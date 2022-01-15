ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky vs. Tennessee LIVE BLOG, sponsored by Crossroads IGA

On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KSR’s LIVE BLOG for Kentucky vs. Tennessee is sponsored by Crossroads IGA. At Crossroads IGA, we are your...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Safety Tyrell Ajian will quarterback Kentucky's secondary in 2022

Super-seniors greatly benefitted the Wildcats on their run to a 10-3 season and a victory over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Kentucky received good news when safety Tyrell Ajian announced his return for a sixth year in Lexington. Ajian has been a staple in the Cats’ secondary after starting 21 games. The Mansfield, Ohio product recorded 46 tackles, one interception, and four pass breakups this season. He will be called upon to lead a secondary that will be without longtime starting safety Yusuf Corker and nickel Davonte Robinson. Two veteran defenders will join Ajain to construct an experienced third level of the defense.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Tennessee transfer commit visiting Big 12, SEC schools

Former Wyoming wide receiver Isaiah Neyor committed to Tennessee on Jan. 8 but has continued taking visits across the country. According to On3’s Gerry Hamilton, he visited Ole Miss from Jan. 12-14 and spent Tuesday night with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian as part of an in-home visit ahead of a trip to Austin, Texas on Wednesday.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Mike Stoops officially signs Kentucky football contract

It’s officially official: Mike Stoops will serve as an assistant coach for his younger brother, Mark. Just under two weeks ago FootballScoop reported that Mike Stoops was expected to join Kentucky’s coaching staff, filling the vacancy left by Jon Sumrall. His contract is now finalized. The elder Stoops signed a three-year deal with a starting annual salary of $650,000.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

College GameDay will be on site for Kentucky-Kansas

The matchup between Kentucky and Kansas is one of the most anticipated games on the college basketball schedule. ESPN will be giving that game the red carpet treatment. The day before Conference Championship Sunday for the NFL, the SEC and Big 12 will have their yearly challenge. Once again, Kentucky is in the feature game at 6:00 p.m ET. and College GameDay will broadcast its preview show live from Allen Fieldhouse.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
On3.com

Former UCLA defensive back announces transfer destination

Former UCLA defensive back Jay Shaw announced Tuesday on Instagram that he will transfer to Wisconsin for his sixth collegiate season. The former three-star recruit will use the free year of eligibility given by the NCAA during the COVID-19 pandemic to make a move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky opens as seven-point favorite at Texas A&M

Kentucky heads to College Station as a seven-point favorite over the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday. With betting lines starting to roll out this evening, Vegas Insider has set the line at -7 in favor of the Wildcats, with the over/under also set at 146. Take a look:. The Wildcats...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Georgia linebacker Quay Walker reveals 2022 intentions

The Georgia Bulldogs are going to have some work to do in replacing the talent the team is losing to the NFL. Georgia linebacker Quay Walker announced, via Twitter on Tuesday, that he is entering the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker has played in 52 games in his career with Georgia...
NFL
On3.com

Sahvir Wheeler prepares for Texas A&M Homecoming

Sahvir Wheeler missed the chance to play against his old school. Wednesday night he’ll get to play against a school he almost attended, just a short 90-minute drive from where he grew up in Houston, Tx. Kentucky is playing Texas A&M in just the Wildcats’ fourth true road game...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Tennessee Live Blog#Ksr#Crossroads Iga#Crossroadsiga Com
On3.com

Georgia Baseball ranked No. 16 in D1Baseball preseason poll

The first set of preseason rankings are out for the 2022 College Baseball season, and the Georgia Bulldogs come in at No. 16 according to D1Baseball.com. Following a 31-25 season in 2021, head coach Scott Stricklin and company are out for revenge. 2021 Season In Review. Georgia was left out...
MLB
On3.com

Alabama veteran opts to return for super-senior year

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are getting a veteran back for a sixth year. Tight end/offensive lineman Kendall Randolph announced on Tuesday that he plans to use his last year of eligibility in Tuscaloosa. “I’ve always wanted to go out on top, and this season did not end...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Arkansas lands 3-star EDGE Kaleb James

Kaleb James took that one last visit to Arkansas over the weekend, but it wasn’t really needed. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound EDGE out of Mansfield (Texas) first visited Arkansas in June. James camped there, earned the offer, and he left Fayetteville seven months ago feeling good about the Razorbacks. “I...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

4-star EDGE Enow Etta offered by Michigan Wolverines

Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian Academy EDGE Enow Etta has received an offer from Michigan, he announced Tuesday on Twitter. Etta is the No. 136 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 12 EDGE and the No. 26 prospect in the state of Texas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

5-star Naasir Cunningham eyeing blue bloods, backing up No. 1 status

Naasir Cunningham won’t arrive on a college campus until the summer of 2024, but schools are already tripping over themselves to recruit the five-star wing. Standing 6-foot-7, 175 pounds, Cunningham is ranked No. 1 overall in the sophomore class, bringing forth a unique combination of current production and long-term potential. His length and athleticism are impressive as is, allowing him to be two-way threat with strong defensive instincts and finishing ability in transition on offense. He glides across the floor with long strides and boasts a quick first step in the half-court.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Report: Former Oklahoma player, assistant accepting role at Florida

Former Oklahoma player and graduate assistant Ty Darlington announced in a lengthy Twitter post that he is leaving Oklahoma this offseason to pursue other opportunities. A subsequent report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman specified that Darlington is leaving Oklahoma to become a quality control coach at Florida, near where he grew up.
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

LOOK: 2023 LB Jeremiah Telander has major hoops

Gainesville (Ga.) linebacker Jeremiah Telander showcased his versatility and athletic ability on Tuesday. Telander checks in at 6-foot-3, 210-pounds. He is considered a middle linebacker at the next level. He has patrolled the middle of the North Hall defense for two seasons. His explosiveness was on full display in a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

Former Louisville running back announces transfer destination

Former Louisville running back Gregory Desrosiers announced Monday that he will continue his football career at UMass. The unranked class of 2020 recruit returns to his home state of Massachusetts after two seasons with the Cardinals. Gregory Desrosiers played in seven games, recording no stats over two seasons before transferring...
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

College Gameday reveals marquee destination for Jan. 29

The College Football Gameday crew follows the big games from weekend to weekend, but the basketball crew follows the big matchups as they come along. And in a battle of two of the biggest blue blood schools in college basketball, the ESPN crew will be there front and center. According...
LAWRENCE, KS
On3.com

Linebacker Micah Baskerville makes decision on LSU future

LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville announced Tuesday afternoon that he plans to return for the 2022 season, foregoing his chance to enter the NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6 senior from Shreveport, Louisiana will play his fifth season with the Tigers using the NCAA’s free year of eligibility given during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFL
On3.com

Former Alabama receiver reveals visit to SEC West rivals campus

Former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker is making his rounds to universities to find his next destination. Baker started his collegiate career with the Crimson Tide but has elected to enter the transfer portal in hopes of finding a more suitable situation for himself. And on Tuesday, the six-foot-two 195-pound receiver dropped a post on his Instagram story highlighting that he was in Oxford, MS, for a visit with the Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
37K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy