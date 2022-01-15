ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Tottenham react with FURY as north London derby becomes 21st game to be postponed with depleted Arsenal insisting they can't field a team... as one Premier League medic blasts 'they're taking the p*** out of the rules'

By Rob Draper
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tottenham reacted with fury on Saturday night as today’s North London derby with Arsenal became the latest victim of Covid, with Mikel Arteta’s side’s request for the game to be called off approved by the Premier League yesterday afternoon.

But there was bewilderment given that Arsenal have only one known Covid case, Martin Odegaard, and calls for the rules to be rewritten next season, with suspensions and players absent at the African Nations included in the criteria to have a match called off.

Tottenham accused the Premier League of inconsistency and suggested that the original intention of the rules around Covid postponements were now being abused.

A Spurs statement read: ‘We are extremely surprised that this application has been approved. We ourselves were disqualified from the Euopean Conference League after a significant number of Covid cases meant we needed to reschedule a fixture and our application to move our Leicester game was not approved, only for it to be subsequently postponed when Leicester applied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KzJpa_0dmm8ZqE00
Sunday's north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal has been postponed  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08x0pp_0dmm8ZqE00
Mikel Arteta's (second right) Gunners made the request in the absence of several players

‘The original intention of the guidance was to deal with player availability directly after Covid cases … we do not believe it was the intent to deal with player availability unrelated to Covid.

'We may now be seeing the unintended consequences of this rule. It is important to have clarity and consistency on the application of the rule. Yet again fans have seen their plans disrupted at unacceptably short notice.’

Tottenham players from their 1980s FA Cup and UEFA Cup-winning teams made their feeling clear. Defender Graham Roberts tweeted: ‘Well done @premier league again you have totally made a mess of this again.’

Micky Hazard said: ‘There’s no way this game should be called off. It’s so wrong on every level but hey when have you ever made a decision for the good of football and the fans?’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Q5nT_0dmm8ZqE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zsh24_0dmm8ZqE00
The Gunners currently have 11 players sidelined for various reasons and that could grow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rgxLK_0dmm8ZqE00
Antonio Conte's Spurs have been left furious at Arsenal's efforts to get the game called off

Asked about the spate of postponements yesterday, Wolves boss Bruno Lage said his club would prefer to call up academy players than request a new date.

‘If we have players we have to continue to play,’ he said. ‘We have a lot of kids from the academy available to play so we never… I think we need to have 13 players available and I think just one time it happened against Arsenal.

‘I want to play especially now we’re in a good moment so I don’t think about that. I put a kid who just trained with us a couple of times in the game and we won the game so every time I want to play.

'In two or three weeks we are playing more games with the FA Cup and more games in the middle of the week so every time we have a chance to play and you can make a good 11. I prefer to play.

Tottenham's statement in full

We regret to announce that Sunday’s north London derby against Arsenal has been postponed.

This follows an application from Arsenal to the Premier League on the basis of a combination of COVID, existing and recent injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

We are extremely surprised that this application has been approved.

We ourselves were disqualified from the European Conference League after a significant number of COVID cases meant we needed to reschedule a fixture and our application to move our Leicester fixture was not approved - only for it to be subsequently postponed when Leicester applied.

The original intention of the guidance - here - was to deal with player availability directly affected by COVID cases, resulting in depleted squads that when taken together with injuries would result in the club being unable to field a team.

We do not believe it was the intent to deal with player availability unrelated to COVID.

We may now be seeing the unintended consequences of this rule.

It is important to have clarity and consistency on the application of the rule.

Yet again fans have seen their plans disrupted at unacceptably short notice.

We shall once again send food deliveries to the local food banks to avoid unacceptable waste.

We are sincerely sorry for our fans - some of whom will have travelled great distances.

‘The most important things is to complain about nothing and find solutions. If you have players, you need to continue to play. We have a lot of kids from the academy to play. We need to have 17 players available.’

Salford owner and ex-Manchester United captain Gary Neville tweeted: ‘What started out as postponements due to a pandemic has now become about clubs not having their best team. The Premier League must stop this now, draw a line in the sand and say all games go ahead unless you have an exceptional amount of CV cases. It’s wrong.’

Michael Dawson, former Spurs defender, said: ‘It’s becoming a mockery, not just Arsenal, a lot of clubs are taking advantage.’

Troy Townsend, head of player engagement at Kick It Out and father of Everton forward Andros, wrote: ‘The credibility of this season’s league is shot to pieces. The PL have given licence to clubs to say talented young players cannot be trusted even to sit on the bench. Wouldn’t want to be a young prospect at a PL club right now. Basically worthless.’

Clubs have to start a game if they have 13 players of suitable experience fit as well as a goalkeeper. It is understood that Arsenal couldn’t have got to that number even if the likes of Granit Xhaka, suspended for the game, had been fit. Critics have questioned why players at the African Nations count towards a postponements or indeed suspensions such as Xhaka. But the Premier League has already cited AFCON and suspensions in previous postponements.

One Premier League medic said: ‘What people don’t understand is that physios will be asked whether a player can start a game and they might say that he can but his risk of being injured is 75 per cent, so he shouldn’t. The mess the Premier League have got themselves into is that they’ve tried to take the fair and soft approach, but teams have taken the p--- out of it.’

Although Arsenal have just one Covid case, they suffered 11 over Christmas, which led to several of the team overplaying and getting injuries. The Premier League, who agreed these rules at the start of the season with all the clubs, insist that context needs to taken into account when assessing postponements, arguing that the pandemic brings unique pressure on players.

Arsenal sustained four injuries on Thursday against Liverpool, one player a perforated ear. But broadcasters are unlikely to accept so many call-offs next term and there will be pressure to clarify rules.

WHAT'S REALLY GOING ON IN THE LEAGUE'S FIXTURE CHAOS

James Sharpe unpicks the problems with postponing games.

Q How many games have been postponed so far?

A The number of postponed games is up to 21 after the North London derby became the latest top-flight fixture to be called off.

The Gunners submitted a request to the Premier League on Friday evening due to the large number of unavailable players among their squad.

This decision comes just a day after Leicester City’s game against Burnley was also postponed following a Covid outbreak at the Clarets. Leicester have had their last three fixtures called off.

Q How does the PL decide to postpone a game?

A It’s just for Covid, right? Wrong. This is what’s causing such a kerfuffle. Premier League will call off games, according to their guidance, ‘where a club has been unable to field 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper for a match due to Covid infections, injuries, illness’.

Arsenal only have only one confirmed positive case — Martin Odegaard — the majority of the rest are just injured.

Managers such as Brendan Rodgers claim the rise in injuries is a knock-on effect of Covid outbreaks, meaning less squad rotation and recovery. Many others just think the rules are open to abuse.

Q Surely the AFCON doesn’t count as well?

A Yes, that too. The Premier League’s statement confirming the postponement read: ‘The decision is a result of a combination of Covid, existing and recent injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations’.

The same went for Leicester’s successful appeal to have their Everton match postponed.

Arsenal have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny at the AFCON.

Incredibly, players who have departed to participate in a regular, esteemed, pre-arranged international competition that everyone knew was happening are also being taken into account.

Q Can’t they just play the kids?

A Don’t be ridiculous. All those big clubs who have spent years stockpiling youngsters, you don’t now expect them to play, do you? Premier League guidelines state that only ‘appropriately experienced Under-21 players’ count.

Arsenal’s Under-23s played on Friday night. One of them, Marcelo Flores, is a Mexico international. So, what is appropriate experience? The Premier League say it’s any Under-21 who has ‘played for the club, another Premier League or EFL club, or an overseas club in the current season’.

But what about Leicester? They beat Watford in the FA Cup with a bunch of kids and still had their game against Everton called off three days later. That’s because, despite all that, the Premier League told clubs the FA Cup third round didn’t count for sufficient experience.

Q What’s it done to the integrity of the competition?

A Not a lot. Clubs are suspicious others have pushed for games to be called off simply because they can’t field their strongest side. ‘It’s got to stop,’ said Gary Neville as he demanded that clubs be forced to play on. ‘There’s no doubt they’ve been calling games off based upon whether they think they’ve got the best squad or team to win a game.’

The Premier League insist that their medical advisers review supporting evidence to verify the status of each unavailable player.

Q When will they be rearranged?

A In any nook or cranny left in the football calendar and there are not many left.

Take Burnley. Their game against Watford on Tuesday night is now also under threat after their fresh Covid outbreak. If that gets postponed, they will have five games left to find dates for.

There is an international set of fixtures coming up for all countries other than Europe. And the Premier League have a winter break at the end of this month ahead of the fourth round of the FA Cup. Some may have to be squeezed in there. In extreme circumstances, the season could be extended.

PS It was much harder to get games called off in the past. Former Spurs boss Martin Jol was forced to play his side’s final game of the season against West Ham in 2006 — the infamous Lasagne-gate — despite the near entirety of his squad coming down with food poisoning and their defeat then costing them a place in the Champions League.

The Independent

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within reach of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as, ahead of the encounter, he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Who could succeed Rafael Benitez as Everton manager?

Rafael Benitez’s departure from Everton has thrown open another managerial vacancy and some interesting names are already being lined up to replace the 61-year-old Spaniard.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the potential contenders to replace him.Wayne RooneyEngland and Manchester United’s leading goalscorer has endured a baptism of fire in his first managerial job at Derby and the temptation to return to his boyhood club could prove too strong to turn down should the call come. Everton have prised managers away from Premier League rivals in the past – Ronald Koeman from Southampton and Marco Silva...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Joao Felix's agent Jorge Mendes 'was keen for Portugal playmaker to join Manchester City before his £113m move to Atletico Madrid'

Manchester City have reportedly been warned off any potential move for Atletico Madrid starlet Joao Felix. The Blues have been linked with the 22-year-old but he is 'untouchable' at the Spanish champions, according to reports. However, the Portugal playmaker would already be at the Etihad if his agent Jorge Mendes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

