ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Texas A&M transfer RB Deondre Jackson no longer expected to attend Nebraska

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdZq4_0dmmOLz100
Texas A&M transfer running back Deondre Jackson committed to the Huskers on Tuesday. Rivals

The Deondre Jackson-to-Nebraska era was short-lived.

The Texas A&M transfer running back is no longer planning on attending NU and playing for the Huskers, a source confirmed to the Journal Star on Saturday.

Jackson, who Nebraska recruited hard out of high school, verbally committed to the Huskers just on Tuesday. He arrived in Lincoln for his official visit on Friday and now is no longer in the plans for NU.

Rivals first reported that Jackson would not attend Nebraska.

Jackson, listed at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, found himself down the depth chart for the Aggies as a redshirt freshman and appeared in just four games, carrying one time for minus-2 yards. That came a year after he carried twice for 15 in his lone game action of 2020.

The short nature of the verbal commitment and the timing of the separation is interesting, in part, because Nebraska finalized the hire of running backs coach Bryan Applewhite on Friday.

Nebraska is also hosting a top junior college running back this weekend in Anthony Grant (New Mexico Military Institute). Grant, who graduated from NMMI recently, rushed for more than 1,700 yards this fall and helped the school to a juco national championship.

Applewhite also had unsigned 2022 running back Ajay Allen (Monroe, Louisiana) committed to TCU when he was the coach there. Allen is one of the most coveted backs left in the class.

Check back for updates to this story

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Huskers land a commitment from juco DB Javier Morton

Nebraska has already added a raft of new members to its secondary this offseason but isn’t done just yet. The Huskers landed a commitment from junior college defensive back Javier Morton on Tuesday after he wrapped up an official visit to campus over the weekend. Morton played his junior...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Monroe, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
The Exponent

Where does Purdue basketball rank?

With its victory at Illinois on Monday, the Purdue men’s basketball team moved up two spots in the daily NCAA NET Rankings posted on Tuesday morning. According to the NET that takes into account strength of schedules, efficiency and results, the Boilermakers are now No. 7, up from No. 9 after Monday’s games. The NET ranking is used by the NCAA to assist it in the seeding process for the upcoming NCAA post-season tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

Purdue Football: 5 Boilermakers declare for NFL draft

Five Boilermakers will listen with nervous anticipation in April as they wait for their names to be called in the NFL draft. The list is headlined by juniors wide receiver David Bell and defensive end George Karlaftis, two highly touted players at their respective positions after playing three years in gold and black.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Grant
The Exponent

Wisconsin football lands experienced cornerback transfer from UCLA

University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard added another experienced cornerback to his unit Tuesday. Jay Shaw, a five-year player at UCLA, posted on his Instagram that he was coming to UW as a transfer. The former four-star prospect played in 43 games for the Bruins and made 16 starts in that time. He tallied 88 tackles, six interceptions and 11 passes defended in that time, and was named a second-team All-Pac-12 player by The Associated Press and PFF last season. He had a career-high three interceptions last season and entered the transfer portal on Monday.
NFL
The Exponent

Oregon UCLA Football

Wisconsin football lands experienced cornerback transfer from UCLA. Jay Shaw played 43 games for the Bruins and was a second-team All-Pac-12 pick a season ago. Now he joins the Badgers' top-ranked defense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#American Football#Rb Deondre Jackson#Nu#Huskers#Aggies#Nmmi#Tcu
The Exponent

Former Arizona QB Khalil Tate signs with CFL's Edmonton Elks

Khalil Tate's next football-playing chapter will be across the border. The former Arizona Wildcats quarterback signed with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League, the club announced Tuesday evening. Tate, the 6-foot, 216-pound dual-threat quarterback joins the CFL after spending the entire NFL season as a free agent wide...
NFL
The Exponent

Heartbreak at Mackey as Boilers lose to rival Hoosiers

The Boilermakers will have to wait a little longer for another shot at beating the Hoosiers since they last hoisted the Barn Burner Trophy in 2016. First-year head coach Katie Gearlds seemed ready to put on a jersey herself, stepping onto the court, waving her arms and shouting orders as the Boilers (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) tried to end their five-game losing streak to Indiana (14-2, 6-0 Big Ten). With one foot on the Coach Keady logo, Gearlds was going to make sure her team did everything in its power to win.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

NET Rankings, Quadrant wins

UW was No. 18 in the NET rankings Monday, up six spots from last week. The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process. Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:. The NET Rankings are used...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
The Exponent

Jerry Palm, CBS

Palm again has the Badgers among the nation’s best teams, ranking UW third in CBS’ Top 25, behind only Auburn and Gonzaga. The Badgers are the highest seeded Big Ten team in Palm’s projection and can pick up a win this week against another of Palm’s tournament teams, Michigan State. Palm has the Spartans as a four seed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

Javier Morton

Huskers land a commitment from juco DB Javier Morton. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder was originally a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.
SPORTS
The Exponent

Will Honas transfer

Husker ILB Will Honas enters transfer portal, will aim to play seventh season elsewhere. Nebraska veteran inside linebacker Will Honas will attempt to play his seventh year of college football elsewhere.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy