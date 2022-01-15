Gene Chizik reflects on first days back at North Carolina

It seems like Alabama quarterback Bryce Young accomplished all but the biggest goal in his first season as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback. Young in 2021 finished with 4,872 passing yards, holding a 66.9 completion percentage, and threw for 47 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. After one season on the bench behind Mac Jones, Young erupted as a sophomore. The 6-foot, 194-pound native of Pasadena, California set single-season Alabama marks for passing yards and touchdowns, while being named AP Player of the Year and Sporting News Player of the Year; he was a consensus All-American, and he led the Alabama Crimson Tide to a one-loss regular season and an SEC Championship. He even became the first-ever Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy — but despite all of that, he fell short of the ultimate team goal: winning a national title.

