ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Daily statistical milestones: Andre Iguodala moves past Paul Pierce and more

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aSsmN_0dmmKS3i00

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Andre Iguodala No. 20 in steals now

Moved ahead of Paul Pierce with 1,755 steals. He’s now 4 away from Shawn Marion

Kyle Lowry No. 31 in assists now

Moved ahead of Kobe Bryant with 6,311 assists. He’s now 75 away from Norm Nixon

Andre Drummond No. 51 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Artis Gilmore with 9,167 rebounds. He’s now 159 away from Vlade Divac

JaVale McGee No. 65 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Sam Lacey with 1,161 blocks. He’s now 11 away from LaMarcus Aldridge

Stephen Curry No. 68 in steals now

Moved ahead of Quinn Buckner with 1,338 steals. He’s now 10 away from Rickey Green

Myles Turner No. 104 in blocks now

Moved ahead of John Salley and Bobby Jones with 984 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Mike Gminski

Andre Iguodala No. 113 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Lindsey Hunter with 1,076 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Gilbert Arenas

Jimmy Butler No. 141 in steals now

Moved ahead of Tom Gugliotta with 1,080 steals. He’s now tied with Buck Williams

DeMar DeRozan No. 162 in assists now

Moved ahead of Jalen Rose, Chris Webber, Anfernee Hardaway and Ricky Sobers with 3,530 assists. He’s now 11 away from Vlade Divac

Devin Booker No. 165 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jared Dudley, Ersan İlyasova and Jim Jackson with 887 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Justin Holiday

Terry Rozier No. 183 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jeff Hornacek and Clyde Drexler with 829 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Devin Harris

Nikola Vucevic No. 195 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Kobe Bryant and Nazr Mohammed with 642 blocks. He’s now tied with John Henson and Dominique Wilkins

Andre Iguodala No. 206 in blocks now

Moved ahead of James Johnson with 624 blocks. He’s now tied with James Worthy and Carmelo Anthony

Steven Adams No. 218 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Cliff Levingston, Jerami Grant and Ronny Turiaf with 594 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Kristaps Porziņģis

Fred VanVleet No. 235 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rodney Rogers, Bobby Jackson, Chandler Parsons, Mike James, Dennis Schroeder and Byron Russell with 691 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Kerry Kittles

Doug McDermott No. 247 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Sam Cassell with 673 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jamal Murray

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH James Harden in Brooklyn, 5 years ago today. How times have changed — leading scorer for the Nets that night was Trevor Booker.

Now this guy is part of a Big 3 here. pic.twitter.com/3omzTREatb12:23 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xU2lY_0dmmKS3i00

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry on the inverted action where he sets a high screen on Jonathan Kuminga’s man: “I don’t want to overdo it, but I enjoy setting good screens because you know teams are going to tell guys matched up with me not to leave me ever.” pic.twitter.com/gvbvYDtFlC11:55 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lgiY_0dmmKS3i00

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Somebody asked to mix the Max Strus and Jimmy Butler responses together so here y’all go lol pic.twitter.com/c4Uiv8279z11:20 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40nw7g_0dmmKS3i00

JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from January 14:

– D. Booker: 35 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast

– D. Garland: 32 pts, 4 reb, 8 ast

– D. Murray: 30 pts, 14 reb, 8 ast

– L. Doncic: 27 pts, 12 reb, 10 ast

– D. Ayton: 27 pts, 12 reb, 2 stl

– J. Embiid: 25 pts, 13 reb, 6 ast

– J. Butler: 23 pts, 10 ast, 2 stl – 11:17 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin ‘I am not Kobe Bryant’: Devin Booker addresses social media, continual ‘Raptor’ mascot feud talk (w/videos) #Suns #Pacers #WeTheNorth #NBA75 #NBA azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral10:58 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid #Pacers swingman Justin Holiday made seven 3s, one shy of tying his career high.

But it wasn’t enough to counter the Suns’ trio of stars, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker and Chris Paul, who each took turns dominating.

“It’s extremely difficult.” indystar.com/story/sports/n…10:26 AM

Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro close out Hawks at Home | Five on the Floor youtu.be/F6damJe-y30 via @YouTube10:06 AM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich Jimmy Butler still getting his groove back #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…10:05 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Max Strus’ answer to my question about Jimmy Butler makes Jimmy’s answer even funnier lol

Talk about total opposite answers

@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/Ch7P5OGzVP8:44 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3okk_0dmmKS3i00

Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay From a reader: Gary Tanguay has a unique way to describe action. The book is a delightful read and I recommend that you take the chance to check this book out. Available @http://TheArmAndTheFall.com – 8:23 AM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42 96% of NBA players are now eligible to be traded

Below is the list of players that are still ineligible:

Restriction date

🏀G. Payton II (1/19)

🏀M. Smart (1/25)

🏀T. Rozier (1/30)

🏀J. Randle (2/3)

Cannot be traded

🏀C. Capela

🏀A. McKinnie

🏀A. Gordon

1/2 – 8:21 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xq6oE_0dmmKS3i00

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin UPDATED: 5 takeaways from #Suns win over Pacers behind 1-2 punch of Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton (w/postgame videos) #Pacers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral2:20 AM

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
numberfire.com

Andre Iguodala (injury management) ruled out for Warriors on Tuesday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andre Iguodala will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Iguodala was listed questionable coming into the day due to left hip injury management. He has now been ruled out of action entirely. In 24 games this season, Iguodala is averaging 4.2...
NBA
San Francisco Chronicle

Why Warriors aren’t worried about Andre Iguodala’s mounting absences

Forward Andre Iguodala has missed nearly half of the Warriors’ games with various injuries, but the team is hardly concerned. He was brought in for what he can do in the playoffs. And based on what he has done in 24 regular-season games, Iguodala, 37, remains on track to help when it matters most.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Clyde Drexler
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Ronny Turiaf
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Bobby Jackson
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Nazr Mohammed
Person
Artis Gilmore
Person
Trevor Booker
Person
Jeff Hornacek
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Cliff Levingston
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artis
fadeawayworld.net

Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy