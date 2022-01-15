ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Father of Stetson Bennett talks next steps for Georgia quarterback

By Simon Gibbs about 16 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eax5y_0dmmcGHq00
Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV went from Bulldogs walk-on to program legend in a span of a few years, and his unlikely journey culminated in a 33-18 victory over Alabama on Monday, snapping the university’s 41-year national championship drought.

The Bulldogs’ national title will be celebrated in a packed Sanford Stadium on Saturday, and so too will Bennett’s heroics. But when the celebration ends, Bennett — who played his final high school football game at Pierce County in 2016 — will be faced with a tough decision: what’s next?

Bennett, 24, will turn 25 in October. Thanks to a redshirt season in 2017 and an extra year of eligibility from the COVID-19 blanket waiver in 2020, he’ll still have one year of eligibility heading into 2022. Bennett grew up in Georgia as a die-hard Bulldogs fan, and despite of the fact that his father, Stetson Bennett III, has been a season-ticket holder his whole life, the family sidestepped questions regarding a potential return to the program.

“The kid loves the game, loves the University of Georgia but nobody could love what he went through this year,” his father said, via DawgNation. “Nobody. Man, it was really bad. … I never dreamed that it could be as bad as it was on a 14-1 national championship team.”

Bennett first came on for Georgia after the season-opening starter, JT Daniels — a USC transfer that first assumed Georgia’s starting quarterback role in 2020 — suffered a core injury, and Bennett did the unthinkable. But along the way, as his father noted, there were some rough patches; notably, a turnover-ridden, 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game, a performance after which many questioned both Bennett’s abilities and Kirby Smart’s decision to not turn back to Daniels.

“What I’ve learned the last few months is that as many opinions there are out there there will be that many posts,” his father continued. “Nobody respects anybody. Anybody’s feelings. It is not their journey so it really doesn’t matter. It is really a sad state we have all gotten to here.”

After all that Bennett’s been through, the national championship, Georgia’s first since 1980, just meant more. In the game’s waning minutes, the cameras caught Bennett in tears on the sidelines.

“Seeing Stet cry the morning after and getting to hug his neck the night of were really really special moments,” his father said. “He never cries. First time in years and years and years. But I knew the hurt and the pain and the road he has traveled. Just all of it.”

Bennett finished the season with a 64.5 percent completion rate, good for 2,862 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Meanwhile, a dual-threat quarterback, he rushed for over 250 yards and a touchdown. Still, his father was hesitant to give a clear-cut answer on his future; moreover, he avoided even providing a timeline on a decision.

“I don’t know,” his father said, when asked whether Bennett might make a decision within the next two weeks. “He’s supposed to call me this afternoon. We’re going to talk, but probably not about that. I am going to see him this weekend obviously. I don’t know what. He knows more about the situation than I do clearly.”

Bennett’s father said that he knows more about the situation, but as of Tuesday, just a day after the national title win, Bennett seemed to know little, if anything, about what his future holds. In a television appearance on Good Morning America, Bennett said that he hopes to go to law school, and he wants to play football in grad school. As for where, however, he simply said “we’ll see,” noting that he has to discuss the situation with the Bulldogs coaching staff.

“I think he will process everything if you watch him whether it is an interview or whatever else,” his father said. “On the field, he processes data very rapidly. But in life, he’s going to take it all in, assess it and whether it is a NIL deal or you’ve got one more year. Whether it is are you going to play? Or where are you going to play? He’s going to take all of it in and then make the decision.”

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Georgia linebacker Quay Walker reveals 2022 intentions

The Georgia Bulldogs are going to have some work to do in replacing the talent the team is losing to the NFL. Georgia linebacker Quay Walker announced, via Twitter on Tuesday, that he is entering the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker has played in 52 games in his career with Georgia...
NFL
On3.com

Georgia tight end announces decision on 2022 NFL Draft

Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick announced Tuesday that he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft, ending his college career. The 6-foot-7 junior from Atlanta, Georgia saw significant time in Kirby Smart’s three-tight end sets during the 2021 season. While the arrival of freshman phenom Brock Bowers and continued emergence...
NFL
On3.com

Former Alabama receiver reveals visit to SEC West rivals campus

Former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker is making his rounds to universities to find his next destination. Baker started his collegiate career with the Crimson Tide but has elected to enter the transfer portal in hopes of finding a more suitable situation for himself. And on Tuesday, the six-foot-two 195-pound receiver dropped a post on his Instagram story highlighting that he was in Oxford, MS, for a visit with the Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Quay Walker announces declaration for 2022 NFL Draft on social media

Georgia inside linebacker Quay Walker announced that he will forgo his remaining eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft in a post on social media earlier today. The announcement comes as no surprise, as the senior had already accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, set for Saturday, February 5th on NFL Network.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
On3.com

5-star QB Nico Iamaleava adds LSU offer to list of suitors

LSU offered 2023 Downey (Calif.) Warren quarterback Nico Iamaleava on Tuesday, a source confirmed to The Bengal Tiger. The 6-6, 200-pounder attended games at Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee and others this fall. The SEC is intriguing to him. “It’s very appealing,” Iamaleava told ClemsonSports’ Joseph Hastings this fall. “The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Linebacker Micah Baskerville makes decision on LSU future

LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville announced Tuesday afternoon that he plans to return for the 2022 season, foregoing his chance to enter the NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6 senior from Shreveport, Louisiana will play his fifth season with the Tigers using the NCAA’s free year of eligibility given during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFL
On3.com

LOOK: 2023 LB Jeremiah Telander has major hoops

Gainesville (Ga.) linebacker Jeremiah Telander showcased his versatility and athletic ability on Tuesday. Telander checks in at 6-foot-3, 210-pounds. He is considered a middle linebacker at the next level. He has patrolled the middle of the North Hall defense for two seasons. His explosiveness was on full display in a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

4-star cornerback Khamari Terrell visited by USC coaches

After opting not to commit or sign in December, Killeen (Texas) Shoemaker cornerback Khamari Terrell is one of the country’s top remaining uncommitted prospects. As such, the four-star corner has become an even hotter commodity in recent weeks, picking up offers from USC, Florida, Clemson and Oregon. Terrell hasn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Kirby Smart
On3.com

Alabama veteran opts to return for super-senior year

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are getting a veteran back for a sixth year. Tight end/offensive lineman Kendall Randolph announced on Tuesday that he plans to use his last year of eligibility in Tuscaloosa. “I’ve always wanted to go out on top, and this season did not end...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

JJ Pegues leaves Auburn Tigers for SEC West rival

Former Auburn Tiger defensive lineman J.J. Pegues is returning to his home state of Mississippi. The former tight end turned interior defensive-lineman will jump ship from Auburn to join SEC West rival the Ole Miss Rebels. Pegues announced his decision late in the evening on Tuesday, with this post from his personal Twitter account. On3’s Matt Zenitz originally announced his entry into the transfer portal on Monday.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Former Louisville running back announces transfer destination

Former Louisville running back Gregory Desrosiers announced Monday that he will continue his football career at UMass. The unranked class of 2020 recruit returns to his home state of Massachusetts after two seasons with the Cardinals. Gregory Desrosiers played in seven games, recording no stats over two seasons before transferring...
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

Tennessee transfer commit visiting Big 12, SEC schools

Former Wyoming wide receiver Isaiah Neyor committed to Tennessee on Jan. 8 but has continued taking visits across the country. According to On3’s Gerry Hamilton, he visited Ole Miss from Jan. 12-14 and spent Tuesday night with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian as part of an in-home visit ahead of a trip to Austin, Texas on Wednesday.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Stetson Bennett Iv#The University Of Georgia#Dawgnation#Usc#Sec Championship
On3.com

4-star 2023 cornerback Christian Gray offered by LSU

St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet cornerback Christian Gray has been offered by LSU, he announced Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. Gray is the No. 181 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 24 cornerback and the No. 4 prospect in Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
On3.com

BAMA ON3 SHOW: Why roster turnover shouldn't have fans concerned

The Bama On3 Show, Episode 74 includes Clint Lamb and Jimmy Stein breaking down all the latest roster changes Alabama is seeing on the offensive side of the football. Which players are leaving — graduation, NFL draft and transfer portal. How concerning should it be for Alabama fans?. Overview...
NFL
On3.com

Bryce Young comments on Alabama's annual offseason turnover

It seems like Alabama quarterback Bryce Young accomplished all but the biggest goal in his first season as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback. Young in 2021 finished with 4,872 passing yards, holding a 66.9 completion percentage, and threw for 47 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. After one season on the bench behind Mac Jones, Young erupted as a sophomore. The 6-foot, 194-pound native of Pasadena, California set single-season Alabama marks for passing yards and touchdowns, while being named AP Player of the Year and Sporting News Player of the Year; he was a consensus All-American, and he led the Alabama Crimson Tide to a one-loss regular season and an SEC Championship. He even became the first-ever Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy — but despite all of that, he fell short of the ultimate team goal: winning a national title.
NFL
On3.com

4-star EDGE Enow Etta offered by Michigan Wolverines

Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian Academy EDGE Enow Etta has received an offer from Michigan, he announced Tuesday on Twitter. Etta is the No. 136 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 12 EDGE and the No. 26 prospect in the state of Texas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Gators look to start SEC win streak against Mississippi State

The Gators go for their second-straight SEC win Wednesday when they host Mississippi State. Both Florida and MSU are considered two of the last four teams in this season’s NCAA Tournament, per ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. A win here will be crucial for either side if both teams are still on the bubble on Selection Sunday.
STARKVILLE, MS
On3.com

Safety Tyrell Ajian will quarterback Kentucky's secondary in 2022

Super-seniors greatly benefitted the Wildcats on their run to a 10-3 season and a victory over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Kentucky received good news when safety Tyrell Ajian announced his return for a sixth year in Lexington. Ajian has been a staple in the Cats’ secondary after starting 21 games. The Mansfield, Ohio product recorded 46 tackles, one interception, and four pass breakups this season. He will be called upon to lead a secondary that will be without longtime starting safety Yusuf Corker and nickel Davonte Robinson. Two veteran defenders will join Ajain to construct an experienced third level of the defense.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Sahvir Wheeler prepares for Texas A&M Homecoming

Sahvir Wheeler missed the chance to play against his old school. Wednesday night he’ll get to play against a school he almost attended, just a short 90-minute drive from where he grew up in Houston, Tx. Kentucky is playing Texas A&M in just the Wildcats’ fourth true road game...
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
37K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy