Will Scream be the movie to finally dethrone Spider-Man: No Way Home at the top of the box office chart? Most predictions right now having it grossing about $40 million, which would likely be enough to make it the top film in the country. As one final sales pitch there’s a new trailer out today, featuring the returning cast of Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox, plus good old Ghostface — who in at least one scene seems to have a new silver mask and a flamethrower.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO