Economy

Ways To Earn a Side Income as a Student

By Daniel Reed
studybreaks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtra spending money is always nice to have. It’s no secret that most students enjoy making some extra money on the side. However, the time commitment required to take on a second job produces a lot of inconvenient situations, such as limiting your weekends, holidays and nights. What if there was...

studybreaks.com

KRQE News 13

Colleges accused of conspiring to make low-income students pay more

(THE CONVERSATION) Sixteen universities – including six in the Ivy League – are accused in a lawsuit of having engaged in price-fixing and unfairly limiting financial aid by using a shared methodology to calculate the financial need of applicants. The schools in question have declined to comment or said only that they’ve done nothing wrong. Here, Robert Massa, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ocmomblog.com

Increase Income As a Student Freelancer in 6 Easy Steps

With economies getting tough and the countries getting COVID-closed, students are devastated. The future is unsettling, especially if you’re a student with a bread to win. Fortunately, technology allows modern students to earn some money right in the comfort of their homes. Get your laptop, possess your mind, and dive into the world of freelance.
HEALTH
climaterwc.com

Free SamTrans passes now available to low-income students

Low-income students can now ride SamTrans buses for free. The SamTrans Youth Unlimited Pass is now available for the next six months as part of a pilot program designed in partnership with the San Mateo County Office of Education, according to the transit agency. The program, announced last month, provides free SamTrans service to low-income students.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Newnan Times-Herald

Family Patterns Matter assists low-income students

Linda Kirkpatrick, executive director of Family Patterns Matter, spoke at the White Oak Golden K Kiwanis Club on Thursday on her nonprofit's work. FPM assists children who are living in poverty and suffering from bullying. Kirkpatrick founded the nonprofit in 2013, she said, when she noticed a need for help with middle and high school students.
CHARITIES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Biz Buzz: Study shows Midlanders earning extra from passive income

Midland residents are earning extra "passive" income through dividends, interest or rental properties. According to data from the US Census Bureau, 20 percent of American households earn passive income. About 25 percent of non-Hispanic, White households have passive income compared to 7 percent of Hispanic households and 6 percent of Black households.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsBreak
Economy
theislandnow.com

Herricks student earns award for volunteering

Searingtown School student Sophia Chen has been awarded the 2021 President’s Volunteer Service Award in recognition and appreciation of her commitment to volunteer service. She has completed more than 75 hours by helping kindergarten students with their math and English language arts activities, as well as volunteering at events during summer camp and after school at the Long Island Tutoring Academy School. She is described as a kind, intelligent and loving student. In addition, Sophia and her brother Wilson joined a team of volunteers over winter break to pick up scattered trash around major roads in Herricks.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Motley Fool

10 Side Hustles That Could Score You an Extra $100 a Week

Want a steady income boost? Here's how to get it. Working a second job is a great way to boost your income. There are several gigs you can sign up for that let you earn money consistently. Maybe you want a side hustle to pad your savings account or pay...
JOBS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 in Stimulus Payments Will Automatically Deposit in Your Account With $2,000 in New Cash Requests

As part of the fourth wave of stimulus payments, a large stimulus check will be automatically deposited into the accounts of select Americans around the country this week. Californians are due to get their final wave of stimulus money in the coming weeks. In late December, 180,000 payments totaling $127 million were sent out, with the majority of the funds expected to arrive by the end of January. As part of the state of California’s pandemic response program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Slate

We Have a Sweet Income Stream, Thanks to My Parents—but It’s Built on a Lie

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About five years ago, my parents decided to go into a senior living community several states away. They couldn’t bear to part with their house, though, and offered it, rent-free, to my wife and myself, if we lived there. We knew we would be looking for our forever home soon and that their house is just a little too small for us to consider moving into for just two or three years. But we told my parents we just weren’t ready to take on the care of the property (it’s rather large). They really didn’t want the house to sit empty, so we decided we would figure out renters and manage the property and split the rent.
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

Current Review: Checking Account Features for the Tech-Savvy Customers

Current is a financial technology company that provides banking services (through Choice Financial Group). As such, their checking account features are designed with the tech-savvy consumer in mind, including no fees or minimums. Current is online only, with no physical branch locations. They offer a basic checking account, a premium checking account and teen checking.
TECHNOLOGY

