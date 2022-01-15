ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Exclusive-Ukraine suspects group linked to Belarus intelligence over cyberattack

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV (Reuters) – Kyiv believes a hacker group linked to Belarusian intelligence carried out a cyberattack https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/expect-worst-ukraine-hit-by-cyberattack-russia-moves-more-troops-2022-01-14 that hit Ukrainian government websites this week and used malware similar to that used by a group tied to Russian intelligence, a senior Ukrainian security official said. Serhiy Demedyuk, deputy secretary...

