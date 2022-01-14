ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Fresh Start

By Hannah Tegtmeyer
 5 days ago

As my friends are starting a new semester at Hope, I’m looking forward to my next chapter in Vienna. I spent the extra time I had over winter break finalizing the details of my trip, as there’s quite a lot that goes into planning a trip abroad!....

The Waiting Game

Spanish word of the day: Esperar. Translation: To wait for. Spring semester has begun for everyone, and I’m here waiting. My program does not start until March, so I have a few months of planning beforehand. To some extent, this experience seems distant, almost like I will never make it to Argentina. It feels that at any second, they will cancel the program because of a new variant that will pop up.
Why Ireland?

So Yuki, why did you decide to go to Ireland? Undoubtedly, this was the most commonly asked question during the winter break after I told people my plan to study abroad. To be completely honest, even now, as I’m sitting on the airplane to Dublin, I don’t quite know how to answer the question.
Socks & Suitcases: Preparing to Study Abroad

48 hours until I say Au revoir! to the suburbs of Chicago and depart for Nantes, France. Well, maybe 54 hours is more accurate since I have a connecting flight in Texas, but my shock is the same. I’m leaving my parents, brother, three cats, and tortoise to travel over 4,000 miles to France— Wow!
The Irish Pub

On the second night in Dublin, Ireland, I went to an authentic Irish pub for the first time. My only exposure to an Irish pub was the Curragh (if you’re a Hope student, you know what I’m talking about), and I was thrilled to experience the true Irish pub. The name of the pub that I went to in Ireland is called the Celt.
The First Few Days

I have now been in Chicago for a few days, and it has definitely been quite an experience. Moving in definitely had its ups and downs, but in the end I am very happy with the room that we got as it is easily one of the bigger ones that we have seen (and that says a lot as it is still super small). I have been pleasantly surprised with how easy it has been to make friends with other people in the program. For example, last night Libby and I got a group together of about eight of us to impulsively go downtown at night just to go to TJ Maxx. It was something that was super fun and impulsive, and I look forward to what more is to come.
Apply, Apply Again

I’ve always been an organized person, just take a look at my planner! Since my first, school-given agenda in 2010 I’ve kept track of deadline after deadline, even notes for things as simple as ‘text Mom!’, to help me keep track of my days. In my experience, if it’s not written down it will quickly trickle out of mind and into nonexistence. One moment I’m sitting down for dinner, wondering how my evening got so free, the next it’s midnight and I’m jolted awake with the memory of an assignment due the next morning.
De Pree Gallery to Feature Work of Hope Graduate Jim Lee

The De Pree Art Center and Gallery at Hope College will be featuring the work of Hope graduate Jim Lee in the exhibition “All My Ghosts,” which will run from Thursday, Jan. 20, through Friday, Feb. 18. Lee, a member of the college’s Class of 1994, will deliver...
Weekend #1!

One word for the weekend: wow. I really did not have any high expectations or plans for the weekend except to finally catch up on sleep, and that is the opposite of what happened. On Friday afternoon I was riding the subway home from Target when I met a guy who claimed he worked for Yung Gravy and was in Chicago on tour with him, and it just so happened that there was a show that night. He offered me VIP tickets for me and my friends, and while I was still skeptical, he FaceTime me an hour later and introduced me to Yung Gravy. Me and three other girls decided to go, and it ended up being one of the best experiences of my life. We got to see Yung Gravy and Dillon Francis perform, and got to hang out on the sound booth stage above the crowd. I think that this experience is very representative of life in Chicago- you never know who you are going to meet or what will happen.
