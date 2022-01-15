The First Few Days

One word for the weekend: wow. I really did not have any high expectations or plans for the weekend except to finally catch up on sleep, and that is the opposite of what happened. On Friday afternoon I was riding the subway home from Target when I met a guy who claimed he worked for Yung Gravy and was in Chicago on tour with him, and it just so happened that there was a show that night. He offered me VIP tickets for me and my friends, and while I was still skeptical, he FaceTime me an hour later and introduced me to Yung Gravy. Me and three other girls decided to go, and it ended up being one of the best experiences of my life. We got to see Yung Gravy and Dillon Francis perform, and got to hang out on the sound booth stage above the crowd. I think that this experience is very representative of life in Chicago- you never know who you are going to meet or what will happen.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO