday, when the newly announced list of musicians who will make cameos on Unstoppable united many fans in uproar.

