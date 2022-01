Korn has been credited with creating nu metal, but as group guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch recently told Metal Hammer, it wasn't something they were happy about at first. He said, “When you’re in a band, you want to call the shots, you want to be In charge of your branding, and it was someone else who branded us that, and so we were like, No, that's not cool. So we didn't like it.”

