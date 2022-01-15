These are the best beers in Indiana, BeerAdvocate says

I was intending to publish this overview of the best beers I reviewed in 2021 at the beginning of the month, but then my appendix decided to rupture and put me in the hospital for a few days, followed by a slow but steady recovery. Now I am mostly back to health and ready to start a new year at Hoppy Boston. Here is list of the 21 best beers I reviewed in 2021, ranked as a countdown to my beer of the year. Astute readers might notice a few things about this years list especially compared to a similar list from last year. First, it's a little IPA heavy, which is a coincidence but something I try not to do, as much as I love IPAs I like to highlight a variety of styles. Also, it contains many to the beers I reviewed this year. This is because I wrote less this year, life is pretty busy, and Hoppy Boston took a bit of a back seat, so I focused my reviews on the best beers I had sampled. I hope to write a lot more this year (barring any new medical issues), and I hope to present a much more diverse list of beer styles at this time next year. Without further ado, here are the best beers I reviewed in 2021, let me know what you think!

