Afternoon forecast: 15, chilly sunshine

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures due to strong winds from the south. High: 72. Winds: S 15-20 MPH. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight and remaining breezy. Low: 59. Winds: S 10-15 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with storms possible (especially SE counties). A cold front will drop our temperatures in the afternoon and […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The winds have finally died down after a very windy Monday all across the state. BWI Marshall reported a 48 mph wind gust on Monday.
Sunshine, but a still rather chilly day is coming on Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 30’s. On Wednesday a warmer southwest flow will boost our afternoon high to the upper 40’S to make it the warmest day of the week.
Clouds will come back on Wednesday night as yet another cold front approaches. Some showers, which may mix with some snow, may move in later at night into Thursday morning.
Thursday will begin to get colder most of the afternoon with more sub-freezing air coming especially on Friday and Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will accompany the new arctic air.
By Saturday we may see overcast skies, as a system may be developing someplace off the east coast, but no details are available at this time. This of course will be monitored all week long by our first alert weather team.
Highs this weekend will still only be around freezing once again. This January is turning out to be much colder than previous ones over the past several years.
Bob Turk
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We survived the big snow of 2022. While I am mostly kidding, it honestly isn’t every year that we see a snowstorm with more than 7” of snow falling.
Officially, the two day snow total was 9.2”. Some of the snow was tacked on after the main round of snow but overall the day was about what we expected it was going to be. Snow totals coming out were closely in line with what we forecast.
It’s always nice to see your forecast mostly verify, and we are seeing that with our KDKA forecast.
Looking ahead there are a couple...
DENVER(CBS)- Conditions will come together over northeastern Colorado for a rare weather combination for Wednesday. A Canadian cold front will mix up with warm moist air pushing northward from a moist, low pressure system in the southwest.
It’s a First Alert Weather Day because a Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and all of northeastern Colorado for 5am thru 8pm Wednesday for freezing drizzle and light snow. Freezing drizzle doesn’t happen often in Colorado. It’s even more rare to occur in the month of January. See this article from Meteorologist Chris Spears.
This combination will make for a thin glaze of ice on many surfaces along with a layer of light snow developing. This could make for an icy morning and afternoon commute.
Snowfall amounts will be very light in and around the Front Range. With an inch or less expected over the Denver metro area.
The mountains will also, pick up very light amounts of snow with the blast moving thru.
Temperatures will be dropping along with the freezing precipitation. Highs across the state Wednesday will be in the 30s and 40s.
Credit CBS4
Mild weather briefly returns to north Georgia in the midweek. Showers Wednesday night into Thursday are ahead of a cold front that returns the chill for the weekend. There is also a chance of freezing rain, sleet and snow on Friday as a storm passes by to the south. See below for details.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Clouds decrease this morning giving way to sunshine, which will help melt some of the snow. It will become breezy into the afternoon, but that southwest breeze will transport milder temperatures. Highs today will warm to near 40 degrees. An Arctic front moves through...
As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is mostly clear with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s. We’ll see a lot of sunshine today with highs warmer that yesterday, in the low 50s. Tonight we’ll see a few clouds and again cold with morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Winter finally arrived in South Florida on Tuesday morning with chilly morning temps.
In fact, it was some of the coldest air of the season. South Florida awoke to temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Despite all the winter sunshine, highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees in the afternoon. Most neighborhoods will remain in the upper 60s.
Tuesday night will be chilly again not quite as cold with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-50s across South Florida.
As winds begin to shift out of the east on Wednesday, our temperatures will increase to the mid-70s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with the mid to upper 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s.
The rain chance is on the rise late week into the weekend ahead of our next cold front. Spotty showers will be possible on Friday. Scattered showers stick around on Saturday. A few showers on Sunday and then we’ll be cooler by next Monday.
The weather will be nice and cool for the next few days before the next cold front rolls through.
WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “We’ll have nice weather Tuesday and Wednesday before the big cold front Thursday. Tuesday highs
Frost possible early Wednesday morning inland Citrus & Hernando Counties. After a chilly start to the day, lots of sun will bring temps back to the low 70s in the afternoon. Rain chances won't pick up again until Friday.
If we can't get the rain and snow we need in northern California, we can at least enjoy the quiet and warmer than average January weather. Stronger breezes arrive overnight, and that wind will last through Wednesday afternoon. We still have a few clouds from the weak disturbance which moved overhead, but we'll lose most of those clouds tonight. Breezes out of the north will begin overnight and will continue through Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Tonight we can expect a mostly clear sky with breezes and fog in the higher elevation valleys. Lows will range from the 10s and 20s in the mountains to the 30s and 40s in the valley and foothills. Wednesday will be bright and breezy in the valley with highs in the 60s.
CHICAGO (CBS) — An arctic blast of air arrives late Tuesday night, setting us up for a much colder weather pattern that will last for the next several days.
Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid-20s, but temperatures will drop throughout the day, ending up in the teens by Wednesday afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will produce wind chills in the single digits for Wednesday afternoon.
A north wind off the lake will produce heavy snow showers in parts of northwestern Indiana on Wednesday evening through Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in...
