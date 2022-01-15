Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh fatally shot while driving

MIAMI — A Miami rapper was fatally shot Friday night while he was driving a vehicle, according to media outlets in South Florida.

Wavy Navy Pooh was ambushed in the West Kendall area of Miami-Dade County, the Miami Herald reported, citing “multiple law-enforcement sources.” The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Shandler Beaubien, was gunned down near Zoo Miami, according to the newspaper.

Beaubien’s death has not been officially confirmed by the Miami-Dade Police Department. Quality Control, a record label, confirmed that the man driving a four-door Toyota Camry was Beaubien, WPLG-TV reported.

“In the front seat, there was a 1-year-old child in a car seat that easily could have been struck by gunfire and taken his life,” Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesperson with the Miami-Dade Police Department, told reporters. “And as a matter of fact, his birthday is today.”

There was also a 5-year-old child in the back seat of the Camry who also was not injured, WPLG reported.

Police believe the gunman was inside a gray, four-door Lexus that pulled up next to the Camry, the Herald reported. The gunman then opened fire, according to the newspaper.

Beaubien was from the Brownsville neighborhood of Miami. He is noted for his song, “M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue),” which features him waving a pistol, a staged murder crime scene and actual footage of Miami-Dade police officers at real-life shooting scenes, the Herald reported. The video has been viewed on YouTube over 200,000 times.

