ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patrick Peterson defends Kirk Cousins and suggests Vikings next coach

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44iEIU_0dmmYZjj00

Count Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson among the people that still believe in Kirk Cousins at quarterback. When directly asked the question, during an appearance on All Things Covered, Peterson gave his thoughts on Cousins as a leader.

“I would love to see Kirk finish it up here,” said Peterson. “I think he has a great rapport with Adam [Thielen] and with Justin [Jefferson], getting better with him each and every week, having the opportunity to be the fastest receiver in two years with that many [receiving] yards. Obviously, Kirk was a big part of that. I just think Kirk is a great leader, poised player, never really under duress in games. I just think he’s very, very chill. He’s Captain Kirk for sure.”

Cousins stuffed the stat sheet in 2021 with 4,221 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. And yet, he still has an army of non-believers at his back. He even finished the season ranked at No. 13 in NFL.com’s QB Index rankings.

It’ll be interesting to see what the new head coach and general manager ultimately decide to do with Cousins’ contract, which is set to expire in 2023 after a whopping $45 million cap hit in 2022.

Peterson was also asked about the head coaching vacancy in Minnesota and who he’d like to see fill that role. The legendary defensive back had two names ready at the go—one an offensive-minded coach and the other a defensive-minded one.

“I would love to see Lefty [Byron Leftwich] get a good coaching opportunity. If they want to go defense again, I would love to see coach [Todd] Bowles,” said Peterson. “With the history of Minnesota, they always tend to pick defensive-minded coaches. If they want to go that route, I think Bowles would be a great pick—just not only what he was able to do over the last two seasons but his resume as far as defense in general. It speaks very highly. …I know they have Doug Pederson on the lookout. I think he’ll be a good head coach as well.”

The Vikings are hoping to conclude their search for a new general manager before eventually deciding on a head coach.

Peterson arrived in Minnesota on a one-year deal in 2021. So it remains to be seen if he’ll be extended to a new a contract or be one-and-done with the team.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Vikings Star Reveals His True Feelings On Kirk Cousins

There aren’t many quarterbacks who receive as much criticism as Kirk Cousins does. Ever year, it feels like the veteran signal-caller is under fire. During the latest episode of the “All Things Covered” podcast, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson shared his thoughts on Cousins’ future with the team. Some analysts have speculated about Cousins’ future in large part because the team will have a new regime in place for the 2022 season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Leftwich
fox9.com

Minnesota Vikings 2022 free agents: Who stays, who goes?

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings are in offseason mode while the NFC wraps up Super Wild Card Weekend with the Arizona Cardinals facing the L.A. Rams Monday night. On Sunday, we learned the Vikings' management group started the interview process in replacing both Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer. Owner and President Mark Wilf said last week they want to hire a general manager first, who will then have a say in the head coach.
NFL
KARE

Candidates for the Vikings' head coach and general manager jobs

A week after the Minnesota Vikings fired both their head coach and general manager, the team is now interviewing several candidates for both open positions. The Vikings ended the 2021-2022 season with a 8-9 overall record and missed the playoffs for a second-straight year. The day after their final regular-season game, the Vikings dismissed both head coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman.
NFL
Bring Me The News

What is the next Minnesota Vikings GM inheriting?

The Minnesota Vikings have begun interviewing candidates for their open general manager position, starting with Tennessee Titans executive Monti Ossenfort, per an ESPN report. The expected list of interviewees spans from those with a scouting background like Tampa Bay’s John Spytek, to Browns VP of operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who has a degree in economics and worked trading energy derivatives before entering the football world in 2013, and everyone in between.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captain Kirk#American Football#Justin#Nfl Com#Qb Index#Lefty
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Lions, Vikings, Kirk Cousins

The Bears declared $1,989,061 in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates) The Athletic’s Chris Burke and Nick Baumgardner note the franchise tag might be an option for the Lions and S Tracy Walker at a figure of about $10.6 million for 2022.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Patrick Peterson Has an Endorsement(s) for the Vikings Next HC

Out of nowhere in the spring of 2021, free-agent cornerback Patrick Peterson decided he wanted to play for Mike Zimmer and the Minnesota Vikings. Unrecruited, Peterson chose Minnesota as his new gridiron home with Zimmer as the luring factor. Now, as free agency begins for Peterson again in 2022, Zimmer...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Which Vikings Free-Agent Signings Were a Success?

There were many signings made in free agency by the Minnesota Vikings, intending to get the team back into the playoffs. And though the season as a whole was a failure, that doesn’t mean each player individually was a bad signing. These are the Vikings free-agent signings one could consider successful,
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Could Teddy Bridgewater End Up Back With The Vikings?

The Minnesota Vikings are going to look much different in 2022 than they did in 2021. They are under new management, as general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer were both fired at the conclusion of the regular season. Without Spielman and Zimmer in the fold, there will...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Details Continue to Emerge About Messy End of Vikings' Mike Zimmer-Rick Spielman Era

It's been a week since the Vikings fired head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, ushering in the biggest changes to the franchise's leadership structure since the Wilf family purchased the team in 2005. Later that same day, comments from veteran leaders like Eric Kendricks and Brian O'Neill...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

The Vikings Can’t Afford To Hire A Defensive-Minded Coach

The Minnesota Vikings started the process of finding a new head coach a bit later than other teams, but they have done their due diligence in requesting interviews with a slew of enticing candidates. The Vikings have requested to speak with several defensive coordinators, from younger coaches with high upside...
NFL
Bring Me The News

Vikings lead off general manager interviews with Monti Ossenfort

The Minnesota Vikings kicked off their search for their next general manager on Sunday, interviewing Tennessee Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort. Ossenfort is a 2000 graduate of Minnesota Morris, where he was a two year starter at quarterback. He spent 12 years in the New England Patriots organization and ascended to the director of college scouting before heading to Tennessee in May 2020.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best players the Vikings must re-sign in 2022 NFL free agency

The Minnesota Vikings had a decent 2021 campaign though they fell short in securing a playoff berth this season. After finishing with an 8-9 record, the front office will now shift its focus on the offseason where they will aim to strengthen the team’s roster upon heading to next season. Anyway, it’s time to looking at the Vikings 2022 NFL Free Agency outlook.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy