ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

The First Few Days

By macie.muntter
hope.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have now been in Chicago for a few days, and it has definitely been quite an experience. Moving in definitely had its ups and downs, but in the end I am very happy with the room that we got as it is easily one of the bigger ones that we...

blogs.hope.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hope.edu

Pre-Departure!

I just realized that less than a month from today I will be moving into my apartment in Chicago. On one hand, it feels like this opportunity has been a long time coming, but on the other hand it feels like it has come way too fast. I am a very organized person, and have already begun making a list of all of the necessary things that I need to bring with me. This in itself is going to be rather challenging for me, as I absolutely love clothes. Like, I have three closets full of clothes and now have to downsize to a small, shared closet space. Overall though, I am feeling both happy excited and nervous excited to start this new journey.
HOLLAND, MI
hope.edu

Weekend #1!

One word for the weekend: wow. I really did not have any high expectations or plans for the weekend except to finally catch up on sleep, and that is the opposite of what happened. On Friday afternoon I was riding the subway home from Target when I met a guy who claimed he worked for Yung Gravy and was in Chicago on tour with him, and it just so happened that there was a show that night. He offered me VIP tickets for me and my friends, and while I was still skeptical, he FaceTime me an hour later and introduced me to Yung Gravy. Me and three other girls decided to go, and it ended up being one of the best experiences of my life. We got to see Yung Gravy and Dillon Francis perform, and got to hang out on the sound booth stage above the crowd. I think that this experience is very representative of life in Chicago- you never know who you are going to meet or what will happen.
HOLLAND, MI
hope.edu

The Waiting Game

Spanish word of the day: Esperar. Translation: To wait for. Spring semester has begun for everyone, and I’m here waiting. My program does not start until March, so I have a few months of planning beforehand. To some extent, this experience seems distant, almost like I will never make it to Argentina. It feels that at any second, they will cancel the program because of a new variant that will pop up.
HOLLAND, MI
hope.edu

Apply, Apply Again

I’ve always been an organized person, just take a look at my planner! Since my first, school-given agenda in 2010 I’ve kept track of deadline after deadline, even notes for things as simple as ‘text Mom!’, to help me keep track of my days. In my experience, if it’s not written down it will quickly trickle out of mind and into nonexistence. One moment I’m sitting down for dinner, wondering how my evening got so free, the next it’s midnight and I’m jolted awake with the memory of an assignment due the next morning.
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy