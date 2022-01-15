ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

GSK rejects $68b Unilever bid for consumer healthcare unit

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TauAo_0dmmZ4ju00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C0xjr_0dmmZ4ju00

The pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline said Saturday it has rejected an unsolicited 50 billion-pound ($68.4 billion) bid from Unilever for its consumer healthcare goods unit, a joint venture it controls in a partnership with Pfizer.

The London-based company said in a statement posted to its website that a series of three bids made by Unilever last year — the last on Dec. 20 — were all rejected “on the basis that they fundamentally undervalued” the unit and its future prospects.

Both GlaxoSmithKline and Unilever confirmed that an acquisition offer was made following a report in Britain’s Sunday Times. In a brief statement on its website, Unilever said “GSK Consumer Healthcare is a leader in the attractive consumer health space and would be a strong strategic fit as Unilever continues to re-shape its portfolio. There can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached.”

GSK has been planning to spin off the unit — known for products including the painkiller Advil, Sensodyne toothpaste and Tums — in mid-2022. After integrating the consumer health businesses of Novartis (2015) and Pfizer (2019), GSK said it attained annual sales of 9.6 billion pounds ($13.1 billion) in 2021.

Consumer goods conglomerate Unilever sells a wide assortment of consumer products from Hellmann’s mayonnaise to Lipton tea and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. Its best-known personal care brands include Dove soap and Rexona deodorant.

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Unilever signals pursuit of GSK consumer arm; shares fall

(Reuters) – Unilever signalled on Monday it would pursue a deal for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare business, calling it a “strong strategic fit” but its shares fell more than 7%, highlighting investors’ doubts about its 50-billion-pound ($68.4 billion) offer. GSK confirmed over the weekend that it...
BUSINESS
WWD

Analysts, Markets Think Unilever’s GSK Consumer Bid Is a Bad Idea

LONDON — Bad idea. Analysts covering Unilever didn’t hold back their feelings about the group’s 50-billion-pound bid for the consumer health care division of GlaxoSmithKline, which emerged over the weekend, and sent Unilever’s price plummeting on Monday. On Saturday Unilever confirmed its interest in purchasing the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unilever#Gsk#Health Care#Consumer Goods#Glaxosmithkline#Sunday Times#Novartis#Hellmann#Lipton#Ben Jerry#Dove#Rexona
moneyweek.com

Unilever slides and GSK bounces after GSK knocks back £50bn bid

Shares in consumer-products giant Unilever fell by more than 7% today to their lowest level in around five years, after its £50bn takeover bid for GSK’s consumer health unit was rejected. Both GSK and Pfizer, which holds a 32% stake in the division, believe the unit is worth...
BUSINESS
wtaq.com

Unilever says GSK consumer arm ‘strong strategic fit’ for business

(Reuters) -Dove soap maker Unilever signalled on Monday it would pursue a deal for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer health business, calling it a “strong strategic fit” after its 50-billion-pound approach ($68.4 billion) was rejected. The update comes after GSK confirmed over the weekend that it had rejected the Unilever...
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Rejects Unilever £50B Offer for Consumer Healthcare Unit

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has turned down three unsolicited and non-binding takeover proposals for its Consumer Healthcare business from Unilever plc. (UL). The unit is a joint venture between the giant drug maker and Pfizer (PFE). GSK holds a majority stake in the unit at 68% and Pfizer the remaining 32%. GSK shares rose 0.60% to close at £16.41 on January 14.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
investing.com

European Stocks Higher After Chinese Rate Cut; Unilever Tumbles on GSK Unit Bid

Investing.com -- European stock markets were broadly higher on Monday, supported by action from the Chinese central bank to support a slowing economy. The Chinese central bank cut its one-year loan rate for the first time in two years, a signal that it intends to put a safety net under an economy whose zero-Covid policy and real estate and financial sectors are under varying degrees of pressure.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Unilever to Weigh Raising Offer for GSK's Consumer Assets - Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Unilever Plc has held talks with banks about additional financing for a potential sweetened offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc's consumer products division, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-16/unilever-is-said-to-weigh-raising-offer-for-glaxo-consumer-unit?sref=WJKVI5nK on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Unilever and GSK did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The news came a...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Unilever says it wants to buy GSK's consumer goods arm

LONDON (Jan 15): Consumer goods giant Unilever said it had approached Glaxosmithkline about buying the pharmaceutical group's consumer goods arm after a newspaper reported that a £50 billion (US$68.4 billion) offer it made had been rebuffed. "GSK Consumer Healthcare is a leader in the attractive consumer health space and...
BUSINESS
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
UPI News

GlaxoSmithKline rejects $68B offer from Unilever for consumer goods division

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Healthcare product maker GlaxoSmithKline has rejected three unsolicited offers from Unilever, including one worth $68 billion, to acquire its consumer goods division, the company confirmed Saturday. If successful, the takeover between the two London-based companies would add GSK brands such as Sensodyne, Aquafresh and ChapStick to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 spread rapidly across the UK in December and into the New Year but appears to be gradually slowing down, with case numbers fallings.Prime minister Boris Johnson will review the social restrictions in England before 26 January but has said previously that his government “reserves the right” to implement tougher measures should the rate of infection begin to translate into mass hospitalisations that threaten to overwhelm the NHS.The situation remains under constant review and amendments continue to be made to testing and isolation protocols, with members of the public still encouraged to get...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ABC News

ABC News

515K+
Followers
128K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy