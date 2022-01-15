ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamani Johnson out vs. LSU

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas forward Kamani Johnson missed his second Southeastern Conference game of the season on Saturday. Johnson, a 6-7 transfer from Arkansas-Little Rock, was considered doubtful for the Razorbacks’ road game against LSU because of an ankle injury....

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts' future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
Mississippi State
Missouri State
Arkansas State
Louisiana State University
Texas A&M University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: JJ Pegues has entered the transfer portal

Auburn may be losing another defensive lineman to the transfer portal. According to On3.com’s Matt Zenitz, JJ Pegues entered the transfer portal Monday. Pegues came to Auburn as a tight end but moved to the defensive line during Bryan Harsin’s first season with Auburn. The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Pegues played every game this season and finished the year with 17 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and forced one fumble.
wholehogsports.com

Hogs made plays down the stretch

Arkansas and LSU battled for almost 39 minutes to gain an advantage and some momentum. The whole game the momentum was swallowed up by turnovers and long scoring droughts. But with the game tied at 58-58, sophomore Jaylin Williams pulled off three stunning plays that allowed the Razorbacks to down the No. 12 Tigers in Baton Rouge 65-58.
On3.com

North Carolina EDGE announces transfer to SEC school

North Carolina EDGE Tyrone Hopper announced on Twitter Monday that he will be transferring to Missouri to finish out his collegiate career in the SEC. Hopper, who redshirted once, received an extra year due to the COVID-19 blanket waiver and received another year back due to injuries, will be entering his seventh year of college at Missouri.
wholehogsports.com

Back on track: Shorthanded Hogs give No. 12 LSU first home loss

An eight-minute drive from the Baton Rouge house where Keith Smart grew up, he enjoyed the happiest of homecomings. With Smart serving as the University of Arkansas’ interim head coach, the Razorbacks rallied from an eight-point deficit in the second half and beat No. 12 LSU 65-58 on Saturday at the Maravich Assembly Center before an announced crowd of 12,734.
