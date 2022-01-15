ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Goldfish Taught to Drive Electric Vehicle

By Submitted by cusco
slashdot.org
 3 days ago

Https://www.theguardian.com/en... Israeli researchers created a robotic car and report that they taught six fish – named after characters from Pride and Prejudice – to navigate it on land. . . First, the team, led...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Star

Bowled Over: Goldfish Trained To Drive Their Mobile Tank

Everyone knows that fish can swim, but researchers at Ben-Gurion University have just discovered that fish can also drive. In a recent experiment, six goldfish operated their own vehicle, proving that they were able to navigate even on land. In a study published recently in the journal Behavioural Brain Research,...
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Watch This Goldfish Drive an Aquarium on Wheels

A quote often misattributed to Albert Einstein states, "Everyone is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.”. In a new study, researchers designed a suped-up aquarium on wheels to see if...
LIFESTYLE
foxsanantonio.com

Study shows goldfish can drive... no really!

No, it's not the title of a happy-go-lucky children's book, it was the basis of a study conducted by scientists in Israel. Researchers at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev attached a camera to a water tank with a goldfish inside, and an onboard computer capable of translating the fish's movements.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Goldfish#Swimming#Cusco#Israeli#Carassius
techeblog.com

Scientists Taught Goldfish How to Drive a Water-Filled Robotic Tank That Reacts to Their Movement

Scientists wanted to see if goldfish could learn how to navigate on dry land—and, and this custom water-filled robotic tank was the result. Put simply, this bizarre experiment is designed to see if a fish’s navigation skills are universal regardless of their environment, or “domain transfer methodology” in technical terms. The waterfilled tank on wheels basically moves in response to the movements and orientation of the fish. Read more for a video and additional information.
SCIENCE
Motor1.com

University Students Teach Goldfish How To Drive

A study from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel has discovered that a certain goldfish has the ability to learn how to 'drive a car.' The research was supported by The Israel Science Foundation. By 'drive' we meant that the goldfish's movements were translated into multi-directional movements for...
ANIMALS
Voice of America

Israeli Researchers Teach Goldfish to Drive Robotic Car

Israeli researchers say they have successfully taught a goldfish to drive a small, robotic car. The team said the fish showed its ability to navigate toward a target in order to receive a food reward. For the experiment, the researchers built what they called a Fish Operated Vehicle (FOV). The...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Tesla travels 1,200km on a single charge with breakthrough battery

A Tesla vehicle equipped with a next-generation battery was able to travel more than 1,200km (750 miles) on a single charge.The first road test of the Gemini battery, developed by Detroit-based startup Our Next Energy (ONE), achieved nearly double the typical range that a standard Tesla Model S is able to achieve, and more than the highest range of any mass-produced gasoline-powered vehicles.Travelling across Michigan, the results “set a new benchmark for the entire automotive industry”, according to ONE founder and CEO Mujeeb Ijaz.“We want to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by eliminating range anxiety, which holds back...
CARS
slashdot.org

Law Enforcement Agencies Recruit Rare People Who are 'Super-Recognizers' of Faces

An anonymous reader shared this report on "Super-Recognizers" from a series of articles in the Guardian called "Meet the Superhumans." As a child, Yenny Seo often surprised her mother by pointing out a stranger in the grocery store, remarking it was the same person they passed on the street a few weeks earlier. Likewise, when they watched a movie together, Seo would often recognise "extras" who'd appeared fleetingly in other films... A cohort of just 1-2% of the population are "super-recognisers" — people who can memorise and recall unfamiliar faces, even after the briefest glimpse.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
slashdot.org

Proof of Concept Verifies Physics That Could Enable Quantum Batteries

For the first time, a team of scientists has now demonstrated the quantum mechanical principle of superabsorption that underpins quantum batteries in a proof-of-concept device. “Superabsorption is a quantum collective effect where transitions between the states of the molecules interfere constructively,” James Quach, corresponding author of the study, told New Atlas. “Constructive interference occurs in all kinds of waves (light, sound, waves on water), and occurs when different waves add up to give a larger effect than either wave on its own. Crucially this allows the combined molecules to absorb light more efficiently than if each molecule were acting individually.” In a quantum battery, this phenomenon would have a very clear benefit. The more energy-storing molecules you have, the more efficiently they’ll be able to absorb that energy – in other words, the bigger you make the battery, the faster it will charge. At least, that’s how it should work in theory. Superabsorption had yet to be demonstrated on a scale large enough to build quantum batteries, but the new study has now managed just that.
CHEMISTRY
CarBuzz.com

$3.5 Million Ferrari Enzo Wrecked In Massive Crash

First seen in 2002, the Ferrari Enzo was a revolutionary hypercar. With F1-inspired technology, the V12-powered superstar had features that are now commonplace in modern exotica. Named after the founder of the company, this legendary Prancing Horse was a must-have for collectors all across the world and has cult status today.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
947wls.com

A goldfish CAN drive a car

A team at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev conducted an experiment that placed a goldfish in a bowl of water with wheels on it to see if the fish could navigate the vehicle. This vehicle did not have a steering wheel, but rather was guided by the fish’s movements.
CARS
South Florida Times

Bowled Over: Goldfish Trained To Drive Their Mobile Tank

Everyone knows that fish can swim, but researchers at Ben-Gurion University have just discovered that fish can also drive. In a recent experiment, six goldfish operated their own vehicle, proving that they were able to navigate even on land. In a study published recently in the journal Behavioural Brain Research,...
SCIENCE
iheart.com

Watch: Scientists Train Goldfish to Drive

Israeli researchers studying animal behavior managed to pull of a rather remarkable feat by teaching a goldfish to drive a tiny robotic car. The intriguing experiment was reportedly the brainchild of scientists from Ben-Gurion University who wondered if an animal's navigational skills were dependent on their environment or if these abilities transcend their setting. To put this thought-provoking question to the test, they created a unique vehicle consisting of a tank of water on wheels with overhead cameras that tracked the movements of a goldfish inside the contraption and then drove in the corresponding direction.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy