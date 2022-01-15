In one part of West Roxbury, cell reception is for the birds

The owners of the condos at 524 East Broadway, a four-story building near H Street in South Boston, today sued the Zoning Board of Appeal and the couple that owns the neighboring house, seeking to block construction of a four-story extension to the house next door, saying the board had some nerve approving a four-story addition that will harm them and set a precedent that will let owners of other smallish buildings over-densify the neighborhood.
Steven Stamos, who has been serving breakfast all day on Harvard Avenue for decades, is retiring, but he's sold Steve's Kitchen to new owners, who plan on keeping it open just as it is. In a note posted yesterday, he wrote:. The time has come for us to retire. We...
Whatever happened happened around 10 p.m. The T initially said a trolley derailed at Park Street, but then said, nope the trolley "split a switch" but didn't actually go off the rails. Photo of non-derailment switch splitting. In either case, no injuries, but also no service between Arlington Street and...
In touch with your inner magoo, eh. 1) Open restaurant on the end of the pier thanks to inside connections. Is that Chart House Restaurant an actual, functioning place? Do people go there? One never hears a thing about it, and I use the Aquarium T Stop twice a day and never see a soul going to or from it.
Mike Howlett was walking along Jamaica Pond yesterday when he spotted an eagle chowing down on a freshly caught herring gull (see it larger). Nature's Zeitgeist also captured the brunching, reports: "The crime scene was pretty extensive with lots of white feathers scattered over a wide area on the pond ice."
Moving is stressful for humans, and it’s even more stressful for cats. Cats are creatures of habit who hate having their routine disrupte, but there are things you can do to make the entire process less taxing for both cat and human. This is the first post in a...
Some sort of "power problem" on the Orange Line means the T is rolling out shuttle buses to replace the Orange Line between Jackson Square and Back Bay. But, the T helpfully advises, you can also jump on the 39 (and then, if you're feeling especially kicky, you can jump off the 39 and get on the E Line).
Comments / 0