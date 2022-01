Texas A&M transfer RB Deondre Jackson disputes report he's no longer attending NU

The Deondre Jackson-to-Nebraska era is apparently a short-lived one.

The Texas A&M transfer running back is no longer expected to attend NU and play for the Huskers, a source told the Journal Star on Saturday, though the running back himself disputed that notion.

Jackson on Saturday tweeted, "Lol forget all the little rumors y’all put out about me I am committed & will be playing at Nebraska! Thanks

Jackson, who Nebraska recruited hard out of high school, verbally committed to the Huskers just on Tuesday. He arrived in Lincoln for his official visit on Friday and now is no longer in the plans for NU.

Rivals first reported that Jackson would no longer attend Nebraska.

Huskers land Texas A&M transfer RB Deondre Jackson

Jackson, listed at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, found himself down the depth chart for the Aggies as a redshirt freshman and appeared in just four games, carrying one time for minus-2 yards. That came a year after he carried twice for 15 in his lone game action of 2020.

Nebraska, as it happens, finalized the hire of its running backs coach, Bryan Applewhite, on Friday.

Nebraska is also hosting a top junior college running back this weekend in Anthony Grant (New Mexico Military Institute). Grant, who graduated from NMMI recently, rushed for more than 1,700 yards this fall and helped the school to a juco national championship.

Applewhite also had unsigned 2022 running back Ajay Allen (Monroe, Louisiana) committed to TCU when he was the coach there. Allen is one of the most coveted backs left in the class.

