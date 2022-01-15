ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

By Keegan Pope about 13 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7SvB_0dmmZnBE00
(Zack Carpenter/Lettermen Row)

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday.

Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.

His top schools list has a Southeast flair to it, save for Ohio State. The other four are Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina State.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has taken a pair of visits to N.C. State and one apiece to Ohio State and South Carolina. He visited the Buckeyes in June and worked out for defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

Ohio State has had success in the Tar Heel State, landing one player from the state in each of the 2019, 2020 and 2021 cycles in Jaden McKenzie, Jacolbe Cowan and Evan Pryor, respectively. The talent-rich state is one the Buckeyes are hoping will continue to be a solid recruiting base for them moving forward, according to Lettermen Row.

He was only recently offered by Clemson a little more than 10 days ago, but the Tigers have made a living recruiting in the Carolinas. Keith Sampson Jr.’s most recent visit was to North Carolina State, where he watched the Wolfpack take on North Carolina. The Tar Heels were considered a contender but ultimately didn’t make his top schools list.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
On3.com

Michigan loses commitment of 2023 four-star DL Joel Starlings

2023 four-star Richmond (VA.) Benedictine Prep defensive lineman Joel Starlings announced on Sunday evening he is decommitting from Michigan, citing the change at defensive line coach as a reason for his decommitment. “I would like to give thanks to God for blessing me, and giving me the tools and abilities...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Rips College Football Star For ‘Stupid’ Comment

It’s safe to say that Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comment about the education at the University of Alabama didn’t sit well with Paul Finebaum. During an interview with FOX’s Joel Klatt, the Oregon Ducks star put the University of Alabama’s education on blast, revealing why he chose to attend the Pac-12 school instead.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: J.T. Daniels Makes Decision On Georgia Future

JT Daniels has reportedly made a decision on his future with the Georgia Bulldogs. Daniels, the former USC quarterback, began the 2021 season as Georgia’s starting quarterback. He was eventually replaced by former walk-on Stetson Bennett, who made the most of the opportunity and led Georgia to its first national championship win since 1980.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Ohio State#Recruiting#American Football#4 Star Defensive#N C State#Buckeyes#Lettermen Row#Tigers
The Spun

Former 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring To Clemson

Who says you can’t go home? Northwestern quarterback transfer Hunter Johnson is heading back to where he began his college career five years ago. Johnson will transfer to Clemson, 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported on Monday. The former five-star recruit spent his freshman year at Clemson in 2017 before transferring to Northwestern.
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Former Michigan defensive back announces transfer destination

Former Michigan cornerback George Johnson has committed to UMass, according to a post on his social media page. The former three-star recruit entered the transfer portal 10 days ago, reportedly as a wide receiver, after spending line on both sides of the ball early in his career. The 6-foot junior...
NFL
andthevalleyshook.com

LSU Adds Two More Transfers

The LSU football program has continued to work the transfer portal and the Tigers have now added two more players to the 2022 roster. Former Virginia linebacker West Weeks and former Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett both announced they would be transferring to LSU. Weeks is coming off a freshman...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson, great-grandson of Bear Bryant, transferring to Arizona State

For the last three seasons, the Alabama quarterback room has included kin to program royalty, with Bear Bryant's great-grandson, Paul Tyson, lined up alongside other Crimson Tide signal-callers. That connection came to an end recently when Tyson entered the transfer portal shortly after the national championship loss to Georgia. On Sunday, he named Arizona State as his intended destination.
NFL
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Arch Manning News

The No. 1 college football recruit in the country is believed to be focusing on five major schools at the moment. Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top overall recruit in the class of 2023. The New Orleans, Louisiana product has scholarship offers from nearly every major program in America. Arch Manning went on several notable visits during the 2021 college football season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL
On3.com

Mark Richt shares heartfelt message after national championship

Former Georgia football head coach Mark Richt shared a heartfelt message with Dawg Nation after attending the national championship celebration on Saturday. After 15 years running the program, he handed the keys over to Kirby Smart in 2015 and can now enjoy the ultimate prize which he chased on behalf of the school for so long.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
37K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy