EA Sports Madden 22 announces Ohio State roster for "Campus Legends"

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

EA Sports announced that in an update to its popular video game franchise “Madden 22.” Players will be able to use some of their favorite college teams, as EA added two programs to the popular “Campus Legends” mode: Alabama and Ohio State.

Starting Jan. 14, Alabama and Ohio State will be added to the list of preexisting EA Sports campus legends teams on the Madden game. Players can use a list of college teams in-game that includes Clemson, LSU, Texas, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Florida, Oklahoma and USC.

EA Sports has drawn interest from a myriad of college sports fans in recent months, as the franchise also announced that the company plans to finally relaunch the long-beloved NCAA Football video game in 2023.

In the meantime, fans must settle for the “Campus Legends” mode in the current NFL title. And with two powerhouse additions in Alabama and Ohio State, the popularity could skyrocket.

Here is a look at which players can be used, and how the roster stacks up for the Ohio State team on Madden 22.

Ohio State’s “Campus Legends” roster

The Ohio State roster is highlighted by some of the games top current and former players, and the Buckeye’s official Twitter account shared a list of key names which can dominate on the field.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields joined Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield with former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Joey Galloway also on offense. The defense features several big-time active players, including Nick and Joey Bosa on the left side of the front seven. Chase Young joins the pass rush with veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and former Green Bay Packers linebacker AJ Hawk joins the team. The secondary is headlined by cornerback Denzel Ward and strong safety Jack Tatum.

Other offensive players on the roster also include running backs JK Dobbins and Carlos Hyde, wide receivers Michael Thomas and Terry McLaurin, along with tight ends Nick Vannett and Luke Farrell. The offensive line features left tackle Taylor Decker, offensive guards Andrew Norwell and Wyatt Davis, along with center Corey Linsley. It is also worth noting that Madden’s website only listed four available offensive linemen at this point, meaning one of the tight ends may be forced into spot duty at tackle.

The defense is complimented by linemen Johnathan Hankins, Davon Hamilton and Sam Hubbard. Jerome Baker is joined by former Pittsburgh Steelers star Ryan Shazier, who was paralyzed during his NFL career. Ohio State’s loaded secondary is completed by Marshon Lattimore, Jeff Okudah, Bradley Roby, Malik Hooker and veteran Malcolm Jenkins.

Former Ohio State punter Cameron Johnston must also carry out all special teams duties as the only former Buckeye in the league at Kicker or Punter.