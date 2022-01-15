The First Few Days

I just realized that less than a month from today I will be moving into my apartment in Chicago. On one hand, it feels like this opportunity has been a long time coming, but on the other hand it feels like it has come way too fast. I am a very organized person, and have already begun making a list of all of the necessary things that I need to bring with me. This in itself is going to be rather challenging for me, as I absolutely love clothes. Like, I have three closets full of clothes and now have to downsize to a small, shared closet space. Overall though, I am feeling both happy excited and nervous excited to start this new journey.
Comments / 0