Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Tennessee Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Memphis, Shelby Co. crews prepare for threat of severe storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Tuesday being a First Alert Weather Day for the Mid-South, the city and county are making their preparations for severe weather. The severe storm threat for the Mid-South has the Shelby County Road Department ramping up its tree crews to service any part of the over 800 miles of roadway they cover.
actionnews5.com
Families Remember Loved Ones Lost to Violence in Shelby County during Season of Remembrance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holidays can be difficult for those who lost someone close, and that grief is compounded if the loved one died in an act of violence. Families remembered the victims of homicide in Memphis and Shelby County on Monday, Nov. 28 at the Michael D. Rose on the University of Memphis campus.
actionnews5.com
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story on the showdown over the Tennessee Valley Authority electricity contracts that is set to take place in a Memphis courtroom this week.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Animal Services seeks to raise funding on Giving Tuesday to cover costs of animal care
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is participating in Giving Tuesday, a day of giving celebrated internationally the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Giving Tuesday is set aside as a day of giving to bring people together to improve their communities by promoting and supporting the causes they believe in, and this year, MAS hopes you will consider supporting them.
actionnews5.com
St. Francis Co. Sheriff says Monday’s triple homicide will be solved
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A neighborhood is shaken in the Madison community, just outside of Forrest City in Eastern Arkansas, after neighbors woke to the news of three people being shot dead inside a home on Gore Street. Sheriff Bobby May said the mother of the homeowner called...
actionnews5.com
Christmas in the square lights up Monette
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Using Christmas joy to bring one community closer together. Sunday evening Monette hosted its Christmas on The Square. It celebrates the true meaning behind Christmas. After the lighting of the Christmas tree on the square, the community had service around it. Santa made an appearance and...
actionnews5.com
Whitehaven residents create fundraiser for better Southland Mall Christmas tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A picture of Southland Mall’s new Christmas Tree has been making its rounds on social media after some Whitehaven residents weren’t too holly-jolly about its appearance. The tree was put up Monday, but it was criticized so badly online, the mall took it down...
actionnews5.com
Jury selection underway in 2019 Southaven Walmart shooting
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - A jury is being selected in the trial for the man Southaven police say killed two managers inside a Walmart back in 2019. Martez Abram, a former employee, is charged with two counts of murder. The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Anthony Brown, of...
actionnews5.com
2 adults, 1 child found dead at Ark. home
MADISON, Ark. (WMC) - Three people were found dead with gunshot wounds near Forrest City, Arkansas, on Monday morning. Their bodies were found inside a home around 2 a.m. in the Crow Creek community along Gore Street, according to the St. Francis County medical examiner. Two adults and one child...
actionnews5.com
MEM holiday travel numbers up from 2019
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a busy holiday travel season at Memphis International Airport with traffic surpassing numbers seen in 2019. More than 56,000 were screened last week, according to MEM Communications Director, Glen Thomas. That’s a nearly 4% increase from the same week in 2019. “That...
actionnews5.com
Man sentenced 55 years in deadly Haywood Co. double shooting
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) -A man has pleaded guilty to the charges in a deadly shooting that took place in Haywood County over two years ago. On August 24, 2020, investigators say a man and woman were found critically injured inside a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Main Street early that morning.
actionnews5.com
Volunteer Memphis opens registration for MLK Days of Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteer Memphis is gearing up for the 6th annual MLK Days of Service set for January 12 – 16. “Dr. King once said, ‘Everybody can be great because everybody can serve,’ and that you need a heart full of grace and a soul generated by love to serve others,” said Reggie Crenshaw, the president and CEO of Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis. “MLK Days of Service offers Memphians a chance to ‘Care Like King’ and serve our community with grace and love.”
actionnews5.com
MPD: 1 dead, 1 critical after one-vehicle accident on Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -One person is dead and another person is injured following a vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon. According to MPD, the crash took place on I-55 and Shelby Drive. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The second person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
actionnews5.com
Austin Peay officers buy groceries for homeowner who hasn’t eaten in 3 days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Austin Peay police were advised that a homeowner had not eaten in a few days and contacted a food company in Iowa needing help with food, according to police. Officers responded to the welfare check on Saturday morning on Slocum Avenue. The homeowner did not have...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting on Sunday morning that has left one victim dead. The shooting took place on Rainier Street, according to police. One male shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police say no description has been given of the...
actionnews5.com
Action News 5′s Myracle Evans crowned Miss Forest Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of our very own from the Action News 5 family has been crowned Miss Forest Festival!. Our stellar digital producer, Myracle Evans competed in the Miss Forest Festival in Hardeman County, Saturday. The pageant is a preliminary competition for the Miss America Organization. Evans will...
actionnews5.com
Former Entergy buildings in Southaven to be renovated, expanded
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - On Monday, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced the “much-needed expansion” of two buildings that have been used by Entergy and Mississippi Power & Light for several decades. The city recently purchased the two buildings on a property located at the corner of Highway 51...
actionnews5.com
Father charged after 3-year-old shot with unsecured gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police were called to a Whitehaven fire station Monday afternoon after they say a three-year-old boy was brought in suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the child was brought in by family to the station located at 2231 East Shelby Drive. The boy was then...
actionnews5.com
Burglars caught on camera attempting to break into Boost Mobile’s safe, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are wanted after breaking into a Boost Mobile store and attempting to get into the business’s safe on Friday. At 6:32 a.m. on Friday, MPD responded to a burglary at the Boost Mobile location at 5040 Summer Avenue, according to police. Police say...
actionnews5.com
2022 extreme disasters disproportionately affecting low incomes families
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - American Red Cross volunteers have worked non-stop to people impacted by the tens of thousands of disasters across the country this year. While Red Cross emergency shelters are meant to be temporary, some shelters have operated for over a month to help people in need. A...
Comments / 0