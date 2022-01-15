Daily statistical milestones: Andre Iguodala moves past Paul Pierce and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Andre Iguodala No. 20 in steals now

Moved ahead of Paul Pierce with 1,755 steals. He’s now 4 away from Shawn Marion

Kyle Lowry No. 31 in assists now

Moved ahead of Kobe Bryant with 6,311 assists. He’s now 75 away from Norm Nixon

Andre Drummond No. 51 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Artis Gilmore with 9,167 rebounds. He’s now 159 away from Vlade Divac

JaVale McGee No. 65 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Sam Lacey with 1,161 blocks. He’s now 11 away from LaMarcus Aldridge

Stephen Curry No. 68 in steals now

Moved ahead of Quinn Buckner with 1,338 steals. He’s now 10 away from Rickey Green

Myles Turner No. 104 in blocks now

Moved ahead of John Salley and Bobby Jones with 984 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Mike Gminski

Andre Iguodala No. 113 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Lindsey Hunter with 1,076 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Gilbert Arenas

Jimmy Butler No. 141 in steals now

Moved ahead of Tom Gugliotta with 1,080 steals. He’s now tied with Buck Williams

DeMar DeRozan No. 162 in assists now

Moved ahead of Jalen Rose, Chris Webber, Anfernee Hardaway and Ricky Sobers with 3,530 assists. He’s now 11 away from Vlade Divac

Devin Booker No. 165 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jared Dudley, Ersan İlyasova and Jim Jackson with 887 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Justin Holiday

Terry Rozier No. 183 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jeff Hornacek and Clyde Drexler with 829 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Devin Harris

Nikola Vucevic No. 195 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Kobe Bryant and Nazr Mohammed with 642 blocks. He’s now tied with John Henson and Dominique Wilkins

Andre Iguodala No. 206 in blocks now

Moved ahead of James Johnson with 624 blocks. He’s now tied with James Worthy and Carmelo Anthony

Steven Adams No. 218 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Cliff Levingston, Jerami Grant and Ronny Turiaf with 594 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Kristaps Porziņģis

Fred VanVleet No. 235 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rodney Rogers, Bobby Jackson, Chandler Parsons, Mike James, Dennis Schroeder and Byron Russell with 691 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Kerry Kittles

Doug McDermott No. 247 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Sam Cassell with 673 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jamal Murray

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH James Harden in Brooklyn, 5 years ago today. How times have changed — leading scorer for the Nets that night was Trevor Booker.

Now this guy is part of a Big 3 here. pic.twitter.com/3omzTREatb – 12:23 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry on the inverted action where he sets a high screen on Jonathan Kuminga’s man: “I don’t want to overdo it, but I enjoy setting good screens because you know teams are going to tell guys matched up with me not to leave me ever.” pic.twitter.com/gvbvYDtFlC – 11:55 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Somebody asked to mix the Max Strus and Jimmy Butler responses together so here y’all go lol pic.twitter.com/c4Uiv8279z – 11:20 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from January 14:

– D. Booker: 35 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast

– D. Garland: 32 pts, 4 reb, 8 ast

– D. Murray: 30 pts, 14 reb, 8 ast

– L. Doncic: 27 pts, 12 reb, 10 ast

– D. Ayton: 27 pts, 12 reb, 2 stl

– J. Embiid: 25 pts, 13 reb, 6 ast

– J. Butler: 23 pts, 10 ast, 2 stl – 11:17 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin ‘I am not Kobe Bryant’: Devin Booker addresses social media, continual ‘Raptor’ mascot feud talk (w/videos) #Suns #Pacers #WeTheNorth #NBA75 #NBA azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:58 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid #Pacers swingman Justin Holiday made seven 3s, one shy of tying his career high.

But it wasn’t enough to counter the Suns’ trio of stars, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker and Chris Paul, who each took turns dominating.

“It’s extremely difficult.” indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 10:26 AM

Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro close out Hawks at Home | Five on the Floor youtu.be/F6damJe-y30 via @YouTube – 10:06 AM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich Jimmy Butler still getting his groove back #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 10:05 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Max Strus’ answer to my question about Jimmy Butler makes Jimmy’s answer even funnier lol

Talk about total opposite answers

@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/Ch7P5OGzVP – 8:44 AM

Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay From a reader: Gary Tanguay has a unique way to describe action. The book is a delightful read and I recommend that you take the chance to check this book out. Available @http://TheArmAndTheFall.com – 8:23 AM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42 96% of NBA players are now eligible to be traded

Below is the list of players that are still ineligible:

Restriction date

🏀G. Payton II (1/19)

🏀M. Smart (1/25)

🏀T. Rozier (1/30)

🏀J. Randle (2/3)

Cannot be traded

🏀C. Capela

🏀A. McKinnie

🏀A. Gordon

1/2 – 8:21 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin UPDATED: 5 takeaways from #Suns win over Pacers behind 1-2 punch of Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton (w/postgame videos) #Pacers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:20 AM