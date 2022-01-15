‘The Book of Boba Fett’: The Good, the Bad, and What To Expect

Who is Boba Fett? There’s an easy answer to that question, and for that, look no further than Under the Helmet, a neat little history of the character’s origins, including rare footage of his first appearance marching alongside Darth Vader at a sparsely attended parade in San Anselmo in the summer of 1978. The short answer, at least until fairly recently, is that he is a skilled and pitiless bounty hunter who works for whoever pays him, be they Hutt gangsters or intergalactic fascists. He is also the cloned “son” of Jango Fett, and while there’s a lot of backstory we don’t know, The Book of Boba Fett so far seems much less interested in where he comes from than what he’s becoming. To Mok Shaiz, the Ithorian mayor of Mos Espa, he denies being a bounty hunter. But if that’s not who Boba Fett is, then who is he?

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO