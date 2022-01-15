WATCH: Buckeyes press conference ahead of home Penn State matchup

Naasir Cunningham won’t arrive on a college campus until the summer of 2024, but schools are already tripping over themselves to recruit the five-star wing. Standing 6-foot-7, 175 pounds, Cunningham is ranked No. 1 overall in the sophomore class, bringing forth a unique combination of current production and long-term potential. His length and athleticism are impressive as is, allowing him to be two-way threat with strong defensive instincts and finishing ability in transition on offense. He glides across the floor with long strides and boasts a quick first step in the half-court.

BASKETBALL ・ 7 HOURS AGO