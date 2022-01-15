Kentucky vs. Tennessee LIVE BLOG, sponsored by Crossroads IGA

Super-seniors greatly benefitted the Wildcats on their run to a 10-3 season and a victory over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Kentucky received good news when safety Tyrell Ajian announced his return for a sixth year in Lexington. Ajian has been a staple in the Cats’ secondary after starting 21 games. The Mansfield, Ohio product recorded 46 tackles, one interception, and four pass breakups this season. He will be called upon to lead a secondary that will be without longtime starting safety Yusuf Corker and nickel Davonte Robinson. Two veteran defenders will join Ajain to construct an experienced third level of the defense.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO