Although its creatives had high hopes of finding a new home for their comic-book adaptation series, Y: The Last Man‘s TV journey has officially come to an end… again. Executive producer/showrunner Eliza Clark recently took to Twitter to give fans the unfortunate news. “We tried really hard to get another platform to pick up Season 2 of Y. But sadly, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen,” she wrote. “It is always incredibly difficult to move a show, and in recent years, it has only gotten harder. “So many of you have been so supportive of the show, and I am...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO